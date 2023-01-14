The Iowa men’s basketball team is prepared to take on Ohio State on the road on Saturday afternoon. The Hawkeyes will tip off against the Buckeyes at 1 p.m. on Fox. The Hawkeyes are 12-6 on the year after securing four straight Big Ten victories, improving their conference record to 4-3. Iowa last fell to Penn State on New Year’s Day.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO