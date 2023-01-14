ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Iowan

Iowa swimming and diving ties Vanderbilt in final home meet

The Iowa swimming and diving team tied with Vanderbilt, 131-131, in the Hawkeyes’ last home meet of the season on Saturday. The Hawkeyes’ win in the 400-meter freestyle relay sealed the tie — something that was a first for Iowa head coach Nathan Mundt. “To come out...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball ends winning streak in loss to Ohio State

The Iowa men’s basketball team’s four-game winning streak came to an end Saturday in Columbus, as the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 93-77. Ohio State led for the last 19:28 and shot 64.4 percent from the field in the second half to hand Iowa its first defeat since New Year’s Day.
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Iowan

Live results: Iowa men’s wrestling takes on Nebraska

The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling squad will take on No. 10 Nebraska on Friday at 8 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes are 10-0 on the season and 3-0 in the Big Ten. The Cornhuskers are 6-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference. Iowa has claimed victory in...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s wrestling ready for two-dual weekend

The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling squad is set for a two-dual weekend. Iowa will battle No. 11 Nebraska on Friday at 8 p.m at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Then on Sunday, the Hawkeyes will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, for a matchup with the 16th-ranked Badgers at 2 p.m at the UW Field House.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: 2023 Larry Wieczorek Invitational – day two

The Iowa track and field team hosted day two of the 2023 Larry Wieczorek Invitational in Iowa City on Saturday. The Iowa women’s team took home a team trophy for the Hawkeyes with 98 points while the men’s team finished in third. Puma also hosted the American Track...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Former Iowa football quarterback Alex Padilla commits to SMU

Former Iowa football backup quarterback Alex Padilla committed to SMU on Friday, he announced via Twitter. Padilla entered the transfer portal in November 2022. Padilla played most of Iowa’s loss to Nebraska on Nov. 25, 2022, after starting quarterback Spencer Petras went down with a shoulder injury in the first quarter.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball set to take on Ohio State

The Iowa men’s basketball team is prepared to take on Ohio State on the road on Saturday afternoon. The Hawkeyes will tip off against the Buckeyes at 1 p.m. on Fox. The Hawkeyes are 12-6 on the year after securing four straight Big Ten victories, improving their conference record to 4-3. Iowa last fell to Penn State on New Year’s Day.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa swim and dive notebook | Hawkeyes preparing to host Vanderbilt

The Iowa swim and dive team will host Vanderbilt on Saturday at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center. The Hawkeyes’ final home meet of the season will begin at 11 a.m. Vanderbilt comes into the event boasting a 4-3 record in the Southeastern Conference. The Commodores have wins against Tulane, North Florida, Georgia Southern, and Richmond.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa gymnastics notebook | GymHawks prepare for No. 10 Ohio State

The No. 15 Iowa gymnastics team is set for its first taste of Big Ten competition against No. 10 Ohio State in Columbus on Jan. 22. The Buckeyes are 6-0 on the season with wins against No. 17 Georgia and No. 9 Kentucky. Ohio State is the second highest-ranked team in the Big Ten, trailing only No. 3 Michigan.
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Iowan

Anti-abortion, abortion-rights counter protestors gather at Emma Goldman Clinic for national March for Life rally

While anti-abortion advocates attended the March for Life rally on Saturday in Washington, D.C., over 200 anti-abortion and abortion-rights demonstrators gathered outside the Emma Goldman Clinic in Iowa City. Johnson County Right to Life organized the event, and walked from St. Wenceslaus Church on Davenport Street to the Emma Goldman...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Protests for and against abortion by the Emma Goldman Clinic

A protest was held outside of the Emma Goldman Clinic in Iowa City on Saturday. March For Life protesters met at the St. Wenceslaus Church and then marched over to the Emma Goldman Clinic. They were met by pro-choice counter protesters who stood in front of the clinic. Around 100 people participated in total to show their support for their respective sides.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Jackson Trial: UI student denies killing family in questioning

Former University of Iowa business student Alexander Jackson denied he killed his parents and sister to investigators multiple times in a video presented during testimony in the Linn County Courtroom Thursday. “I didn’t do it. I would never hurt my family. They are important to me. I love them,” Alexander...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Hancher to present ‘STOMP’ for Golden Anniversary season

Brooms sweeping across a stage, steel barrels of all sizes being drummed in rhythmic harmony, boots meeting the ground with power and passion, and fierce choreography are in store for audiences attending Hancher in Iowa City this Saturday. On Jan. 21, Hancher will be presenting ‘STOMP,’ a percussion-based production established...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy