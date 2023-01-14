Read full article on original website
Highly-rated grocery store opens in IowaKristen WaltersNorth Liberty, IA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Daily Iowan
Iowa swimming and diving ties Vanderbilt in final home meet
The Iowa swimming and diving team tied with Vanderbilt, 131-131, in the Hawkeyes’ last home meet of the season on Saturday. The Hawkeyes’ win in the 400-meter freestyle relay sealed the tie — something that was a first for Iowa head coach Nathan Mundt. “To come out...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball ends winning streak in loss to Ohio State
The Iowa men’s basketball team’s four-game winning streak came to an end Saturday in Columbus, as the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 93-77. Ohio State led for the last 19:28 and shot 64.4 percent from the field in the second half to hand Iowa its first defeat since New Year’s Day.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s wrestler Spencer Lee continues dominant run in Iowa victory over Nebraska
Iowa men’s wrestling senior Spencer Lee won his fifth consecutive match by pin in the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s 34-6 victory over Nebraska Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Even in the midst of an undefeated season, the four-time All-American isn’t afraid to admit when he’s nervous. In fact,...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s wrestler Brody Teske uses new perspective in victory over Nebraska
Iowa men’s wrestling’s 133-pounder Brody Teske made his return to the mat on Friday in the No. 2 Hawkeyes’ 34-6 victory over the No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Teske, who has only wrestled in three of the Hawkeyes’ 11 dual meets this season, downed Nebraska’s...
Daily Iowan
Live results: Iowa men’s wrestling takes on Nebraska
The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling squad will take on No. 10 Nebraska on Friday at 8 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes are 10-0 on the season and 3-0 in the Big Ten. The Cornhuskers are 6-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference. Iowa has claimed victory in...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s wrestling ready for two-dual weekend
The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling squad is set for a two-dual weekend. Iowa will battle No. 11 Nebraska on Friday at 8 p.m at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Then on Sunday, the Hawkeyes will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, for a matchup with the 16th-ranked Badgers at 2 p.m at the UW Field House.
Daily Iowan
Photos: 2023 Larry Wieczorek Invitational – day two
The Iowa track and field team hosted day two of the 2023 Larry Wieczorek Invitational in Iowa City on Saturday. The Iowa women’s team took home a team trophy for the Hawkeyes with 98 points while the men’s team finished in third. Puma also hosted the American Track...
Daily Iowan
Former Iowa football quarterback Alex Padilla commits to SMU
Former Iowa football backup quarterback Alex Padilla committed to SMU on Friday, he announced via Twitter. Padilla entered the transfer portal in November 2022. Padilla played most of Iowa’s loss to Nebraska on Nov. 25, 2022, after starting quarterback Spencer Petras went down with a shoulder injury in the first quarter.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball set to take on Ohio State
The Iowa men’s basketball team is prepared to take on Ohio State on the road on Saturday afternoon. The Hawkeyes will tip off against the Buckeyes at 1 p.m. on Fox. The Hawkeyes are 12-6 on the year after securing four straight Big Ten victories, improving their conference record to 4-3. Iowa last fell to Penn State on New Year’s Day.
Daily Iowan
Iowa swim and dive notebook | Hawkeyes preparing to host Vanderbilt
The Iowa swim and dive team will host Vanderbilt on Saturday at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center. The Hawkeyes’ final home meet of the season will begin at 11 a.m. Vanderbilt comes into the event boasting a 4-3 record in the Southeastern Conference. The Commodores have wins against Tulane, North Florida, Georgia Southern, and Richmond.
Daily Iowan
Iowa gymnastics notebook | GymHawks prepare for No. 10 Ohio State
The No. 15 Iowa gymnastics team is set for its first taste of Big Ten competition against No. 10 Ohio State in Columbus on Jan. 22. The Buckeyes are 6-0 on the season with wins against No. 17 Georgia and No. 9 Kentucky. Ohio State is the second highest-ranked team in the Big Ten, trailing only No. 3 Michigan.
Daily Iowan
Anti-abortion, abortion-rights counter protestors gather at Emma Goldman Clinic for national March for Life rally
While anti-abortion advocates attended the March for Life rally on Saturday in Washington, D.C., over 200 anti-abortion and abortion-rights demonstrators gathered outside the Emma Goldman Clinic in Iowa City. Johnson County Right to Life organized the event, and walked from St. Wenceslaus Church on Davenport Street to the Emma Goldman...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Protests for and against abortion by the Emma Goldman Clinic
A protest was held outside of the Emma Goldman Clinic in Iowa City on Saturday. March For Life protesters met at the St. Wenceslaus Church and then marched over to the Emma Goldman Clinic. They were met by pro-choice counter protesters who stood in front of the clinic. Around 100 people participated in total to show their support for their respective sides.
Daily Iowan
Jackson Trial: UI student denies killing family in questioning
Former University of Iowa business student Alexander Jackson denied he killed his parents and sister to investigators multiple times in a video presented during testimony in the Linn County Courtroom Thursday. “I didn’t do it. I would never hurt my family. They are important to me. I love them,” Alexander...
Daily Iowan
Hancher to present ‘STOMP’ for Golden Anniversary season
Brooms sweeping across a stage, steel barrels of all sizes being drummed in rhythmic harmony, boots meeting the ground with power and passion, and fierce choreography are in store for audiences attending Hancher in Iowa City this Saturday. On Jan. 21, Hancher will be presenting ‘STOMP,’ a percussion-based production established...
Daily Iowan
Melissa Whisler to serve as interim chief administrative officer at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics named Melissa Whisler as UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital interim chief administrative officer in December, and she recently started her role. Whisler began serving in her position Jan. 12 following the departure of Pamela Johnson-Carlson, who now serves as a chief nursing officer...
