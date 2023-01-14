Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro News
Williamstown takes advantage of Weir miscues to remain unbeaten
WHEELING, W.Va. – Williamstown took advantage of 16 first half turnovers to build a lead it never relinquished in a 74-64 win over Weir at the Linsly MLK Classic. With the win, the Yellow Jackets (10-0) remain the only unbeaten team in Class AA. “This is a good win...
Metro News
Beckman wins 100th game and East Fairmont holds off Sissonville, 58-55
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — Highlights from East Fairmont’s 58-55 win over Sissonville in the East Fairmont Classic.
Metro News
11-0 run in fourth quarter lifts Logan over Lincoln, 45-39
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — Highlights from Logan’s 45-39 win over Lincoln in the East Fairmont Classic.
Metro News
Marshall moves past Old Dominion, 73-65
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Taevion Kinsey got the points needed to become the No. 3 scorer in Marshall basketball history. Kamdyn Curfman did what was expected of him when he transferred from VMI join the Herd: Make 3-pointers. And the defense clamped down better on Old Dominion in the second...
Metro News
Marshall welcomes Old Dominion to wrap up home stand
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall hopes to maintain homecourt momentum Saturday when the Old Dominion Monarchs visit the Cam Henderson Center for a 7 p.m. Sun Belt Conference game. The contest has been announced as a sellout and will be shown on ESPN+. The Thundering Herd (14-4, 3-2) put on...
Metro News
Montgomery mayor seeks extension of mandatory meetings concerning future of now-empty WVU Tech buildings
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram says his community still needs help more than six years after West Virginia University moved WVU Tech from Montgomery to Beckley. Ingram is asking state lawmakers to remove the sunset provision of a bill signed into law in 2017 that requires representatives...
1 in custody after barricade situation in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation near the intersection of E Street and 9th Avenue in South Charleston, police say. The South Charleston Police Department says the suspect refused to come out and they were possibly armed. They say they talked to them for around 45 minutes. […]
Man dies after crash on Route 10 in Cabell County, West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is dead and another person was taken to the hospital after a head-on crash on West Virginia Route 10 near Asbury Roads in Salt Rock. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday. Deputies say Nathan Shepard, of Salt Rock, was pronounced dead […]
Tree Knocks Down Powerline in Charleston, West Virginia
(WOWK) – At 12:53 PM a tree fell on a powerline near the Hillcrest Drive and YMCA Drive intersection leaving 68 customers without power and blocking the road for hours. Appalachian Power crews worked nonstop to restore power and clear the road back up. Power has been restored to the area, but the road remained […]
1 person killed in Doddridge County collision along Route 50
UPDATE (1/12/23 8:59 p.m.): WEST UNION, W.Va. – One person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene. There is […]
West Virginia communities mourning after firefighter dies, his mother passes next day
LEON, WV (WOWK) — Communities in Mason and Putnam counties are grieving after a longtime resident and hero passed away, and then his mother died the very next day. Darren Lee “Tank” Priddy, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after battling a “short illness,” according to his obituary. Priddy graduated from Buffalo High […]
WSAZ
Man dies in head-on crash
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died Monday morning in a head-on crash on state Route 10 in the Salt Rock area, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said. The accident was reported around 6 a.m. near Asbury Woods. Nathan Shepard, 18, who was from Salt Rock, was pronounced dead...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
The West Virginia Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold at a convenience store in West Virginia.
50% personal income tax on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about a proposed income tax cut, the Governor’s race, the city of Charleston and Hunger Free WV Day. In Segment One, we bring on Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) to talk about his proposal for a 50% personal income tax cut […]
West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning. According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the […]
1 taken to hospital after Charleston, West Virginia, apartment building fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Officials say there was a working apartment building fire in Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. Metro 911 says the Charleston Fire Department (CFD) responded to a building fire at 871 Westminster Way around 12:03 p.m. CFD says all occupants made it out of the building. One person was taken to […]
The River: Looking for the right relationship with tough Capt. Beatty and learning as much as possible
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This a part of a long and continuing story. This column first appeared in November, 2018. Special...
wchsnetwork.com
Largest cadet class in 30 years join state police
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The largest cadet class in 30 years graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy Friday morning. The 71st Cadet Class, made up of 54 men and 5 women, were officially sworn in during a ceremony held at West Virginia State University. This is the first...
wymt.com
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va (WYMT) - A West Virginia woman is facing battery and disorderly conduct charges for her role in an incident during a recent high school basketball game. Officials with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Michelle Taylor Napier was arrested Monday in Logan County.
