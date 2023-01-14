ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ona, WV

Metro News

Marshall moves past Old Dominion, 73-65

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Taevion Kinsey got the points needed to become the No. 3 scorer in Marshall basketball history. Kamdyn Curfman did what was expected of him when he transferred from VMI join the Herd: Make 3-pointers. And the defense clamped down better on Old Dominion in the second...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Marshall welcomes Old Dominion to wrap up home stand

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall hopes to maintain homecourt momentum Saturday when the Old Dominion Monarchs visit the Cam Henderson Center for a 7 p.m. Sun Belt Conference game. The contest has been announced as a sellout and will be shown on ESPN+. The Thundering Herd (14-4, 3-2) put on...
NORFOLK, VA
WOWK 13 News

Tree Knocks Down Powerline in Charleston, West Virginia

(WOWK) – At 12:53 PM a tree fell on a powerline near the Hillcrest Drive and YMCA Drive intersection leaving 68 customers without power and blocking the road for hours. Appalachian Power crews worked nonstop to restore power and clear the road back up. Power has been restored to the area, but the road remained […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man dies in head-on crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died Monday morning in a head-on crash on state Route 10 in the Salt Rock area, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said. The accident was reported around 6 a.m. near Asbury Woods. Nathan Shepard, 18, who was from Salt Rock, was pronounced dead...
SALT ROCK, WV
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
NEBO, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning. According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Largest cadet class in 30 years join state police

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The largest cadet class in 30 years graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy Friday morning. The 71st Cadet Class, made up of 54 men and 5 women, were officially sworn in during a ceremony held at West Virginia State University. This is the first...
INSTITUTE, WV

