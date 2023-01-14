Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $1.35 Billion Jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions drawing was worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
A woman from Texas is served an eviction order to leave her multi-million dollar home in Italy
Rita Jenrette, age 73, from Texas is an American actress, TV journalist, and real-estate executive. Jenrette has dabbled in politics, real estate, and the entertainment industry. Her first marriage was to Democratic whip John Jenrette of South Carolina. The couple divorced in 1981.
Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
Did Anyone Win Mega Millions $1.35 Billion Friday Jackpot? Results Revealed
Friday's Mega Millions jackpot was the second biggest ever for the lottery - but did anyone win it?
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.35B after no one wins $1.1B grand prize
No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, so the pot of gold for the game's Friday night drawing will be at least an estimated $1.35 billion, Mega Millions says.The $1.35 billion would be the second-largest Mega Millions grand prize ever and could grow as more and more people gobble up tickets for the Friday drawing.Friday night's cash option will be at least an estimated $707.9 million.Players will be hoping a day not usually associated with good luck is turned on its head: Mega Millions officials point out that Friday will be -- Friday the...
Winning numbers: Mega Millions jackpot worth half billion 2 days before Christmas
The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling over since mid October.
$1.35 Mega Millions jackpot ticket bought in state that begins with ‘M’ … If only it were Mississippi
The first Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot winner for 2023 is from a state that begins with the letter “M.” Unfortunately for the thousands of Magnolia State lottery players, the winning ticket was not purchased in Mississippi. Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the...
Mega Millions winner in Oregon takes $1 million prize; where million-dollar ticket was sold
One winning $1 million ticket from the Mega Millions jackpot drawing Tuesday night was sold in Oregon, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.35 billion after no lucky player won the lottery’s latest jackpot, estimated at $1.1 billion. No ticket matched all...
KEYT
What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?
Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot when a ticket purchased in the state matched Friday’s winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The largest jackpot ever remains $2.04 billion, when one ticket sold in California won Powerball on Nov. 8, 2022.
Friday Mega Million drawing could make you and instant billionaire
The second-largest Mega Millions could make someone an instant billionaire Friday night. A jackpot of $1.35 billion or $724.6 million cash will be drawn at 11 p.m.
Mega Millions: Winning numbers for $1.35 billion drawing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's time to check your Mega Millions tickets. Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $1.35 billion, which is the third largest in the game's history and the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.Friday night's winning numbers are 61, 30, 45, 46 and 43 and the Megaball is 14.So, what happens if you win the jackpot?The odds are not in your favor -- about one in 306 million -- but a winner can either choose to be paid annually or take the lump sum.The jackpot is only $1.35 billion if the winner opts for the annuity option,...
Comments / 0