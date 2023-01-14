ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

NorthcentralPA.com

Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
CBS Sacramento

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.35B after no one wins $1.1B grand prize

No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, so the pot of gold for the game's Friday night drawing will be at least an estimated $1.35 billion, Mega Millions says.The $1.35 billion would be the second-largest Mega Millions grand prize ever and could grow as more and more people gobble up tickets for the Friday drawing.Friday night's cash option will be at least an estimated $707.9 million.Players will be hoping a day not usually associated with good luck is turned on its head: Mega Millions officials point out that Friday will be -- Friday the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KEYT

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot when a ticket purchased in the state matched Friday’s winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The largest jackpot ever remains $2.04 billion, when one ticket sold in California won Powerball on Nov. 8, 2022.
MAINE STATE
CBS Philly

Mega Millions: Winning numbers for $1.35 billion drawing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's time to check your Mega Millions tickets. Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $1.35 billion, which is the third largest in the game's history and the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.Friday night's winning numbers are 61, 30, 45, 46 and 43 and the Megaball is 14.So, what happens if you win the jackpot?The odds are not in your favor -- about one in 306 million -- but a winner can either choose to be paid annually or take the lump sum.The jackpot is only $1.35 billion if the winner opts for the annuity option,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

