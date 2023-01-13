Read full article on original website
daviessky.org
Construction Work to Begin at Transfer Station
The Grimes Avenue Transfer Station is the initial stop for solid waste in Owensboro. Watch as the garbage is dumped onto the tipping floor and loaded into semis for transport to the Daviess County Landfill. Two projects will impact the Transfer Station in the next two weeks. First, the outbound...
14news.com
Coroner confirms pedestrian hit by vehicle Sunday has died
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner has confirmed that a person hit by a vehicle Sunday has died from their injuries. This happened on the 2000 block of Highway 41 North near Sugar Creek Inn. HFD officials say dispatch advised that a tractor-trailer was blocking the road to...
Owensboroans Share the Intersections They Avoid Like the Plague
Do you have unorthodox ways of getting to certain locations in Owensboro JUST to avoid certain traffic situations?. I can tell you that I do. I cannot stand Highway 54, so I have ways to get to businesses out there that keep me from dealing with it. And it doesn't matter which side of 54 I need. I will find a way to get where I'm going without touching it. Well...I might CROSS it at an intersection, but that's about it.
Daviess County animal shelter offering free cat adoptions
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control posted on Facebook that the Daviess County Animal Shelter is offering free cats for adoption. This has been confirmed by the shelter. The Facebook group says that for a limited time, all young adult and adult cats that are already altered, ready […]
Man killed in Kentucky oil well explosion
One man was killed, and another man was injured in an oil well explosion that occurred in Southern Kentucky early Monday morning.
14news.com
Car catches fire on southbound Twin Bridges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a vehicle fire on the southbound Twin Bridges Friday. Traffic was backed up, but the scene is now clear. You can keep an eye out on the bridge by checking our SkyVision HD camera below.
Monster Trucks Roar and Smash Their Way into Union County, Kentucky
Things are about to get loud in Sturgis as Monster Truck Wars heads into town. Tickets are available now for this action-packed event. You'll get to see and ride in giant monster trucks as seen on national television as they battle it out. The biggest names in Monster Trucks, including...
Owensboro Shoney’s closing its doors for good
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The only Shoney’s restaurant in Owensboro is permanently closing, owners say. According to the Owensboro Times, the restaurant will close after it runs out on food on or before January 16. Eyewitness News spoke with workers Sunday afternoon and they gave us a notice of closure. It reads: “To Whom It […]
FUN: Kentucky Car Wash Adds Dog Wash System & We’re Howling With Excitement
Of course, you've heard of a car wash right?! Well, how about a Car Wash that also has a pup wash on the side so you can bathe your car and your pup?. This might be one of the coolest things I have ever heard of. As a dog owner of two doodles a pup wash is like a dream come true. Our doodles love to woller in the mud and it doesn't make for a fun time at our house.
Truck potentially used by wanted Casey White and Vicky White found in Indiana
U.S Marshals are investigating in Evansville, Indiana after reports that escaped inmate Casey White and wanted former corrections employee Vicky White were reportedly seen in the area.
14news.com
UPDATE: Name of bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus released
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an EVSC school bus hit and killed a man. It happened at the intersection of Louisiana and Mary Streets. EPD detectives were there along with their crime scene unit, accident re-constructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner who later released the identity of the man who died: 62-year-old Albert Leroy Page.
WBKO
Escaped Western Kentucky inmate located in Morganfield
DIXON, Ky. (WBKO) - Police have located an inmate who escaped the Webster County Detention Center on Sunday. Police report that Richard Louis Harper, 45, of Morganfield, was found in Morganfield on Tuesday. According to reports, Harper escaped from the detention center on Jan. 15 around 3:15 p.m.
14news.com
Coroner names Posey Co. farmer killed after getting trapped in a grain bin
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A farmer was killed after he got stuck in a grain bin Thursday in Mt. Vernon. The coroner tells us he’s 74-year-old Steven Grabert. Dispatchers say rescue crews were called to the 900 block of Bellefountaine Cemetery Road shortly after 1 p.m. They were...
wevv.com
Authorities called to two-car crash in Gibson County
At least one person was injured in a crash in Gibson County on Thursday. Crews were at the scene of a crash in Gibson County Thursday.
Authorities name man killed in Posey Co. grain bin accident
The Black Township Fire and Rescue announced they were dispatched for a man trapped in a grain bin on January 12 on Bellefontaine Cemetery Road.
104.1 WIKY
Two Local Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors For Good
Two tri-state businesses have closed their doors for the last time. The Barrel House made a post on social media on Monday that the building has been sold, but they will continue to operate their catering and food truck business. An announcement will be made this week on how to...
14news.com
EPD: Storage unit burglarized, back side cut out
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a storage unit was burglarized with numerous items taken after someone cut out the back side of the unit. Police say they were dispatched to the 4400 block of North Green River Road in response to a theft report Friday just before 3 p.m.
Winning lottery ticket sold at Princeton gas station
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — On a night when the Mega Millions estimated jackpot reached $1.35 billion, two winning lottery tickets were sold in Indiana. One of which was sold at a gas station in Princeton. Hoosier Lottery says the two tickets matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball, winning $20,000 for each. […]
whvoradio.com
Thomas Files Bill Concerning Metal Wheels On Roadways
Eighth District State Representative Walker Thomas is sponsoring legislation that could require any vehicles with metal wheels on roadways to contain a rubber strip to protect the surface of the roadway from damage. Thomas says he filed the bill in response to concerns from constituents in Christian, Trigg, and Caldwell...
wvih.com
Oil Tank Explosion Kills One, Injures Another
Fire officials confirm one person is dead after an oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg County Monday morning. According to the Greenville Fire Department, just after 8 a.m. Monday, fire officials received a call for an oil well explosion at the 2300 block of Highway 853, just before the Teddleton Lane intersection.
