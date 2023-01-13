ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelters Available for Residents Impacted by Winter Storm 1.17.23

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has the following information on available county shelters and locations related to the current winter storm: There are currently 22 congregate shelters open across 11 counties. The total census is 755. The following emergency shelters are open as of January...
Cal OES Prepositions Swift Water, Firefighting Personnel Across State as Series of Winter Storms Wind Down

As a series of winter storms wind down this week, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is continuing to preposition swift water rescue resources and firefighting personnel statewide in preparation for potential major flooding and debris flow. The prepositioned resources include:. Prepositioned at Lathrop/Manteca Fire Department:...
Cal OES Prepositions Swift Water, Firefighting Resources in Preparation for Flooding, Debris Flow

With lingering storms expected through midweek, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning swift water resources and firefighting personnel statewide in preparation of potential flooding and debris flow. The prepositioned resources include:. Prepositioned at Lathrop/Manteca Fire Department: Cal OES: Swiftwater-Flood S&R Team 13. Prepositioned...
Notice of Updates to the Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program Guidelines for the On-Road Heavy-Duty Voucher Incentive Program and Infrastructure

Topics — On-Road Heavy-Duty Vehicles, Incentives. Programs — On-Road Heavy-Duty Voucher Incentive Program, Carl Moyer Program: Infrastructure , Community Air Protection Incentives. Contact. Diesel Hotline. Email. Phone. (866) 634-3735 / 866 6-DIESEL. Based on recommendations from 2022 Incentive Program Advisory Group (IPAG), the California Air Resources Board (CARB...
