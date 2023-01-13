Read full article on original website
Shelters Available for Residents Impacted by Winter Storm 1.17.23
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has the following information on available county shelters and locations related to the current winter storm: There are currently 22 congregate shelters open across 11 counties. The total census is 755. The following emergency shelters are open as of January...
California’s Forecast-Informed Reservoir Operations Are Key to Managing Floods and Water Supplies
As California experiences more extreme swings between wet and dry periods, it is critical for the State to deploy innovative forecasting and water management strategies to adapt to our changing climate. The Department of Water Resources along with federal and local water agencies, have developed a Forecast-Informed Reservoir Operations (FIRO)...
Cal OES Prepositions Swift Water, Firefighting Personnel Across State as Series of Winter Storms Wind Down
As a series of winter storms wind down this week, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is continuing to preposition swift water rescue resources and firefighting personnel statewide in preparation for potential major flooding and debris flow. The prepositioned resources include:. Prepositioned at Lathrop/Manteca Fire Department:...
Cal OES Prepositions Swift Water, Firefighting Resources in Preparation for Flooding, Debris Flow
With lingering storms expected through midweek, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning swift water resources and firefighting personnel statewide in preparation of potential flooding and debris flow. The prepositioned resources include:. Prepositioned at Lathrop/Manteca Fire Department: Cal OES: Swiftwater-Flood S&R Team 13. Prepositioned...
Notice of Updates to the Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program Guidelines for the On-Road Heavy-Duty Voucher Incentive Program and Infrastructure
Topics — On-Road Heavy-Duty Vehicles, Incentives. Programs — On-Road Heavy-Duty Voucher Incentive Program, Carl Moyer Program: Infrastructure , Community Air Protection Incentives. Contact. Diesel Hotline. Email. Phone. (866) 634-3735 / 866 6-DIESEL. Based on recommendations from 2022 Incentive Program Advisory Group (IPAG), the California Air Resources Board (CARB...
