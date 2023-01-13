Read full article on original website
Tiger Woods Was Advised To Stay Away From Michael Jordan By His Lawyer In 1996
The legendary Tiger Woods was once told by his lawyer to stay away from Michael Jordan in 1996.
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Trying To Sell LeBron James On Acquiring Damian Lillard Or Bradley Beal This Summer
As presently constructed, the Los Angeles Lakers are not built to win a championship. At this point, 40+ games into the season, it's a fact that everybody but the Lakers' front office seems to know. So, where do they go from here? If this is truly a lost season, what...
Video: LeBron James And Savannah James Impressed By A Mop Boy's Enthusiastic Performance
While the win served as the cherry on top for the James family, there was one boy who stole the show for a few minutes leaving James and Savannah awestruck.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
LeBron James Pays Tribute To Son Bronny For His Last High School Basketball Season
The 18-year-old's siblings, mom and dad, showed up to support him for his basketball team's senior night.
Bethune-Cookman: Athletic Director, Head Coach Reggie Theus Nominated for Basketball Hall of Fame
Bethune-Cookman's athletic director and men's head basketball coach is nominated for the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Kevin Garnett Explains Why Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The Best Player In The NBA Over Nikola Jokic
Kevin Garnett believes Giannis Antetokounmpo has the edge over Nikola Jokic in the race for being the best player in the NBA.
Yardbarker
Heat took shot at Bucks' Grayson Allen on Twitter during Saturday's game
The Miami Heat went viral during their game on Saturday against the rival Milwaukee Bucks for the apparent swipe they took at Bucks guard Grayson Allen. In the second half, the Heat tweeted out a picture of a Victor Oladipo dunk with the caption, “Can’t trip him if he’s ten feet off the ground.” Allen (wearing No. 12) was visible in the background of the picture.
What If The Golden State Warriors Traded For This Former MVP?
I believe the Golden State Warriors should consider trading for New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Says DeMarcus Cousins & Meyers Leonard Both Looked ‘Great’ In Workout
The Los Angeles Lakers are continually looking for ways to improve their roster and with 10-day contracts now being an option, the team has begun working out free agents. The Lakers have already given an opportunity to wing Sterling Brown, but theyalso recently took a look at a pair of big men in DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho Attends NBA Game and Hangs Out With Giannis Antetokounmpo
Chris Jericho is a big fan of NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Ocho hung out with the Greek Freak during his attendance at the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat game, then took photos with the former NBA Finals MVP and posted them on Instagram. The post reads as follows:. Had...
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT
As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
Yardbarker
Does Russell Westbrook's game-winning attempt against Joel Embiid add to their feud?
Russell Westbrook’s feud with Patrick Beverley may be over, but his feud with Joel Embiid is still going as strong as ever. With his Los Angeles Lakers trailing Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers 113-112 in the closing seconds of Sunday’s game, Westbrook took matters into his own hands. With...
RUMOR: Heat, Bucks eyeing Jae Crowder trade with Suns
Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder has not played a single game this season as he waits for a change of scenery, and according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowki, that could be coming sooner rather than later. The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are both looking to pursue a possible trade...
Yardbarker
Laker Fans Are Furious After Russell Westbrook Misses Game-Winner Against 76ers: "Why Did He Ignore LeBron?"
The Los Angeles Lakers were in the middle of a hard-fought contest against the Philadelphia 76ers and played far better than expected against the stronger 76ers squad. LeBron James put the team on his back with a fantastic performance with Russell Westbrook contributing magnificently off the bench, until the final play.
Yardbarker
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Looking To Make Deal That Improves Them For Next 3 Years
While the Los Angeles Lakers have yet to make a trade since the regular season began, they have been perhaps the most active team in the NBA when it comes to the rumor mill. It feels as though nearly every player on the roster — except for LeBron James — has had their name thrown into a trade rumor.
Yardbarker
When Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan clashed in practice
It is pretty much common knowledge that Michael Jordan was almost as intense during Chicago Bulls' practices as he was during games. There are plenty of stories that confirm this, but it is always great to hear something new in that context as it seemingly keeps adding to the legend of MJ.
Yardbarker
"All of his teammates are out!" - Richard Jefferson makes an argument for why Giannis Antetokounmpo is the MVP over Nikola Jokic
Debates about who the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) are always fun and tend to heat up as the regular season marches toward its conclusion. This season is no different, as contenders for the 2022-23 MVP award have started to make their case. Veteran broadcaster and former NBA star Richard Jefferson makes a strong argument for why Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo should take home the award over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
