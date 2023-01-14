Read full article on original website
WJLA
'Maniacal focus on equal outcomes': Youngkin blasts FCPS for paying $450K for equity coach
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Seven high schools in Fairfax County have now admitted they didn’t tell students of their prestigious national merit recognition in time for important college scholarship and admissions deadlines. The high schools include Annandale High School, West Potomac High School, John R. Lewis High...
WTOP
Northern Virginia lawmakers’ bills target local data centers
For years, Loudoun County, Virginia has been known as the world’s “data center capital.” However, not everyone is happy that Prince William County has recently become a destination for future data centers. One of the most controversial projects is Prince William’s Digital Gateway data center complex. In...
Inside Nova
Thousands call for improvements to Fairfax road where two girls died
More than 10,000 people have now signed a petition calling for safety improvements to Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County after two South County High school students died in a crash last week. A third is still fighting for her life following the single-vehicle crash Jan. 10. Those who have...
NBC Washington
Fairfax School Board Candidate Pretends to Be Parent of Transgender Child in Call to Clinic
A candidate running for the Fairfax County School Board is receiving criticism for a video he shared on social media of himself pretending to be a parent of a transgender child. Republican Jeff Hoffmann recorded himself lying about his identity on a call with the Inova Pride Clinic, which offers...
cardinalnews.org
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
Stimulus 2023: Tax relief application for Fairfax seniors and disabled residents to be sent this week
Senior citizens and disabled residents of Fairfax County can expect to receive an application for real estate and vehicle tax relief for 2022 in the mail sometime this week.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. considers resident exemptions from ‘cut-through’ traffic mitigation
Fairfax County, Virginia, is considering updating its cut-through traffic mitigation program so residents can drive into their own neighborhoods during rush hour. The county program was originally created to try to stop drivers from clogging up residential streets during morning and evening commute times. There are three neighborhoods where the...
WLTX.com
Students told to role-play 'slaves and a landowner' during lesson at Virginia elementary school
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County school is apologizing after elementary school students were instructed to role-play as enslaved people and landowners during a lesson on the "economics of slavery." According to a statement from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), the lesson happened at Centreville Elementary School and...
Fairfax Times
Parents get ‘Friday the 13th nightmares’ from 4 more schools and School Board lawyer
In a series of “Friday the 13th nightmares,” as one mother put it, the principals of at least four more Fairfax County high schools admitted they withheld National Merit awards from children, as a Richmond lawyer for the Fairfax County school board sent parents a letter requesting interviews that she is seeking “to record.”
State troopers rescue dog on Capital Beltway in Fairfax
After rescuing the dog from the Beltway, the troopers waited for Fairfax County Animal Protection officers to arrive and get him back home safely.
Montgomery County HS Placed On Lockdown For Weapons Investigation (DEVELOPING)
A high school in Montgomery County was locked down just in time to end out the week. In Rockville, Richard Montgomery High School was placed on lockdown shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 following a report of a weapon on campus. Officials said that members of the Montgomery...
WTOP
Student teacher’s ‘inappropriate’ lesson had children acting as slaves, landowners
Parents of fifth grade students in Centreville, Virginia, learned this week that in teaching their kids about slavery, a student teacher chose to have the children play slaves and landowners. The Fairfax County school system is addressing the inappropriate lesson. In a letter home to parents, Centreville Elementary School Principal...
Chronic wasting disease detected in deer in Fairfax County
This is the first time the disease has been detected in an animal in Fairfax County.
Police search for stolen car in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) are investigating after a car was stolen with a 5-year-old girl inside. The car was stolen in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike and is described to be a 2012 green Honda Accord with a Maryland license plate reading 94667CJ, according to officials. The car also has a black hood with front and back end damage.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police looking for suspect who stole car with 5-year-old inside
It must have been a very scary ride for a 5-year-old girl, and it set Fairfax County, Virginia, police on edge for nearly an hour, when a car was stolen Sunday night with the child in the back seat. Fairfax County police said the driver, the girl’s stepfather, left the...
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
Every day, you entrust us with your students’ academic development, safety, and protection—a responsibility we uphold with the utmost diligence. My heart broke when I learned of the devastating news of last Friday’s tragedy involving gun violence in Newport News, VA, less than three hours away. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Richneck Elementary School community. Unfortunately, the news of the recent school shooting is not an isolated incident and PWCS recognizes the need to respond proactively to this discouraging nationwide trend.
WTOP
Superintendent: 3 Loudoun Co. schools didn’t inform students of National Merit recognition
Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia is working to standardized its process for notifying students of National Merit recognition, after three high schools took longer to notify National Merit “Commended Scholars.”. Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith told the school board Tuesday night that 14 of 17 county high schools did...
WTOP
Md. teacher ‘inadvertently’ sends explicit photos in email to students
An Upper Marlboro, Maryland, teacher won’t face criminal charges after sending a lewd email to students. On Friday, administrators at Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School sent an email to students’ families acknowledging that an employee sent sexually explicit images in an email to the entire student body.
theburn.com
New in NoVa: KPOT entering Northern Virginia market
A new Korean BBQ and hot pot restaurant chain is making its first moves into the greater Northern Virginia market. It’s called KPOT and they are working on initial locations in Falls Church and Woodbridge. KPOT blends two popular trends in Asian cuisine at the moment — the Korean...
Fairfax Times
Langley High School parent tells new school superintendent: ‘This is shameful, shameful!’
Local single mother Amy Paladini stepped into the cafeteria at Langley High School on Tuesday night, nervous about raising her concerns with the new Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent, Michelle Reid, over the news that local principals withheld National Merit awards from students. Paladini had written her thoughts down, her voice at times trembling as she spoke.
