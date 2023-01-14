ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

cardinalnews.org

‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Police search for stolen car in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) are investigating after a car was stolen with a 5-year-old girl inside. The car was stolen in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike and is described to be a 2012 green Honda Accord with a Maryland license plate reading 94667CJ, according to officials. The car also has a black hood with front and back end damage.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade

Every day, you entrust us with your students’ academic development, safety, and protection—a responsibility we uphold with the utmost diligence. My heart broke when I learned of the devastating news of last Friday’s tragedy involving gun violence in Newport News, VA, less than three hours away. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Richneck Elementary School community. Unfortunately, the news of the recent school shooting is not an isolated incident and PWCS recognizes the need to respond proactively to this discouraging nationwide trend.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

New in NoVa: KPOT entering Northern Virginia market

A new Korean BBQ and hot pot restaurant chain is making its first moves into the greater Northern Virginia market. It’s called KPOT and they are working on initial locations in Falls Church and Woodbridge. KPOT blends two popular trends in Asian cuisine at the moment — the Korean...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Fairfax Times

Langley High School parent tells new school superintendent: ‘This is shameful, shameful!’

Local single mother Amy Paladini stepped into the cafeteria at Langley High School on Tuesday night, nervous about raising her concerns with the new Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent, Michelle Reid, over the news that local principals withheld National Merit awards from students. Paladini had written her thoughts down, her voice at times trembling as she spoke.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

