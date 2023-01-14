ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Way of Water’ edges up on the $2 billion mark as Jenna Ortega names her pick for a ‘Wednesday’ season 2 cameo

Wednesday remains one of the biggest topics in the fantasy world, even as it closes in on two months post-release. The popular Netflix series is officially confirmed for a season two, and star Jenna Ortega has some ideas for upcoming cameos. She’s also filling viewers in on everything she knows about season two, but be warned: it’s not much.

