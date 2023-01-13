ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverbank, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Federal disaster loans are now available to California small businesses and residents

SACRAMENTO (KION-TV)- On Monday afternoon, The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that low interest federal disaster loans are now available to California businesses and residents. This is part of President Biden's major disaster declaration that was announced on Saturday. The declaration covers Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz Counties. U.S. Small Business Administraton's Administrator Isabella Casillas The post Federal disaster loans are now available to California small businesses and residents appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

7 Sacramento County elementary schools recognized as California Distinguished Schools, 5 from FCUSD

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Seven schools from Sacramento County were named in the 2023 California Distinguished Schools list announced by State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond. Five of those schools are in the Folsom-Cordova Unified School District. The California Distinguished Schools Awards Program celebrates exceptional schools, districts, teachers...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara County Evacuation Warnings Expanded South of Gilroy

Santa Clara County expanded existing evacuation warnings to residents in the watershed areas along Bloomfield Avenue south of Gilroy. The new evacuation zone includes Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Highway 152 and south of Bloomfield to the county line, officials said. The prior evacuation warning zone was expanded due...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
AccuWeather

After going viral, California man seeks to aid flooded hometown

Drone footage of Alejandro Martinez's flooded hometown in Central California quickly caught traction over Instagram, and now he’s looking to help support the area’s recovery. Parked at the small convenient market, Alejandro Martinez turned on his phone camera and continued to document the murky floodwaters on that had...
PLANADA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Gov Newsom visits Merced to see storm damage firsthand

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom arrived in Merced Saturday afternoon to see the impact of the surrounding areas that have been devastated by flooding due to the record rainfall. “The reality is that this is the eighth of what we anticipate to be nine atmospheric rivers; we’re not done,” Newsom said. His itinerary […]
MERCED, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Work on Bear Creek intensifies before next storm

Editor’s note: This story is in progress, look for future updates. Skip Johnson has been sounding the alarm about one vulnerable stretch of Bear Creek in Merced for years. After this week’s big flood in the region — and the threat of more storms in the days to come — the subject of his ongoing concern appears to be getting some increased attention.
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation orders lifted for these Merced areas

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced it has lifted the evacuation orders in two areas that could have been affected by the rain and flood warnings. The order has been lifted for Area 2 which includes Cooper Avenue from Ashby Road to Highway 59. Authorities still ask residents to be cautious when […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced County prepares for latest round of storms

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around Merced County, especially in Planada and Merced, communities hit the hardest by devastating floods in the most recent storm earlier this week, preparations are being made for the latest ones. On Cooper Avenue, off Highway 59 in Merced, firefighters tell me as of Friday, in some areas there are still six […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy