Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stockton animal shelter turns to low-cost services to decrease pet retentionEdy ZooStockton, CA
California witness hanging Christmas lights spots triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Stockton, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereStockton, CA
California witness photographs teardrop-shaped hovering objectRoger MarshModesto, CA
Manteca City Council rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Sikh Information Centre NewsManteca, CA
Related
'Out of our control': California farmers struggle after recent atmospheric rivers
A California farmer couldn't plant some crops because of flooding from atmospheric river storms. That was not as concerning to him as a long-term water management solution.
Federal disaster loans are now available to California small businesses and residents
SACRAMENTO (KION-TV)- On Monday afternoon, The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that low interest federal disaster loans are now available to California businesses and residents. This is part of President Biden's major disaster declaration that was announced on Saturday. The declaration covers Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz Counties. U.S. Small Business Administraton's Administrator Isabella Casillas The post Federal disaster loans are now available to California small businesses and residents appeared first on KION546.
Study: South Bay city named ‘happiest' in US; 2 other Bay Area cities in Top 10
(KRON) — Last summer, one study said the “happiest” city in the United States is Concord. The study by HouseFresh gave the East Bay city the nod after giving it a “happiness score” of 79.1 out of 100. Another study released a few months later also determined a Bay Area city to be the “happiest” […]
KSBW.com
Biden approves major disaster declaration for Santa Cruz, 2 other counties
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Amid a series of atmospheric river storms that have ripped across California, on Saturday, President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration which was requested by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The declaration will help people and businesses recover from any storm damage. The funding is available...
Four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are over 100% full
Torrential atmospheric rivers dropped so much water into California's drought-parched, thirsty reservoirs that four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are now over 100 percent full.
7 Sacramento County elementary schools recognized as California Distinguished Schools, 5 from FCUSD
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Seven schools from Sacramento County were named in the 2023 California Distinguished Schools list announced by State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond. Five of those schools are in the Folsom-Cordova Unified School District. The California Distinguished Schools Awards Program celebrates exceptional schools, districts, teachers...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County Evacuation Warnings Expanded South of Gilroy
Santa Clara County expanded existing evacuation warnings to residents in the watershed areas along Bloomfield Avenue south of Gilroy. The new evacuation zone includes Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Highway 152 and south of Bloomfield to the county line, officials said. The prior evacuation warning zone was expanded due...
After going viral, California man seeks to aid flooded hometown
Drone footage of Alejandro Martinez's flooded hometown in Central California quickly caught traction over Instagram, and now he’s looking to help support the area’s recovery. Parked at the small convenient market, Alejandro Martinez turned on his phone camera and continued to document the murky floodwaters on that had...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara Co. issues evacuation warning for watershed areas of Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass River Basin
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Clara County emergency response officials issued a new evacuation warning Friday evening for residents living in the watershed areas of the Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass River Basin, and U.S. Highway 101 and Bolsa Road in the southern part of the county. The warning was...
Monterey Zoo takes in Merced's Applegate Park Zoo animals
As City and State crews worked to secure areas of erosion on the swollen waterway -- Zookeepers and volunteers teamed up with the Monterey zoo to secure more than a dozen animals.
abc10.com
2 Lodi Unified schools closed due to flooding around sites
Officials said Joe Serna Jr. Charter School and Houston Elementary School are closed on Tuesday due to flooding around the schools.
Gov Newsom visits Merced to see storm damage firsthand
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom arrived in Merced Saturday afternoon to see the impact of the surrounding areas that have been devastated by flooding due to the record rainfall. “The reality is that this is the eighth of what we anticipate to be nine atmospheric rivers; we’re not done,” Newsom said. His itinerary […]
Chinook helicopter helps plug levee breach in Merced County ahead of storm
Crews were able to stop water overflow from a breached levee on Friday, but it is a only a temporary fix for now.
Flooding closes portion of Hwy 99 in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A portion of Highway 99 in San Joaquin County was closed due to flooding Monday afternoon. Caltrans said both directions of Highway 99 from Peltier Road north of Acampo to Turner Road have been temporarily closed, and it's not known when the road will reopen.
mercedcountytimes.com
Work on Bear Creek intensifies before next storm
Editor’s note: This story is in progress, look for future updates. Skip Johnson has been sounding the alarm about one vulnerable stretch of Bear Creek in Merced for years. After this week’s big flood in the region — and the threat of more storms in the days to come — the subject of his ongoing concern appears to be getting some increased attention.
Evacuation orders lifted for these Merced areas
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced it has lifted the evacuation orders in two areas that could have been affected by the rain and flood warnings. The order has been lifted for Area 2 which includes Cooper Avenue from Ashby Road to Highway 59. Authorities still ask residents to be cautious when […]
Merced County prepares for latest round of storms
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around Merced County, especially in Planada and Merced, communities hit the hardest by devastating floods in the most recent storm earlier this week, preparations are being made for the latest ones. On Cooper Avenue, off Highway 59 in Merced, firefighters tell me as of Friday, in some areas there are still six […]
Evacuation Order issued for rural area of Stanislaus County along San Joaquin River
MODESTO, Calif. — A rural area of Stanislaus County is under an evacuation order amid rising levels on the San Joaquin River and with another storm incoming this weekend. The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services issued the evacuation order Saturday for people who live or work in a rural area near the towns of Patterson and Grayson.
175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
Comments / 0