Kasperbauer leading experienced Kuemper lineup in successful season
(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic boys basketball is one of the top teams in Class 2A because of the presence of junior Michael Kasperbauer. The 2A No. 6 Knights are 11-2 and coming off a 1-1 week where they beat Glenwood and lost to 3A No. 4 Bishop Heelan. Last week...
Clayburg, defense leading Coon Rapids-Bayard girls
(Coon Rapids) -- A recent win and a tight loss to one of Class 1A's top teams has instilled excitement and optimism into the Coon Rapids-Bayard girls basketball team. The Crusaders are 6-5 after a 47-26 win over Paton-Churdan on Friday night. "We started out slow," Coach Kaitlyn McAlister tells...
Treynor's Currin picks Nebraska Wesleyan for next stop
(Treynor) -- Treynor senior Brooklynn Currin is set to continue her golfing career at the next level with Nebraska Wesleyan. Currin, who joined Monday morning’s Upon Further Review, says she had a connection to the school. “I have a great swing coach, Ryan Norman,” Currin told KMA Sports, “and...
KMAland Girls Basketball (1/14): Glenwood wins in OT, Griswold advances in CCT
(KMAland) -- Glenwood beat Maryville in OT, Griswold advanced in the CCT, Platte Valley won the Stanberry title and much more from Saturday in KMAland girls hoops. Check out the full rundown from Saturday below. CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT. Griswold 58 Hamburg 35. McKenna Wiechman had 19 points and five steals,...
Women's College Basketball (1/16): Big 3rd quarter lifts Omaha to win
(KMAland) -- Omaha (9-9, 4-3) used a 20-8 third quarter to beat Denver (7-11, 3-4), 75-64. Kennedi Grant came off the bench for 19 points. Elena Pilakouta had 18 points, five assists and three rebounds while Aaliyah Stanley had 10 points. Weeping Water alum Grace Cave had eight points, nine...
KMAland Boys Bowling (1/16): St. Albert beats Shenandoah in important Hawkeye Ten matchup
(KMAland) -- St. Albert had a monster outing in a win over Shenandoah, Sioux City East beat Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln was also a winner in KMAland boys bowling action Monday. St. Albert 3347 Shenandoah 3054. Top Score: Evan White, St. Albert 492. Runner-up: Jackson Wigington, St. Albert 478.
KMAland Boys Wrestling (1/14): Milestones for Hildebrand, Mayberry, Gregory, Maeder
(KMAland) – Nebraska City and Kuemper won their respective dual tournaments and multiple KMAland wrestlers achieved milestones on Saturday. Clarinda finished fifth with 130 points. Karson Downey (182), Jase Wilmes (220) and Bryson Harris (285) were champions while Leland Woodruff (160) was second. Dominick Polsley (170) and Mason Nally (195) finished third.
Seven Points (1/16): Shenandoah administration responds, Cowboys dread, other playoff thoughts
(KMAland) -- Day 16 and Blog 16 of 2023. There’s no better way to start a new week than to get busy rolling out Seven Points. Point 1: Shenandoah superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson responds. On Wednesday, I wrote that it was time for Shenandoah to leave the Hawkeye Ten...
Eldred R. Reinert, 88 of Council Bluffs, Iowa formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, January 21, 2023. Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:10:30 a.m. Memorials:Trinity Lutheran Church, 512 2nd St. Glenwood, IA 51534. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Anna Fekete, 93, Emerson, Iowa
Memorials:Memorial contributions may be given to the family in Anna's name for future designation. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Deborah Linn Meyers, 63, of Anita, IA
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family in honor of Deborah they will be designated to many of her connected organizations and charities. Please mail them to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita. Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery in Anita, IA.
KMAland schools warm up for SWIBA Honor Band Festival
(Atlantic) -- Students from over 20 school districts in Southwest Iowa are gathering Monday for the Southwest Iowa Bandmasters Association Honor Band Festival. Atlantic High School plays host to this year's rendition of the annual festival, showcasing nearly 170 students from across KMAland. Among the area schools with quite the representation is the Clarinda School District which had 16 students selected between the 9th-10th grade ensemble and the 11th-12th grade group. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning, Clarinda 7-12 Band Director Courtney Ridge says students will get a unique opportunity to learn and play alongside other passionate musicians and learn from some of the top area educators.
Merlin Henry Rasmussen, age 79, Red Oak
Visitation Location: Griswold Central Church of Christ. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
Winter storm watch brings potential for snow in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — A potentially impactful winter storm could bring snow to the Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday morning. A winter storm watch has been issued for most of eastern Nebraska from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, bringing increased chances for impactful snowfall along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor.
Shen school superintendent weighs in on school choice bill
(Shenandoah) -- Developments at the Iowa Statehouse this winter have the full attention of KMAland school administrators. The Iowa House holds a public hearing Tuesday evening at 5 at the State Capitol's Supreme Court Chamber regarding Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed Educational Savings Accounts for parents want to enroll their kids outside of the public schools. Reynold's proposal calls for channeling more than $7,500 into accounts for students wishing to attend private institutions. That's the same per pupil amount allocated to public schools under supplemental state aid. The governor's measure would be phased in over three years, first providing private school tuition for lower-income families, then expanding to all Iowa K-12 students over three years. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson is among those focused on the bill. Nelson stated her concerns about the so-called "school choice" bill in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.
6 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy snow may impact the Wednesday evening commute
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Accumulating snowfall is appearing likely during the afternoon and evening could impact the drive home, with snow lasting into the overnight. Some icy conditions are possible south of I-80 during the afternoon. A storm system pushing into the...
Riverside PRIDE campaign underway
(Oakland) -- Riverside's School District and its communities are launching a major initiative to improve facilities and civic pride. The Riverside PRIDE Capital Campaign is a collaborative effort between the district and the cities of Oakland, Carson and Macedonia. It's designed to generate funding in support of positive experiences for current and future students, staff, alumni and the community through the completion of identified projects. Riverside School Superintendent Tim Mitchell tells KMA News the campaign has three main goals.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Winter Storm Watch
(Omaha) Forecasters say heavy snow is possible, with snow accumulations greater than four inches for portions of west-central and southwest Iowa. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday morning through Wednesday night for Monona, Harrison, Pottawattamie, Mills, and Shelby Counties. Plan on slippery road conditions that could impact travel, including the evening commute on Wednesday and the morning commute on Thursday.
Marjorie A. Bennett, 97, Hamburg
Visitation End: 6:30 p.m. Memorials: Percival Church - Percival, IA or Heritage Hall - Hamburg. Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
