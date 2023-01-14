ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Live Updates: Day 1 updates from the 2023 Polynesian Bowl practice

Practices for the 2023 Polynesian Bowl got underway on Monday, with both teams practicing at Kamehameha HS in Honolulu. It is warm weather this week, with Team Mauka and Team Makai taking to the field at Kamehameha HS, which will be the site of Friday's seventh annual game, which will be televised at 4:00 p.m. HST on NFL Network.
HONOLULU, HI
ballstatedailynews.com

Cardinals close out Hawaii trip

The No. 6 Ball State Men’s Volleyball team has started the season with two losses to defending national champions No. 1 Hawaii. After dropping their season opener 3-1 the previous night, the Cardinals opened the rematch strong, taking set one 25-23 with a .346 hitting percentage off 26 swings. Ball State jumped out to an earlier lead over the Rainbow Warriors in set one and held on to close it out.
MUNCIE, IN
CBS Sports

Watch Hawaii vs. Long Beach State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Current Records: Long Beach State 8-9; Hawaii 12-4 The Hawaii Warriors will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Hawaii and the Long Beach State Beach will face off in a Big West battle on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Warriors are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for “Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.”. One of the world’s most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life. Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Two Reasonably Priced Honolulu Restaurants + 2022 James Beard Award Winner

As we travel throughout Hawaii, we love to experience good food. Recently, we found two restaurants, both in the same neighborhood of Honolulu, that far exceeded our already high expectations. Both require reservations, so book early to avoid disappointment. These are simply two of the best restaurants in Honolulu and perhaps in the Hawaiian Islands.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Surfers charge 20+ foot waves at Waimea Bay

Courtesy Surfline, Salt n Air Studios HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s big wave season on Oahu’s North Shore. Some of the world’s best big wave surfers are out at Waimea Bay as 20 foot plus waves provide endless entertainment for wave riders and spectators. Several of the invitees to the 2023 Eddie Big Wave Invitational were […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘Biggest swell of the season’ brings chaos and fun

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High surf across the state affected areas of Maui and Oahu on Wednesday. Department of Transportation crews were called to move barriers off Kamehameha Highway, near the Banzai Skatepark after high surf moved them into traffic. A road worker was injured in the incident. He was treated for lacerations and transported by […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

“Little movement” in Maui, Oʻahu gas prices

A mixed bag of gas prices with little movement occurred for Oʻahu and Maui drivers, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $5.01, which is one cent lower than last Thursday. The average national price is $3.27,...
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Calling all Hawaii war veterans: You could be eligible for free medical care

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a benefits workshop this Saturday as part of their PACT Act to expand healthcare to veterans exposed to toxins. The workshop is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oahu Veterans Centers center. They’re offering registration help, vaccinations and...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Island Slipper Celebrates National Hat Day

Honolulu (KHON2) – National Hat Day is on Sunday, January 15th and our friends at Island Slipper are celebrating early with a free hat when you spend $150 or more and mention Living808. The offer is valid from Friday, January 13th to Monday January 16th. Island Slipper provides a range of products and accessories catered to both women and men. They offer a huge selection of slippers, but also hats and other accessories. Our friend Matt Carpenter, Vice President of Island Slipper joins Living808 to talk about the weekend deal.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy