Former cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis is apparently mulling a move up to the heavyweight ranks. The Latvian native has been busy courting the YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul for the past couple of years, often to comical and somewhat embarrassing effect, but his efforts have been unfruitful, and it seems unlikely, moreover, that Paul would ever take on a seasoned veteran like Briedis, who has been one of the elite fighters at cruiserweight for years, anytime soon.

16 HOURS AGO