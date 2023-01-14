Read full article on original website
KSI Flattens FaZe Temperrr In First Round, Demands Showdown With Jake Paul
KSI enjoyed his quickest night at the office while still in pursuit of the biggest fight of his career. The multi-talented British social media influencer scored a sensational first-round knockout of Thomas “FaZe Temperrr” Oliveira. A right hand and left hook put Oliveira down and out, producing the knockout win at 2:19 of round one.
Benavidez On Why Showdown Against Charlo Hasn't Materialized: 'Charlo Is A P-ssy'
For the better part of the past year, Jermall Charlo has vacillated between moving up in weight to face David Benavidez or remain at 160 pounds. Although the truculent WBC middleweight titlist has continued to brazenly call out his budding rival, he hasn't been totally committed to the idea. Benavidez,...
Wilder's Trainer: Andy Ruiz Presents Absolutely No Threat To a Disciplined Deontay!
Malik Scott, the head trainer for former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, is not worried about the abilities of former unified champion Andy Ruiz. Last year, the World Boxing Council ordered a four man tournament to determine a new mandatory challenger to WBC champion Tyson Fury. Ruiz picked up a...
Dmitry Bivol Backing David Benavidez In Caleb Plant Clash
Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez hasn't formally been announced, but that hasn't stopped both boxers from claiming that their showdown is signed, sealed, and delivered. By and large, outside of Canelo Alvarez, both Plant and Benavidez are regarded as the two most skilled fighters in the entire super middleweight division. With the winner of their 168-pound clash ostensibly next in line to face Alvarez, and considering their long-running feud, countless names outside of their division are patiently waiting for the final outcome.
De La Hoya On Tank Davis-Ryan Garcia: I Have No Contract; Deadline Monday Or Moving On
Oscar De La Hoya publicly issued an ultimatum early Sunday morning. Ryan Garcia’s promoter stated through his Twitter account that he has not yet received Garcia’s contract for his pay-per-view showdown with Gervonta Davis. According to De La Hoya, if they don’t get a contract from Davis’ handlers by Monday, he will begin looking for another opponent for Garcia’s next fight.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Ryan Garcia Admits Concern Over Gervonta Davis' Legal Issues
Undefeated Ryan Garcia is already gearing up for his potential showdown with WBA 'regular' lightweight champion Gervonta 'Tank' Davis. Their anticipated showdown, which is going to be distributed by Showtime Pay-Per-View, is targeted to take place in the month of April. Davis was in action earlier this month, when he...
Jermaine Franklin Emerges as Serious Candidate for Anthony Joshua's Next Fight: Report
Jermaine Franklin, a once-defeated American heavyweight contender, has reportedly emerged as a serious candidate to face British star Anthony Joshua in the spring. Chris McKenna of The Daily Star reported the news on Friday. The development, if true, comes as a slight surprise, since Michigan’s Franklin, 29, is coming off...
Liam Smith: If Eubank Needs To Be 50 Percent To Beat Me, I May As Well Not Show Up
Liam Smith refuses to believe he will see anything other than the absolute best available version of Chris Eubank Jr. Talk of the second-generation boxer entering their January 21 middleweight clash at just 50 percent has irked Liverpool’s Smith, a former WBO junior middleweight titlist and part of a proud fighting family who’s grown irritated by the claim.
Tony Bellew Cautions Francis Ngannou To Remain in MMA, Avoid Boxing Run
Former cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew has cautioned Francis Ngannou from crossing over to the sport of boxing. Ngannou, who held the UFC heavyweight title, was stripped of the belt on Saturday night - after failing to reach a new contractual agreement with the UFC. He was officially released from...
Ryan Garcia Tabs Tank's PED Talk as Mind Games: I See All The Tricks, My Mentality is Strong
Top rated contender Ryan Garcia is very confident of victory in his upcoming showdown with fellow unbeaten Gervonta 'Tank' Davis. Garcia was an interested party in last weekend's Showtime Pay-Per-View fight, which saw Davis stop Hector Luis Garcia after eight rounds of action. Davis is now looking ahead to facing...
Connor Coyle Gets Advice From John Duddy During Recent Trip to NY
NABA middleweight champion Connor “The Kid” Coyle spent time with John Duddy on a recent trip to New York City. Duddy assisted Coyle during a training session at Trinity Boxing Club. Following the workout, the pair sat down to discuss the ins and outs of the sweet science.
Guido Vianello: Jonnie Rice Is Perfect For This Point In My Career
The first fight of the new year was always going to be a step up in class for Guido Vianello. A different opponent than expected is of no concern to the unbeaten heavyweight, whose mission remains the same. “I’m ready for a big step for my career, it doesn’t matter...
Leigh Wood: If I Do As I Plan, Mauricio Lara Fight Won't Reach Halfway
WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood has more motivation with some critics tabbing him as the underdog in next month's defense against Mauricio Lara in Nottingham. Last year, Lara scored a brutal knockout of Josh Warrington. Wood has a sensational knockout win of his own, when he got off the floor...
Tony Yoka vs. Carlos Takam in Play For March 11 in Paris, France
French heavyweight Tony Yoka (11-1) meets veteran Carlos Takam (39-7-1) on March 11 in Paris, France, reports L'Équipe. It will be Yoka's first fight since losing to Martin Bakole in May of last year - a loss that derailed his career. The 42-year old Takam comes in off back...
Mairis Briedis Says If He Can't Fight Jake Paul, He Wants Derek Chisora
Former cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis is apparently mulling a move up to the heavyweight ranks. The Latvian native has been busy courting the YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul for the past couple of years, often to comical and somewhat embarrassing effect, but his efforts have been unfruitful, and it seems unlikely, moreover, that Paul would ever take on a seasoned veteran like Briedis, who has been one of the elite fighters at cruiserweight for years, anytime soon.
A Deontay Wilder Showdown Is One That Joseph Parker Would Welcome
The road back to pugilistic prosperity was undoubtedly arduous, but one that Joseph Parker was more than willing to go down. After coming up woefully short in back-to-back bouts against Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, Parker (30-3, 21 KOs) dusted himself off and immediately began his rebuild. Although it was a protracted process, Parker began reaping the benefits, reeling off six consecutive wins.
Hearn Pushing For Dmitry Bivol to Fight Joshua Buatsi In the Spring
Eddie Hearn hasn’t stopped batting for one of his highly regarded British light heavyweight clients. The Matchroom head suggested in a recent interview that he “would like” for London’s Joshua Buatsi to take on Russian WBA titlist Dmitry Bivol in the spring. It would easily be the toughest challenge of the young Briton’s career.
Evelin Bermudez-Tania Enriquez IBF/WBO Junior Flyweight Title Fight Set
A fallen unified titlist is given a chance to immediately reclaim her lost crown. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Evelin Bermudez and Tania Enriquez are set to fight on March 10 at Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which will be presented by OR Promotions. The vacant IBF and WBO junior flyweight titles will be at stake for the terrific matchup between the former unified titlist and rising unbeaten contender.
Adam Lopez: Definitely Want A Rematch With Oscar Valdez, We Need To Run That Back For Sure
Adam Lopez knew that he was on borrowed time in the featherweight division. The move up in weight comes right on time for the 26-year-old Glendale, California native, who enters the junior lightweight division with plans of a second act to the only fight he’s had thus far at the weight.
