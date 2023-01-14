Read full article on original website
Texas Man Shot and Killed Ex-Girlfriend’s New Lover After Tracking Her Location Through App: Police
A Texas man used a location sharing app to track his ex-girlfriend with her new boyfriend and shoot him to death, authorities allege. Eric LaMountain, 35, is charged with first-degree murder, the Austin Police Department announced on Friday. Officers identified the victim as 37-year-old Gavin Wood. “On Tuesday, January 10,...
Police shoot, kill man who officers believe shot man downtown
Officers with the Austin Police Department shot and killed a man on Colorado Street who they said shot another man downtown late Sunday night, according to Chief Joseph Chacon in his preliminary briefing of the incident.
Man given 10-year probation for 2021 intoxication manslaughter in east Austin
Christian Ramos pled guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in November.
Texas teens charged in killings of a father and son
Authorities arrested two Texas teenagers Monday who are accused of killing a father and son.
Travis Co. inmate found unresponsive, later dies in hospital
A man who was in custody at the Travis County Jail is dead after he was found unresponsive in his unit Sunday morning. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Israel Resendiz Molina was found at approximately 8 a.m. CPR was immediately administered by both TCSO medical staff and Austin-Travis County EMS medics.
Inmate dies in custody at Travis Co. jail
A man who was in custody at the Travis County jail died Sunday, according to a news release from the Travis County Sheriff's Office.
Man sentenced to life for 2020 death of Austin car dealership employee
According to Travis County court records, 33-year-old Alberto Torres initially filed a not-guilty plea to the courts two days before his conviction and sentencing.
APD chief to make decision on internal discipline related to Alex Gonzales shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are facing new calls for accountability in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man two years ago this month. It is a case that sparked community controversy but resulted in no criminal charges against the officers. Police Chief Joe Chacon confirmed to the KVUE...
Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge
MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
ATX Wheels & More holds benefit for woman killed in recent road rage homicide
AUSTIN, Texas — Family of Elizabeth Lopez, 22, gathered for a benefit to raise funds for her funeral arrangements. Previously, Lopez was killed in a homicide during a road rage incident. The benefit happened on Sunday, Jan. 15, at noon at ATX Wheels & More. Lopez’s family members and...
APD searching for suspect in deadly north Austin crash
The Austin Police Department was searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly New Year's Eve crash, according to APD news release.
New video shows altercation between APD officers, Elisha Wright
The incident happened May 2022 on Sixth Street in Downton Austin. Police claim Wright punched an officer in the face, moments before a video started rolling.
VIDEO: 'Compliant' man tased by two San Marcos police officers
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Cellphone video shared exclusively with FOX 7 Austin shows a man being tased by two officers. According to a San Marcos Police Internal Affairs report, the man was considered "generally compliant." On Jan. 12, 2021, it was the "worst night" of Al Leyva’s life, according to...
Advanced DNA technology may help solve 1979 Bastrop County cold case
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is trying to solve a decades-old cold case with the help of advanced DNA testing technology. They're trying to identify the body of a "Jane Doe" discovered in 1979 on US 290 east of Elgin. Detectives say in 2019, a documentary filmmaker contacted the Sheriff's Office about a possible connection with serial killer Henry Lee Lucas.
‘They don’t need jail’: Family of man who died in custody of drug complications seeking solutions
A state death report shows the 46-year-old died from complications tied to drug use.
Suspect in SH 71 shooting apprehended in Smithville
AUSTIN, Texas - A Smithville man suspected in a June shooting in Bastrop County has been apprehended by US Marshals. 25-year-old Darrian James Chandler was sought on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct in connection with a shooting on June 7 in the 500 block of SH 71.
Police investigating after body found at Lake Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is investigating after a body was found Friday at Lake Pflugerville. Police reported the initial call came in just after 2 p.m. from a resident with a check welfare request. The body was discovered once the police responded. Officials said the investigation...
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
Several major road incidents in Central Texas: Multiple injuries, closures
Austin-Travis County EMS is responding to several crashes Monday mid-day which may cause serious traffic delays. Several people are injured, they reported.
