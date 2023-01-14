Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Related
Lakers: Patrick Beverley Claims There Are Only Three Good Active Defensive Point Guards
Guess who makes the top three?
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
Sporting News
Kentucky's John Calipari grabs ESPN reporter Holly Rowe by the shoulders during uncomfortable interview
John Calipari and Kentucky basketball scored a huge win on Saturday, upending No. 5 Tennessee on the road 63-56, ending a two-game skid for the Wildcats. The outcome of the SEC quickly became secondary news, however, after Calipari was part of an awkward and uncomfortable halftime interview with ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe.
Knicks Seek to 'Do Right' in Derrick Rose Trade
If Derrick Rose's New York Knicks career is indeed over, the team reportedly wants to make sure that there are no hard feelings.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Says DeMarcus Cousins & Meyers Leonard Both Looked ‘Great’ In Workout
The Los Angeles Lakers are continually looking for ways to improve their roster and with 10-day contracts now being an option, the team has begun working out free agents. The Lakers have already given an opportunity to wing Sterling Brown, but theyalso recently took a look at a pair of big men in DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard.
“Shawn and I were close, but Vin and I are on a whole different level” - Gary Payton differentiated his relationships with Shawn Kemp and Vin Baker
Separating the Payton-Kemp duo signaled the start of the Sonics' unfortunate downfall in the late 90s
Bethune-Cookman: Athletic Director, Head Coach Reggie Theus Nominated for Basketball Hall of Fame
Bethune-Cookman's athletic director and men's head basketball coach is nominated for the Basketball Hall of Fame.
"It depends on what the rules are" — When Rip Hamilton and Tayshaun Prince claimed the '04 Pistons would beat the '16 Warriors
Rip Hamilton believes the Pistons' versatility would overwhelm the Warriors.
NBA Insider Says Hawks Have Let John Collins' Representatives Look For A Trade To Send Him To New Team
The Atlanta Hawks really want to move John Collins.
Playing with them dudes was like a cheat code" - Tyson Chandler gives insight into playing alongside Chris Paul and Jason Kidd
Tyson Chandler discussed playing alongside the genius of Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd and Phoenix Suns Chris Paul during his career.
Bulls' Lonzo Ball posts video that might give update on injury status
Lonzo Ball isn’t close to returning, but he offered some hope to Bulls fans Friday by posting Instagram videos of himself dunking and running on a treadmill, writes K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. Today marks the one-year anniversary of the torn meniscus that ended last season for Ball...
Yardbarker
Top Chicago Bears free agent target admits he wants a big payday
Chicago Bears free agent target Daron Payne admits he wants a big payday. The Chicago Bears have a lot of needs to address in the 2023 offseason and fortuanetly for them, they have a lot of cap space and the No. 1 overall pick to work with. Which direction they go with certain positions will be the biggest questions to address.
3 Chicago Bears players to pair with the first overall pick in a trade
The Chicago Bears are in a good spot. They have the most cap space in the NFL and now we know that they have the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Finishing with the worst record in the NFL isn’t fun during the season but for one year it will be fun to see what comes of that.
Bulls' ArtūRas Karnišovas Shows Competitive Side in Message to Fans
Karnišovas shows competitive side in message to fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls play in Paris on Thursday, their first regular-season game out of the country and first trip to Paris since playing in the 1997 McDonald’s Championship as part of their preseason schedule.
A shopping list for the Chicago Bulls at the trade deadline
The Bulls need to make adjustments and the trade deadline offers them that opportunity.
FOX Sports
Lonzo Ball says he still hopes to play for Bulls this season
PARIS (AP) — Chicago guard Lonzo Ball has not abandoned hopes of playing this season, even though he’s still experiencing discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee. Ball has been able to do some on-court work, a major step forward in the process. But it’s now been more than a full year since his last NBA game, and he said Monday that there’s no return date in sight at this point.
Comments / 0