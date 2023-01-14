Read full article on original website
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Emma Raducanu and Cameron Norrie through in Melbourne
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Emma Raducanu made a positive return to court after her injury scare, moving into the second round of...
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff
If you're a fan of tennis, you'll be excited to see Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff go head to head at the Australian Open!. The two young champs have sailed through their opening matches in the tennis tournament, and will meet each other on the court on Wednesday. Emma was...
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Melbourne heat causes play to be stopped on outdoor courts
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Play on the outside courts was suspended for three hours on the second day of the Australian Open...
BBC
Eddie Jones: 'Australia need former England coach to win back hearts of public'
Eighteen years on from his tearful sacking by Australia in 2005, and 20 years on from an agonising World Cup defeat, Eddie Jones has made a remarkable return to his homeland - and he has unfinished business with the Wallabies. Having made the 2023 Rugby World Cup the focus of...
BBC
Wayne Pivac: Former Wales head coach 'disappointed' not to realise World Cup dream
Former head coach Wayne Pivac says he was left frustrated after his dismissal denied him the chance to lead Wales through to this year's World Cup. Pivac was sacked in December 2022 and replaced by his predecessor Warren Gatland. Pivac's exit came nine months before the New Zealander was due...
Return of the prodigal son: can Eddie Jones unleash Wallabies’ missing X factor? | Angus Fontaine
Eight months out from the World Cup, Rugby Australia has taken a risk on bringing the coach back. Will it pay off?
Josh Bohannon: 'The way we train at Lancashire is very different to the England team'
Lions hopeful confident his red-ball game can meet requirements of rebooted Test team
Hameed hopes 'flipped mindset' can help land role in England reboot
Opener channels free-scoring younger self in bid to win recall to Ben Stokes' Test team
BBC
SWPL: Glasgow City & Celtic run riot as Rangers slip up in title race
Glasgow City extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League with a thumping win as Rangers lost ground after being held by Hearts. Leanne Ross continued her unbeaten run in charge of City with an 8-1 thrashing of Dundee United as Celtic too put eight past bottom-side Glasgow Women to leapfrog the current champions.
BBC
Premier 15s: Exeter beat champions Saracens; seventh win for Gloucester-Hartpury
Exeter Chiefs ran in six tries to claim a 37-17 victory over Premier 15s champions Saracens at Sandy Park in a reverse of last season's final. The home side led 29-0 after 30 minutes, following tries by Liv McGoverne, Flo Robinson, Maisy Allen, Kate Zackary and Hope Rogers. Allen added...
BBC
Danny Wilson: Leicester add former Glasgow boss to coaching team
Former Glasgow Warriors boss Danny Wilson is to join Leicester Tigers as a part-time coaching consultant. The 46-year-old was sacked by Glasgow last summer but has agreed a deal with Harlequins to become their line-out and contact coach in 2023-24. He will work with the Tigers for the rest of...
