Australian Open 2023: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff

If you're a fan of tennis, you'll be excited to see Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff go head to head at the Australian Open!. The two young champs have sailed through their opening matches in the tennis tournament, and will meet each other on the court on Wednesday. Emma was...
Australian Open 2023: Melbourne heat causes play to be stopped on outdoor courts

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Play on the outside courts was suspended for three hours on the second day of the Australian Open...
SWPL: Glasgow City & Celtic run riot as Rangers slip up in title race

Glasgow City extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League with a thumping win as Rangers lost ground after being held by Hearts. Leanne Ross continued her unbeaten run in charge of City with an 8-1 thrashing of Dundee United as Celtic too put eight past bottom-side Glasgow Women to leapfrog the current champions.
Danny Wilson: Leicester add former Glasgow boss to coaching team

Former Glasgow Warriors boss Danny Wilson is to join Leicester Tigers as a part-time coaching consultant. The 46-year-old was sacked by Glasgow last summer but has agreed a deal with Harlequins to become their line-out and contact coach in 2023-24. He will work with the Tigers for the rest of...

