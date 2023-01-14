ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Iran executes British-Iranian dual national for spying

By -
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wmPO6_0kEWEoUt00
British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, during an interview in Tehran /Khabar Online/AFP

Iran said Saturday it had executed a British-Iranian dual national sentenced to death for spying for the United Kingdom, drawing strong condemnation from Western governments and international rights groups.

Alireza Akbari, 61, was hanged after being convicted of "corruption on earth and harming the country's internal and external security by passing on intelligence", the judiciary's Mizan Online website said. It did not say when or where the execution took place.

Mizan said Akbari, who had been arrested more than two years ago, had been a spy for Britain's MI6 secret intelligence agency and had received around $2 million for his services.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "appalled" by the execution.

"This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people," Sunak tweeted, adding his thoughts were with "Alireza's friends and family".

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly warned on Twitter that the execution would not go unchallenged, before announcing sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general to underline Britain's "disgust".

Iran summoned the British ambassador to protest against what it described as "unconventional interventions", after Britain said it would summon Tehran's envoy.

France's foreign ministry condemned the execution "in the strongest terms" and said it cannot go "unanswered", while President Emmanuel Macron denounced a "heinous and barbaric act".

The United States was "horrified" by Akbari's hanging, according to a State Department spokesperson.

"We mourn with his loved ones and will continue to hold Iran accountable for its sham trials and politicized executions," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted of Akbari's death.

News of the hanging came hours after the United States had joined its ally Britain in calling for Iran not to go ahead with the execution.

US diplomat Vedant Patel said Friday that Washington was greatly concerned by reports Akbari had been "drugged, tortured while in custody, interrogated for thousands of hours and forced to make false confessions".

- 'Forced confession' -

Amnesty International called the execution "abhorrent".

It tweeted that Akbari had been subjected to "torture and other ill-treatment" such as being "forcibly administered chemical substances and being held in prolonged solitary confinement".

Media outlets in Iran, which does not recognise dual nationality for its citizens, had broadcast a video this week in which Akbari appeared to speak of his contacts with Britain.

BBC Persian this week aired an audio message it said was from Akbari in which he said he was tortured and forced to confess on camera to crimes he did not commit.

"I was given new clothes and asked to dye my hair to be released but then I was taken to a film studio and threatened with a gun to falsely confess," a man is heard saying in the recording.

Mizan Online, citing the intelligence ministry, said Akbari had become a "key spy" for MI6 due to "the importance of his position".

Akbari, a veteran of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war, was arrested between March 2019 and March 2020, state media said.

He was once identified by the government's official Iran newspaper as a former deputy defence minister under Ali Shamkhani, who currently heads Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

Akbari had also been an adviser to the navy commander and headed a division at the defence ministry's research centre, state media said.

- 'Hostage diplomacy' -

Mizan said he had retired a decade ago and moved to "research and business activities in the private sector".

Prominent Iranian lawyer Saeid Dehghan said on Twitter that Akbari's sentencing and execution were "political", noting moves in Britain and the European Union to sanction Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) over its role in a deadly crackdown on protests.

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights, told AFP the timing of the execution, "while the UK and EU are considering putting the IRGC on terror lists, shows it is part of the Islamic republic's policy of hostage diplomacy".

Richard Dalton, a former British ambassador to Iran, said the potential terror listing may have influenced the timing of Akbari's execution.

"It is possible that they want to assert their right to protest against that in advance," he told Times Radio.

Amnesty says Iran is the world's most prolific user of the death penalty after China.

Another dual national also facing the death penalty is Swedish-Iranian Ahmadreza Djalali, who has been held since 2016 and was sentenced the following year on espionage charges that his family vehemently denies.

Iran has been rocked by protests that erupted over the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country's dress code for women.

Eighteen people have been sentenced to death in connection with the protests, according to a count compiled by AFP from official announcements. Four of them have been executed.

Comments / 0

Related
newsnationnow.com

Iran vows to station warships in Panama Canal

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Iranian navy plans to station warships in a critical trading route: the Panama Canal. The announcement comes amid an ongoing campaign to install an Iranian military presence in Latin America — which would also come to the doorstep of the United States. The commander...
msn.com

Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises

Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
msn.com

Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech

Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
Washington Examiner

Iran punishes Belgian with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for alleged espionage

Iran is punishing a Belgian national with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for espionage charges, according to state media. Olivier Vandecasteele, a 41-year-old former Belgian aid worker who has been imprisoned since last February, received the sentence along with a $1 million fine for charges pertaining to the espionage accusations, per Al Jazeera. The verdict can be appealed.
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Most Worried about World War III

Global tensions are arguably at their highest point in decades. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prompted several waves of sanctions against Moscow as well as considerable aid to Ukraine, including weapons and arms. The result has been effectively a superpower proxy war, with Russia on one side and Ukraine’s allies, including the United […]
Business Insider

China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around

The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
TheDailyBeast

How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists

When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
AFP

AFP

103K+
Followers
38K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy