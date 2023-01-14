ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Tennis-Qualifier Davis wins in Hobart, Bencic takes Adelaide title

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Lauren Davis returned to the winner's circle for the first time in six years after the American qualifier beat Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-6(0) 6-2 in the final of the Hobart International on Saturday.

Davis, who won her maiden title in Auckland in 2017, came through two qualifiers before storming into the final and won the trophy without dropping a set.

Cocciaretto, 21, had downed former Hobart International and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in three sets to reach the final.

Davis saved two set points in the opening set and then breezed through the tiebreak without dropping a point before breaking early in the second to beat her younger opponent.

"I have a lot of emotions going through my body right now. I'm just really happy, really excited. I really had to play my best in order to win today."

The 29-year-old American, who faces Danka Kovinic in the Australian Open first round, became the fourth qualifier to win the title in Hobart after Germany's Mona Barthel, Spaniard Garbine Muguruza and Belgian Elise Mertens.

In the Adelaide tune-up tournament, Swiss Belinda Bencic broke Daria Kasatkina seven times in the final to win 6-0 6-2 and claim her eighth career title after both players had received walkovers in the semis.

Tokyo Olympics champion Bencic did not face a single break point in the 67-minute contest while she also won the first eight games in a row.

Bencic is the 12th seed at the Australian Open and begins her campaign against Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova while eighth seed Kasatkina faces Russian compatriot Varvara Gracheva.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Australian Open order of play: Day 2 schedule including Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Ons Jabeur

Novak Djokovic headlines the second day of action at the Australian Open as the nine-time tournament champion returns to Melbourne Park for his first competitive match since being deported from the country 12 months ago.Djokovic takes on the Spaniard Roberto Carballés Baena in the opening round and is expected to get another warm welcome at the Rod Laver Arena, as he begins his quest for a 10th Australian Open title and record-equaling 22nd grand slam.Elsewhere, Andy Murray takes on Matteo Berrettini in a tough opening match for the former world No 1. Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Garcia...
Reuters

Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
wtatennis.com

Gauff wins Melbourne opener; Kostyuk defeats Anisimova

MELBOURNE, Australia -- No.7 seed Coco Gauff opened her 2023 Australian Open campaign with a straight-sets win over the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. The 18-year-old American advanced to the second round with a 6-1, 6-4 win. Gauff will face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu next. Along with No.3 seed...
BBC

Australian Open 2023 results: Jack Draper loses to Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. British rising star Jack Draper tested Spain's Rafael Nadal before cramping issues cost him in a four-set loss...
tennisuptodate.com

Kyrgios shares 'gruesome' drainage procedure photo after withdrawing from Australian Open: "I'm devastated obviously, it's my home slam"

Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an injury that has bothered him leading up to the event and it's left him devastated. Kyrgios was excited about a chance to play in Melbourne once more but it wasn't meant to be. He missed most of the preseason due to the knee that was troubling him and he explained the devastation he feels about it:
kalkinemedia.com

Gauff, Pegula power into second round at Australian Open

Coco Gauff raced into the second round of the Australian Open and a clash with Emma Raducanu on Monday with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Katerina Siniakova in the opening match on Rod Laver Arena. Meanwhile fellow American Jessica Pegula also enjoyed an easy passage, dropping just one game. Gauff,...
atptour.com

Medvedev Makes Fast Start In Melbourne

Daniil Medvedev wasted little time in reaching the second round at the Australian Open Monday when he dismantled American Marcos Giron 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 to start his title quest in style. The World No. 8 is aiming to go one step further than his previous best showing showings at the...
The Associated Press

Bencic defeats Kasatkina in Adelaide International final

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Belinda Bencic beat Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 6-2 on Saturday to win the Adelaide International women’s title, her sixth on the WTA Tour. The 13th-ranked Swiss player took barely an hour to beat the eighth-ranked Kasatkina. Bencic converted five of her seven break points and...
NBC Sports

Bianca Andreescu’s ‘Aha moment’ made Australian Open win possible

MELBOURNE, Australia — Bianca Andreescu traces the path that brought her back to the tennis tour after a mental health break – and, on Monday, put her back in the win column thanks to beating a seeded opponent at the Australian Open – to what she calls “an `Aha’ moment” on a beach in Costa Rica during a spiritual retreat nearly a year ago.
GEORGIA STATE
atptour.com

Rublev Handles Thiem In Melbourne Opener

Andrey Rublev won his fifth straight ATP Head2Head meeting with Dominic Thiem as he expertly navigated a challenging opening-round draw on Tuesday at the Australian Open. In a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win, the fifth seed followed a familiar game plan as he controlled the match with his booming forehand and serve.
tennisuptodate.com

Belinda Bencic smashes Daria Kasatkina to win WTA Adelaide title

Belinda Bencic was expected to have a tough time against Daria Kasatkina yet this was a rather simple match for her 6-0 6-2. She smashed the Russian player to win her first trophy of the year and there is not much to be said here. Kasatkina was unable to impose her will and was simply dreadful in trying to keep the ball in play. Her balls were sailing wide as Bencic was magnificent from start to finish. She hit the ball very cleanly.
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
373K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy