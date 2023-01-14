Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
Watch: Conor McGregor releases footage of himself sparring in boxing after Youtuber KSI calls him out
KSI is set to face FaZe Temperrr today at the Wembley Arena in London because of Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis’ last-minute withdrawal. Prior to the fight, the English YouTuber spoke with talkSPORT about his desire to take down the UFC’s biggest star, Conor McGregor. “In this...
Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane booking
If you thought Stipe Miocic would bow out of the UFC Heavyweight Title picture, think again. The UFC heavyweight division was set on its ear when Francis Ngannou, who had been the reigning champion, was released. UFC President Dana White told reporters during a UFC Vegas 67 post-fight scrum that Ngannou turned down the biggest contract offer for a UFC heavyweight.
Ciryl Gane Questions Jon Jones’ Path To Victory: ‘I Don’t Know What Is A Good Way To Win Against Me’
Ciryl Gane doesn’t see how Jon Jones can beat him at UFC 285. On Saturday, it was announced that the former UFC interim heavyweight champion will have yet another shot at undisputed gold. And no, it won’t be a rematch against champ Francis Ngannou, who has since departed from the UFC. Instead, Gane will welcome the legendary ‘Bones’ to the heavyweight division and he’s more than thrilled for the challenge.
Jon Jones’ New Contract Makes Him Second Highest Paid Fighter In The UFC, Per Manager
The manager of Jon Jones, Richard Schaefer, details the new contract Jones signed and his upcoming heavyweight debut. The time many MMA fans have been waiting for has become a reality, Jon Jones is set to make his heavyweight debut. Over two years ago, Jones decided to relinquish the light heavyweight title and set his sights on heavyweight. There was a long transition period in which Jones needed to take care of himself physically and add enough weight to compete in the higher-weight class. There were also negotiation issues going on but all have been resolved and he is set to fight for the heavyweight title in March.
Photos: Israel Adesanya Shows Off New Neck And Eye Tattoos
Israel Adesanya flaunted his new tattoos on social media. Izzy asked his fans to look for the meaning of his new neck tattoo and one fan got the right answer. While awaiting the UFC’s call for his next fight, former middleweight king Israel Adesanya decided to take a break and have some slick tattoos. The most notable one Izzy showed off on social media is the neck tattoo which he even asked his fans to decode the meaning of.
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz brutally mocks Jake Paul’s family after encounter with his father
Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s feud has been ongoing for several months now. Despite Jake’s efforts to capitalize on the dispute situation by taking it to the boxing ring, it never made it there. Although in a renewed attack on Paul, he uploaded a video of himself meeting Paul’s father Greg, which went viral immediately.
Daniel Cormier reacts after the UFC books Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title
Former UFC star Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the UFC booking Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. After much speculation, the return of Jon Jones has finally been announced. After three years away, the light heavyweight GOAT will make his heavyweight debut at UFC 285 in March.
Curtis Blaydes offers response to Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones news: “I get why Gane got the shot and it wasn’t based off meritocracy”
Top five-ranked UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes has reacted to the Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones news. Francis Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, has been released after failed negotiations. Gane and Jones will be sharing the Octagon at UFC 285 on March 4. The winner will be crowned the new UFC Heavyweight Champion.
Boxing Insider
Tim Bradley On Gervonta Davis: “He’s A Piece Of S–T”
Future Hall of Famer and ESPN broadcaster Timothy “Desert Storm” Bradley is most distinctly not a fan of current multititlist Gervonta “Tank” Davis. “I just don’t like the guy because of what I hear and what I see,” Bradley said to Fight Hub regarding Davis, who was recently accused of assaulting the mother of his daughter. “I think he’s a piece of shit. I honestly do. He’s a piece of shit. You put your hands on women like that, you’re a piece of shit in my book. You’re not a man. My dad always told me you’re a coward if you do something like that. You’re a coward deep down inside. You’re a coward because you’ve gotta to pick on somebody who can’t even defend themselves. That’s not right. And I don’t care about the what happened and all the whatever he’s saying afterwards and she did this and she did that”
Watch: Ciryl Gane Hilariously Mimics Nate Diaz’s Signature Fist Pose And Stance Ahead Of UFC Vegas 67
Ciryl Gane did a couple of Nate Diaz’s signature stunts in front of some members of UFC Vegas 67 media. “Bon Gamin” is down for an interim title fight with Jon Jones or a rematch with Francis Ngannou. Ciryl Gane is not yet booked for a fight but...
Joe Rogan Praises Religious Islamic Fighters Out of Dagestan: ‘They Don’t Chase Girls or Drink’
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan praised the religious mentality of the Islamic fighters of Dagestan. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely regarded as one of the greatest 155-pound fighters of all time. He ushered in a new era for the sport when he became the first Muslim champion in the promotion. His dominant victory over former two-division champion Conor McGregor skyrocketed his celebrity. In Oct. 2020, ‘The Eagle’ decided to retire at the top with an unblemished record of 29-0.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia PPV on the verge of collapse
Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will not be meeting this year if a deadline laid down by Oscar De La Hoya expires in the next 48 hours. The Golden Boy promoter stated no contract had been received for a massive Pay Per View clash between the pair in the first half of 2023.
calfkicker.com
Chuck Liddell extends MMA challenge to Jake Paul after PFL signing
Former UFC champion Chuck Liddell keeps saying he wants to face YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul. Despite retiring from the sport, Liddell is still regarded as one of the most recognizable UFC champions in history, famous for his brutal knockouts while holding the light heavyweight championship. Chuck Liddell, has had...
Dana White Responds To People Saying He Didn’t Face Enough Punishment For Slapping His Wife
Dana White answered the media’s question about the apparent lack of punishment he received following the slapping incident. The UFC president insists the only that matters to him is his personal life and whatever happened to his professional life is beyond his control. Despite people still buzzing about the...
Brendan Schaub Believes Francis Ngannou Struggled With UFC Negotiations: ‘They Will Eat You Alive’
Brendan Schaub thinks Francis Ngannou had no chance of negotiating with the UFC by himself. ‘The Predator’ last fought in January 2021, securing his sixth consecutive win by defeating Ciryl Gane. In the aftermath of UFC 270, Ngannou had knee surgery, leaving him unable to fight in 2022. During his inactivity, the former UFC heavyweight champion was negotiating with the UFC for more money, which ended up going poorly.
Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 Will Headline UFC 286
Dana White has announced Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 is officially taking place at UFC 286 in London. Seven months after becoming the UFC welterweight champion, ‘Rocky’ will defend his title against Usman in an immediate rematch. The former champion was a minute away from retaining the welterweight crown before Edwards shocked the MMA world with a head kick KO.
sportszion.com
“I’m a little bit feel bad” Khabib’s cousin Umar Nurmagomedov apologizes for striking his unconscious opponent at UFC Vegas 67
At the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Umar Nurmagomedov defeated Raoni Barcelos with ease, but despite his overwhelming joy, he couldn’t help but feel a little bad for the way he destroyed his opponent. Umar Nurmagomedov, the cousin of the former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, competed against the Brazilian...
Mario Yamasaki on Being Exiled From the UFC by Dana White: ‘I Have No Regrets’
Mario Yamasaki shared thoughts on his UFC exile and the criticisms that MMA referees continue to receive. Yamasaki is one of MMA’s most recognized referees in the history of the sport, having worked for multiple promotions including the UFC, PFL, Strikeforce, and PRIDE. Despite playing an integral role in combat sports, the position of an MMA referee is largely a thankless job. Routinely under fire for perceived poor decision-making from both fans and promoters, Yamasaki shared his thoughts on the quick vilification of referees when a mistake is made on the job.
