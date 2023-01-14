ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.35B after no one wins $1.1B grand prize

No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, so the pot of gold for the game's Friday night drawing will be at least an estimated $1.35 billion, Mega Millions says.The $1.35 billion would be the second-largest Mega Millions grand prize ever and could grow as more and more people gobble up tickets for the Friday drawing.Friday night's cash option will be at least an estimated $707.9 million.Players will be hoping a day not usually associated with good luck is turned on its head: Mega Millions officials point out that Friday will be -- Friday the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

Friday's Mega Millions Jackpot At Least $940 Million

Another major jackpot is up for grabs tonight in the Mega Millions lottery game. The current Mega Millions jackpot is at least $940 million with a drawing set for Friday night. The prize is the sixth largest in U.S. history. This is only two months after a player in California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AL.com

Mega Millions $1.35B jackpot won by ticket purchased in Maine

Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy