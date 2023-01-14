ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Tennis-Murray undaunted by difficult draw at Melbourne Park

By Shrivathsa Sridhar
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dh5ne_0kEWD8jx00

MELBOURNE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Andy Murray said he was much more comfortable taking on a top player early on in a Grand Slam this year than he was in 2022, as the former world number one prepares to battle big-serving Matteo Berrettini in the Australian Open first round.

A five-times Australian Open runner-up, Murray's career looked set to end prematurely due to a long-standing hip injury after his first-round defeat in 2019 when he received an emotional 'farewell' on the court.

But the three-times Grand Slam champion has continued to push himself after multiple surgeries and said he was not worried about being drawn against the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up.

"Obviously a tough draw, but I also feel like I'm in a much better place than where I was during any of the Grand Slams last year ... ," Murray told a news conference on Saturday.

"I feel ready to play a top player early ... whereas maybe last year at times my game didn't feel that great and getting a difficult draw or a tough match early didn't feel great. I feel I'm in a better place this time to deal with that."

Berrettini has won their previous three meetings, including a four-set victory at last year's U.S. Open.

"Obviously the match at the U.S. Open was close, the match we played in Stuttgart was close and I won in Beijing," Murray added. "I know how I feel today in comparison to where I felt going into the U.S. open and I'm playing better."

Fellow Briton Emma Raducanu said she was feeling good about her fitness ahead of the Australian Open after rolling her ankle in a tune-up event last week.

Raducanu retired from her second-round match at the Auckland Classic, sparking concerns she could miss the year's first Grand Slam where she will bid to add to her 2021 U.S. Open crown.

"At the time you're a bit worried about it, when you just go over you don't know what's going on," Raducanu, who plays Tamara Korpatsch in her opener, said.

"But we've been working hard. It's been a team effort to get me to this place. We've expedited the process, but I'm feeling really good and looking forward to getting out on the court."

Raducanu said she resumed practice in midweek and was not too concerned about the shortened preparations.

"I've not really played much tennis ever in my career, so I'm used to it and not stressed about a lack of tennis that much," Raducanu said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Inside Pregnant Naomi Osaka's Private World Off the Tennis Court

Watch: Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant With 1st Baby. In tennis, it's imperative to be able to dart forward, shuffle from side to side and sprint backwards in a matter of seconds, hence the players' perpetual bounce on the court, even when they're standing still. Naomi Osaka has that...
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
The Independent

Andy Murray assesses his chances of success ahead of Australian Open

Andy Murray feels ready to make a statement at the Australian Open as he prepares to take on Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday.The former world number one would be forgiven for cursing his luck after drawing the ex-Wimbledon finalist, who made the last four here last year, in the first round but Murray clearly rates his chances of causing an upset.“Obviously it’s a tough draw,” he said. “But I also feel like I’m in a much better place than where I was during any of the slams last year coming into it.“I feel well prepared, I feel ready to play a...
tennisuptodate.com

Gauff "ready to leave behind the tag of teenage phenomenon": "It is time to be known as a Grand Slam champion"

Coco Gauff is ready to shake off the tag of 'teenage phenomenom' as she wants to be known as a grand slam champion in the future. Gauff played in a grand slam final before however, she was unable to get the job done. She faced a very strong Iga Swiatek and simply didn't have enough to win the match. She is keen on changing that in the near future and she explained that in her BBC column ahead of the Australian Open writing:
Yardbarker

Gauff gets perfect revenge against doubles world no. 1 as she continues winning streak

Coco Gauff certainly wanted to forget how the 2022 season ended, and it seems that she did that really well as she entered 2023 with six consecutive victories. Moreover, the 18-year-old American won all twelve sets in those six victories, as she defeated doubles world no. 1 Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com

Kyrgios shares 'gruesome' drainage procedure photo after withdrawing from Australian Open: "I'm devastated obviously, it's my home slam"

Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an injury that has bothered him leading up to the event and it's left him devastated. Kyrgios was excited about a chance to play in Melbourne once more but it wasn't meant to be. He missed most of the preseason due to the knee that was troubling him and he explained the devastation he feels about it:
tennisuptodate.com

"Has a reigning Wimbledon champ ever been so quickly disregarded?": Journalist Ben Rothenberg on Rybakina being shunted onto Court 13 for Australian Open first round tie

Tennis journalist Ben Rothernberg questions the Australian Open court selection with reigning Wimbledon champ Rybakina playing on court 13. Organising the early round of a tennis grand slam can be a logistical nightmare as some big names simply will have to play on the smaller. That's what happened to Elena Rybakina who is the reigning Wimbledon champion. She will play her 1st round match on Court No. 13 which Rothenberg questioned.
Reuters

Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
tennisuptodate.com

Early Look at Wimbledon 2023 - Who Are The Favorites?

Tennis has four majors, but Wimbledon always stands alone as it has since 1877. There are traditions here that make it unlike anywhere else, from the strawberries and cream to the Royals to the “Ladies” and “Gentlemen’s” divisions to the dress code. Most unique of all is the playing surface. Wimbledon remains the only major and one of the few tournaments overall to use grass courts. It plays differently from other surfaces as the bounces are lower, and the points are shorter and thus frequently different types of players can excel here.
Reuters

Tennis-Heat halts play for three hours at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Scorching heat halted outdoor matches and sent fans scurrying for shade at the Australian Open on Tuesday before resuming late in the afternoon as players were given an early test of their endurance on a sweltering day two at Melbourne Park.
BBC

Australian Open: Murray leads Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini went into this match with a 3-1 record against Andy Murray. Their only meeting at a Grand Slam came at last year’s US Open, when Berrettini won in four sets 6-4 6-4 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 to reach the last 16. Murray’s only victory came in the first...
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
373K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy