Bay City roundup: Saluting a weekend of milestones, records and championships
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 14, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
Saginaw High finds hero on bench to beat Arthur Hill
SAGINAW, MI – Elijah Porter does not look the part of a super-hero. But neither did Clark Kent.
Saginaw-area girls basketball highlights: Saginaw High earns rivalry win
Saginaw High claimed its fourth consecutive win over Arthur Hill, claiming a Saginaw Valley League girls basketball victory Friday. Kamari Forrest dominated for the Trojans, scoring 25 points with 19 rebounds, 7 blocked shots and 5 rebounds. Passion Whiting followed with 10 points and 5 rebounds, with Jaiyah Taylor adding 9 points.
See top Saginaw-area peformances, Player of Week poll (Jan. 9-14)
The rivalry games and conference showdowns dot the schedule as teams hit the midway point of the season. The cream rises to the top for Saginaw-area boys and girls basketball players, with MLive Saginaw saluting the top players for the Week of Jan. 9.
Power restored in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Power has been restored to the northern part of Midland that was experiencing a power outage Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. According to Consumers Energy, the northern part of Midland experienced a power outage at 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 16. Power was restored to the area before...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Italia Gardens has been a Flint area staple since 1931
FLINT TWP, MI -- Walk into Italia Gardens and you will notice an array of photos capturing the history of the Albert Barone family. Barone and wife Josephine started Italia Gardens in 1931 in Flint during the Great Depression. He was from Sicily and emigrated to New York before moving...
At $3.7M, This Linden Lakeside Dream Has 2 Pools & Indoor Basketball Court
Imagine if someone built a house with so many extraordinary details that you'd never want to leave. There just may be such a place in Genesee County and for $3.7 million it can now be yours. Right now the most expensive home on the market in Genesee County is a...
Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business
FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
Bridgeport’s Big Boy owner reflects on 40-plus ‘glorious’ years in business
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, MI — Eva Stone said her Big Boy restaurant on Dixie Highway in Bridgeport Township is more than a place to get a meal. For more than 40 years, her restaurant has been a place for families, friendships, reunions and community. “I’ve got customers that have been...
This Has Got to Be the Worst Roundabout in Genesee County
The award for the worst roundabout in Genesee County goes to... Roundabouts are being constructed all over the place nowadays. For the most part, they are pretty useful and keep the flow of traffic moving. However, there are some out there that seem like more trouble than what they are worth.
Oliver T’s In Grand Blanc Addresses Closing Rumors
Spoiler alert - everything you read on social media may not be true (gasp). A case in point is a recent rumor about a popular Grand Blanc store closing. Did you hear the one about Oliver T's closing? I am happy to report that Oliver T's Market on Hill Road is not closing. The gourmet grocery store (and more) addressed the recent rumor on its Facebook page.
Saginaw native making a statement in boxing
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. The child vaccination rates were at a low 94 percent in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but have dropped to 93 percent during the last academic school year. Bay Metro: Bridge tolls would take a toll on bottom...
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
Dive teams searching for person who reportedly jumped off Zilwaukee Bridge
A desperate search is underway in the Saginaw River after a person apparently jumped off the Zilwaukee Bridge. Police asked for divers from Metro Detroit to assist.
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Davison Township
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, MI – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Davison Township this week. The investigation shut down Gale Road between Lapeer Road and Chatwell Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive that a...
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Missing 4-year-old Michigan girl found safe
Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have arrested and charged a man after a Flint student revealed to a teacher that she was sexually abused by a relative. |. Here are the top stories we're following today. Active police scene in Davison Wednesday night. Updated:...
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Bay City considering higher water, lower sewer rates at Jan. 17 meeting
BAY CITY, MI — The Bay City Commission is considering proposals that would raise one utility rate while lowering another. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, a public hearing and a second reading of two ordinance amendments are on the agenda that, if approved, would raise the water rate while lowering the sewer rate for Bay City utility customers. The meeting was moved to Tuesday because City Hall and all city offices are closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Bodycam video shows gunfight between trooper, Bay City man who allegedly planned to kill girlfriend
BAY CITY, MI — In November, a Bay City man allegedly showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s work, threatening to kill her. When police intervened, he led them on a car chase before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot. As the man allegedly fled in the darkness, clad...
