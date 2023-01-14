ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

Power restored in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Power has been restored to the northern part of Midland that was experiencing a power outage Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. According to Consumers Energy, the northern part of Midland experienced a power outage at 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 16. Power was restored to the area before...
MIDLAND, MI
WWMT

Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business

FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Oliver T’s In Grand Blanc Addresses Closing Rumors

Spoiler alert - everything you read on social media may not be true (gasp). A case in point is a recent rumor about a popular Grand Blanc store closing. Did you hear the one about Oliver T's closing? I am happy to report that Oliver T's Market on Hill Road is not closing. The gourmet grocery store (and more) addressed the recent rumor on its Facebook page.
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Saginaw native making a statement in boxing

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. The child vaccination rates were at a low 94 percent in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but have dropped to 93 percent during the last academic school year. Bay Metro: Bridge tolls would take a toll on bottom...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Davison Township

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, MI – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Davison Township this week. The investigation shut down Gale Road between Lapeer Road and Chatwell Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive that a...
DAVISON, MI
WNEM

Missing 4-year-old Michigan girl found safe

Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have arrested and charged a man after a Flint student revealed to a teacher that she was sexually abused by a relative. |. Here are the top stories we're following today. Active police scene in Davison Wednesday night. Updated:...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City considering higher water, lower sewer rates at Jan. 17 meeting

BAY CITY, MI — The Bay City Commission is considering proposals that would raise one utility rate while lowering another. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, a public hearing and a second reading of two ordinance amendments are on the agenda that, if approved, would raise the water rate while lowering the sewer rate for Bay City utility customers. The meeting was moved to Tuesday because City Hall and all city offices are closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
BAY CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy