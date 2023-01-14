Read full article on original website
Cougars Take Sixth At Dragon Invite, Hoops Earns First UMAC Win
WEST FARGO, N.D. – The University of Minnesota Morris swimming & diving team finished the Dragon Invite hosted by Minnesota State University-Moorhead in sixth place after swimming in half of the day’s events on Saturday. The Cougars finished the weekend with 178 total points against NCAA Division II and NAIA competition.
Gerald “Oscar” Frederick Brandt
Oscar Brandt, age 79 of Morris, Minnesota, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023. Visitation for Oscar Brandt will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 8 p.m. at Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN. Visitation will continue from 9:30...
Sandra M. Akerson
Sandra M. Akerson, age 80 of Rosholt, South Dakota, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota. Visitation for Sandra M. Akerson will be held Friday, January 20, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Lutheran Church in rural Rosholt, SD.
Minnesota Man Free After 25-Year Wrongful Imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) — A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state’s Attorney General’s office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project. Reviewers found that the 63-year-old had been convicted based on “erroneous and incomplete evidence.” He was found guilty in July 1998 of murdering his wife Jane Rhodes, who drowned during a nighttime boat ride with him on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota in 1996.
Starbuck Man Charged with Check Forgery
On July 19th, the Glenwood Police Department charged 48-year-old Bryan Schmainda, of Starbuck, with Check Forgery-Make or Alter a Check, a felony. In court records filed this week, Teri Middendorf reported the check fraud. Middendorf’s father had passed away and checks received at the funeral had been altered and cashed. After an officer met with Middendorf’s mother, it was Linda Schmainda who told them that it was her son, Bryan who had altered and cashed the checks.
