Harlan Holds off Atlantic’s Late Game Rally

(Harlan) Harlan held off Atlantic’s second-half run and posted a 71-64 home win on Friday night.

The Cyclones raced out to an 18-3 first-quarter lead. Teagon Kasperbauer knocked down two three-point shots, a runner, and a free throw to lead the charge.

Atlantic settled into a rhythm offensively in the second quarter and played nearly even with the Cyclones. Colton Rasmussen caught fire, splashing down two three-point buckets, Carter Pellett drained a long-range missile, Nolan Waters stroked another, and the visitors trailed 41-24 at the break.

The Trojans turned the game around in the third quarter outscoring the Cyclones 18-11. Nolan Waters getting his first start of the season at point-guard, scored ten third-quarter points; two of his shots found the cylinder from behind the three-point line, and the Trojans pulled within 10 points, 52-42.

Atlantic Head Coach Derek Hall.

The Trojans outscored Harlan 22-21 in the final frame and twice came within three points, but the Cyclones hit nine-of-eleven free throws down the stretch to seal the deal 71-64.

Nolan Waters led the Trojans with 22-points, Colton Rasmussen, 20, Carter Pellett, 9, Jackson McLaren, 7, Jayden Proehl, 2, and Michael Hotze chipped in 2.

Three players scored in double figures for Harlan. Brad Curren scored 20, Teagon Kasperbauer 16, Franz Riesz 10, Will Arkfeld 10, Jacob Birch 7, Jace Gubbels

7, and Jozef Reisz scored one.

Harlan, now 7-3 on the season, hosts Kuemper on Monday. Atlantic (4-8) is at home on Tuesday against Red Oak.