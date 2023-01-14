ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, IA

Harlan Holds off Atlantic’s Late Game Rally

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05B9XS_0kEWC5qJ00

(Harlan) Harlan held off Atlantic’s second-half run and posted a 71-64 home win on Friday night.

The Cyclones raced out to an 18-3 first-quarter lead. Teagon Kasperbauer knocked down two three-point shots, a runner, and a free throw to lead the charge.

Atlantic settled into a rhythm offensively in the second quarter and played nearly even with the Cyclones. Colton Rasmussen caught fire, splashing down two three-point buckets, Carter Pellett drained a long-range missile, Nolan Waters stroked another, and the visitors trailed 41-24 at the break.

The Trojans turned the game around in the third quarter outscoring the Cyclones 18-11. Nolan Waters getting his first start of the season at point-guard, scored ten third-quarter points; two of his shots found the cylinder from behind the three-point line, and the Trojans pulled within 10 points, 52-42.

Atlantic Head Coach Derek Hall.

The Trojans outscored Harlan 22-21 in the final frame and twice came within three points, but the Cyclones hit nine-of-eleven free throws down the stretch to seal the deal 71-64.

Nolan Waters led the Trojans with 22-points, Colton Rasmussen, 20, Carter Pellett, 9, Jackson McLaren, 7, Jayden Proehl, 2, and Michael Hotze chipped in 2.

Three players scored in double figures for Harlan. Brad Curren scored 20, Teagon Kasperbauer 16, Franz Riesz 10, Will Arkfeld 10, Jacob Birch 7, Jace Gubbels

7, and Jozef Reisz scored one.

Harlan, now 7-3 on the season, hosts Kuemper on Monday. Atlantic (4-8) is at home on Tuesday against Red Oak.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

SWCC’s Venteicher Off to A strong Start in Track and Field

(Creston) Former CAM Standout Molly Venteicher, now competing for Southwestern Community College in Creston, is off to a great start in the Indoor Track and Field season. In her first season competition, Venteicher broke two school records in the shot put and the weight throw and qualified for the National Junior College Championships in March.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Kuemper Catholic wins home Dual Tournament

In ACGC’s 63-12 win over Storm Lake they had pins from Angel Martinez, Taytum Bates, Jackson Pfrang, Brennan Tunink, Carter Richter, Payton Jacobe, and Chase Slaybaugh. Winning by decision were Charlie Christensen, Gavin Sloss, and Blaise Tallman. Chase Slaybaugh, Gavin Sloss, Taytum Bates, Jack Sheeder, and Payton Jacobe won...
CARROLL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nodaway Valley/O-M places 6th at ADM Tournament

(Adel) Saturday’s ADM Tiger Invitational was won by Dallas Center-Grimes with 236.5 points. West Central Valley was the runner-up with 137. ADM, Ames, and Waukee Northwest rounded out the top five. Nodaway Valley/O-M tallied 94.5 points to finish 6th out of 10 squads. The Wolverines were led by 2nd...
ADEL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Seventh a Rusty Garst Boy’s Swim Invite

(Fort Dodge) Atlantic finished seventh at the Rusty Garst boy’s swim meet at Fort Dodge on Saturday. The Trojans earned five top-eight finishes. Alex Lihs, sixth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.49), and Keaton Rieken, eighth in the 100-yard Freestyle (53.61). Atlantic placed three relay teams in the top eight,...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dorothy Burnett Obituary

Wichita, KS – Dorothy Corine (Newman) Burnett, daughter of Lloyd and Olivette Newman, was born on a. farm east of Griswold, IA. on February 22, 1935. She passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at the age of. 87. Dorothy attended country school at Noble Center, south of Lyman, before...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Richard H. Neighbors Obituary

Richard H. Neighbors, age 95, of Anita, IA, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, in Anita, IA. Richard “Richie” was born on April 21, 1927, to William Herman and Annie Williams. At the age of 18, Richie served in the army and was stationed in Japan during World War 2O. On June 15, 1952, Richie married Karol (Kaufmann) and together they raised 3 children in Anita. Richie worked at the Sinclair station in Anita for 26 years, and during that time he and Karol operated the business together. Eventually, the couple “visited” Texas for well over 30 years. Richie recently returned to Anita for his final days.
ANITA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Beatrice M. Jorgensen Obituary

Funeral Services for 84-year-old Beatrice M. Jorgensen of Audubon will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Our Saviours Lutheran Church in Audubon. Burial will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The family will greet friends on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.
AUDUBON, IA
siouxlandproud.com

Biggest snowstorm in 5 years possible on Wednesday

UPDATE (1/16/23, 4:19 PM) — Models are showing increasing chances of some significant snow coming for parts of our viewing area on Wednesday afternoon, lasting through the overnight hours and into the early hours of Thursday morning. Winter Storm Watches have been posted for the majority of the region,...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Jeff Warrior Obituary

Celebration of Life Services for 62-year-old Jeff Warrior of Ottumwa, formerly from Bridgewater Will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Bridgewater United Methodist Church in Bridgewater, Iowa. Pastor Karen Patrick will officiate the service. A luncheon will be held immediately following the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
BRIDGEWATER, IA
Western Iowa Today

Deborah Meyers Obituary

Deborah Linn Meyers, age 63, of Anita, IA, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Montgomery County Hospital in Red Oak, IA. From the age of 3, Deb was in a home in Glenwood, IA, where she received the best care. Recently she was moved to Red Oak, IA, where they continued to take care of Deb until her passing.
ANITA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Helen Dea Obituary

Mass of Christian Burial for 99 year old Helen Dea of Shelby will be Thursday, January, 19th at 10:30 at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Neola. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 18th from 4PM to 6PM at the church. A wake service will be at 6PM with a rosary at 6:30. Burial will be at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Cemetery. The Burmeister-Johannsen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
SHELBY, IA
doniphanherald.com

Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter

OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
OMAHA, NE
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Iowa Saw More Elk Sightings in 2022

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says elk sightings are becoming more common in Iowa as the number of trail and outdoor cameras has increased. The DNR’s Tyler Harms says the source of the elk is not as certain as it used to be. But he says the wildlife...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Shen school superintendent weighs in on school choice bill

(Shenandoah) -- Developments at the Iowa Statehouse this winter have the full attention of KMAland school administrators. The Iowa House holds a public hearing Tuesday evening at 5 at the State Capitol's Supreme Court Chamber regarding Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed Educational Savings Accounts for parents want to enroll their kids outside of the public schools. Reynold's proposal calls for channeling more than $7,500 into accounts for students wishing to attend private institutions. That's the same per pupil amount allocated to public schools under supplemental state aid. The governor's measure would be phased in over three years, first providing private school tuition for lower-income families, then expanding to all Iowa K-12 students over three years. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson is among those focused on the bill. Nelson stated her concerns about the so-called "school choice" bill in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.
Western Iowa Today

Mila Crees Obituary

Newborn Mila Crees, of Harlan, Iowa, passed away January 10, 2023. All services are private. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her parents, Travis and Elle Crees of Harlan, IA; maternal grandparents, Rob and Tami Kloewer of Harlan, IA; paternal grandparents, Dan and Natalie Crees of Harlan, IA; maternal great-grandmothers, Jan Kloewer of Harlan, IA, Marie Pibal of Ankeny,IA, Betty Jo Royal of Harlan, IA; paternal great-grandparents, Dan and Jean Bieker of Harlan, IA, Joan Crees Lauritsen of Harlan, IA, aunts, uncles, other family and many special friends.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
21K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy