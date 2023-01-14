ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes score twice each as Devils defeat Ducks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONOQS_0kEWBaxg00

Jesper Bratt scored twice and Jack Hughes had two goals with an assist as the New Jersey Devils rolled to a 6-2 victory Friday over the Anaheim Ducks to open a four-game West Coast swing.

Dougie Hamilton and Jesper Boqvist added goals, while Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves as the Devils won three consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 25-28. Damon Severson had three assists as New Jersey improved their NHL-best road record to 16-2-1.

Hughes now has a career-best 28 goals and has 10 goals and 13 points over his past seven games.

Adam Henrique and Trevor Zegras scored for the Ducks, while goalie John Gibson made 33 saves but absorbed another scoring onslaught, giving up 19 goals over his past three starts.

The Ducks ended their franchise-record 10-game homestand with a thud, going 3-6-1.

The Devils set the tone just 8:02 into the game when Hamilton scored his 10th of the season on his second of two shots. Hamilton’s blast from the right faceoff circle was saved by Gibson, but he scored on the rebound to give him a point in six of the last seven games.

Bratt scored his first of the game less than three minutes later for a 2-0 lead off a breakout pass from Ryan Graves.

Hughes’ first of the game came on the power play and gave the Devils a 3-0 lead when his centering pass in front of the Anaheim goal was deflected into the net by the Ducks’ Simon Benoit.

Bratt scored his second of the game at 11:59 of the second period on a wraparound behind the Ducks’ goal off a feed from Hughes, his 17th. Henrique scored for the Ducks at 13:35 of the second period, his 13th.

Boqvist scored his fifth on a breakaway at 2:30 of the third period for a commanding 5-1 lead. Zegras scored his team-leading 13th for the Ducks on the power play at 15:03 of the third period, with Hughes making it 6-2 Devils a mere 36 seconds later.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

WATCH: Foligno, Simmons throw down in one of NHL's best fights of season

BOSTON -- The first three minutes of Saturday night's showdown between the Bruins and Maple Leafs provided some A+ entertainment. Leafs goalie Matt Murray robbed Bruins left wing Brad Marchand of an almost certain goal with one of the best saves of the 2022-23 season. Shortly after, Bruins forward Nick...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Blue Jackets host the Rangers after Laine's hat trick

New York Rangers (24-13-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-27-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -200, Blue Jackets +166; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers after Patrik Laine's hat trick against the Detroit...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Revisiting the Kevin Bieksa Trade from the Canucks to the Ducks

Kevin Bieksa is one of the most interesting of today’s hockey analysts. He’s widely knowledgeable in hockey because he was a top-flight defenseman for both the Vancouver Canucks and later the Anaheim Ducks. In addition to being an interesting personality, Bieksa is also a smart guy. As a...
ANAHEIM, CA
markerzone.com

BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)

Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
FOX Sports

Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Oilers Takeaways From Win vs. 1st-Place Golden Knights

It saw their fewest goals scored, most goals allowed, and smallest margin of victory during their current three-game road winning streak. But the Edmonton Oilers’ 4-3 defeat of the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (Jan. 14) was also easily the most impressive and important of their three straight triumphs.
FOX Sports

Jets take on the Canadiens on 3-game win streak

Winnipeg Jets (29-14-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 9-11-0 record at home and an 18-23-3 record overall. The...
FOX Sports

Guentzel's OT winner lifts Penguins past lowly Ducks 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored 33 seconds into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins staged a late rally to pull out a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night. The Penguins squandered a third-period lead but Bryan Rust tied it with 25 seconds remaining in regulation and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Stars beat Golden Knights 4-0 in DeBoer's return to Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 27 saves as the Dallas Stars won 4-0 on Monday to hand the Golden Knights their first shutout of the season and win coach Pete DeBoer's return to Vegas. This was DeBoer's first game back at T-Mobile Arena after he was fired...
DALLAS, TX
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks legend Gino Odjick passes away at 52

Unfortunately, there’s some very sad news to report on this Sunday. Legendary Vancouver Canucks enforcer and fan favorite Gino Odjick has passed away at 52, according to the team. Odjick played in 444 games with the Canucks between 1990 and 1998 and was a member of the team that...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Blues Scouts at Red Wings Game Points to Potential Trade

With the NHL season progressing beyond the halfway point of the season, NHL teams are beginning to take inventory of not only their own teams’ strengths and weaknesses but other teams as well. The NHL’s March 3 trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the time that teams and general managers have to gather information regarding players who could be available for a trade is getting shorter by the day. Per a source, the St. Louis Blues had not only two notable scouts in attendance for the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets game on Saturday, Jan. 14 but their Vice President of Hockey Operations, Peter Chiarelli as well.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Top of the class: The No. 1 pick from every NHL Draft

Being the first-overall pick in any draft is a true achievement, as this is usually the most sought-after player available to teams. Sometimes, these picks work out great, and a new franchise player is found. Other times, a first-overall pick is a miss — perhaps even a straight-up bust. Here is every player who was drafted with the first pick in the NHL Draft. We’re starting with the most recent draft and moving back to the first draft back in 1963, when there were only six NHL teams. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, even if the memories will be painful for some of these teams.
MICHIGAN STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
71K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy