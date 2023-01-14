Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes score twice each as Devils defeat Ducks

Jesper Bratt scored twice and Jack Hughes had two goals with an assist as the New Jersey Devils rolled to a 6-2 victory Friday over the Anaheim Ducks to open a four-game West Coast swing.

Dougie Hamilton and Jesper Boqvist added goals, while Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves as the Devils won three consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 25-28. Damon Severson had three assists as New Jersey improved their NHL-best road record to 16-2-1.

Hughes now has a career-best 28 goals and has 10 goals and 13 points over his past seven games.

Adam Henrique and Trevor Zegras scored for the Ducks, while goalie John Gibson made 33 saves but absorbed another scoring onslaught, giving up 19 goals over his past three starts.

The Ducks ended their franchise-record 10-game homestand with a thud, going 3-6-1.

The Devils set the tone just 8:02 into the game when Hamilton scored his 10th of the season on his second of two shots. Hamilton’s blast from the right faceoff circle was saved by Gibson, but he scored on the rebound to give him a point in six of the last seven games.

Bratt scored his first of the game less than three minutes later for a 2-0 lead off a breakout pass from Ryan Graves.

Hughes’ first of the game came on the power play and gave the Devils a 3-0 lead when his centering pass in front of the Anaheim goal was deflected into the net by the Ducks’ Simon Benoit.

Bratt scored his second of the game at 11:59 of the second period on a wraparound behind the Ducks’ goal off a feed from Hughes, his 17th. Henrique scored for the Ducks at 13:35 of the second period, his 13th.

Boqvist scored his fifth on a breakaway at 2:30 of the third period for a commanding 5-1 lead. Zegras scored his team-leading 13th for the Ducks on the power play at 15:03 of the third period, with Hughes making it 6-2 Devils a mere 36 seconds later.

–Field Level Media

