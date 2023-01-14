Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Orange, Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 00:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Orange; Riverside FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1212 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego. * WHEN...Until 1212 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 952 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.6 and 1.3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Riverside, San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Oceanside, southern Corona, Carlsbad, Temecula, Rialto, Vista and Redlands. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 13:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Bernardino FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 440 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Riverside and San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 440 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 325 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Ontario, Corona, Rialto, Chino, southeastern Wrightwood and I-15 Through The Cajon Pass. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 21:59:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; San Francisco Bay Shoreline COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay Shoreline. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of high tidal cycles, onshore winds, heavy runoff and continued rainfall will likely lead to coastal flooding in locations prone to tidal flooding.
High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 21:29:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-18 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST WEDNESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to around 8 to 12 feet. Localized beach erosion and coastal flooding are possible. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern and western coasts of Puerto Rico, including Culebra. Northern beaches of St. Thomas and St. John. * WHEN...For the high risk of rip currents, through late Wednesday night. For the high surf, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters. Hazardous breaking waves.
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 22 to 25 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, and Mendocino Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Beachcombing is highly discouraged!.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST MONDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST MONDAY NORTH OF CAPE HATTERAS * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor oceanside flooding and localized minor ocean overwash possible into Monday due to wave run up from low pressure well offshore. Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront may experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Localized ocean overwash possible north of Cape Hatteras, for areas where dune structures are vulnerable, mainly around times of high tide. High tide is around 2 AM Monday morning and 2 PM Monday afternoon.
Flood Warning issued for Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 13:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Santa Cruz FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall and runoff continues. * WHERE...San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County. * WHEN...Until 900 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 551 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Cruz, Felton, Ben Lomond and Boulder Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 20:13:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet, decreasing to 6 to 8 feet Tuesday afternoon. Dangerous rip currents are also expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is possible around the time of high tide, causing inundation of sea water in low lying coastal areas and minor beach erosion. For Ventura County beaches, high tides will be 5.4 feet at 453 AM on Tuesday, and near 6.7 feet around 6 AM on Wednesday. Even higher tides are forecast for Thursday through Monday with tides 7.4 feet or higher, peaking Friday through Sunday near 7.8 feet between 730 AM to 900 AM. Coastal flooding is likely to persist through early next week.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:08:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. North winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Elliott Highway Summits of the Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts will form.
High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 20:13:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet subsiding to 5 to 8 feet Tuesday in the afternoon. Dangerous rip currents are also expected. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM PST Wednesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. There is an increased risk ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is possible around the time of high tide, causing inundation of sea water in low lying coastal areas and minor beach erosion. For LA County beaches, high tides will be 6 feet at 449 AM on Tuesday, and 6.7 feet at 544 AM on Wednesday. Even higher tides are forecast for Thursday through Monday with tides 7.2 feet or higher, peaking Saturday and Sunday near 7.8 feet between 830 AM to 925 AM. Coastal flooding is likely to persist through early next week.
Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 20:59:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 02:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 21:34:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Breaking waves of 5 to 10 feet. Isolated sets to 12 feet at favored breaks in central and southern San Diego County. * WHERE...Beaches of San Diego and Orange Counties. Highest surf on exposed west-facing beaches of San Diego County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Wind Advisory issued for Joshua Tree NP West by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 18:57:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Joshua Tree NP West WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Highlands, Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 21:41:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations generally between 1 and 4 inches with highest amounts along the Continental Divide and near the Colorado border in northern San Juan county. * WHERE...Northwest Highlands and Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow packed or icy road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, Moody by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 20:16:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-17 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; Moody WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of less than one inch. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Minnesota and east central South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 21:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-17 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 21:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING Heavier snow showers have ended tonight with lingering light snow continuing until midnight. Therefore this advisory will be allowed to expire. Be prepared, however, for variable road conditions and the potential for icy and slick roads this morning.
High Wind Warning issued for Central Tularosa Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 15:08:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-15 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Otero Mesa; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Tularosa Basin; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin; Uplands of the Bootheel; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Sierra, Otero, southern Hidalgo, Luna, and Dona Ana counties. In Texas, El Paso and northern Hudspeth Counties. * WHEN...Through 8 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are likely, which could reduce visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 18:57:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible.
Wind Advisory issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 20:59:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
