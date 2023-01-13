Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Nalley Fresh Has Closed After 7+ Years in the Kentlands Neighborhood
Nalley Fresh has closed its Kentlands restaurant in Gaithersburg after just over 7 years in business at the location (261 Kentlands Blvd). Signage was taken down today, as seen in the featured photo by Michaela Belkin, and some contents of the restaurant were being cleared. We were told by those clearing the restaurant that this location has closed permanently. Nalley Fresh has nine additional locations across Maryland, but no others in Montgomery County.
mymcmedia.org
On MLK Day, Gov. Elect Moore Calls on Maryland to be ‘The State of Service’
Two days before his inauguration, Governor-Elect Wes Moore spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day traveling throughout the Maryland to see firsthand what some volunteers were doing. Moore stopped at Interfaith Works in Silver Spring, helped serve food and briefly chatted with volunteers who were painting walls where homeless people sleep or filling bags with toiletries.
visithowardcounty.com
HoCo's Top Spots to Shop
Create your own shopping tour with this guide to the shops throughout the neighborhoods of Howard County, Maryland. From the boutiques of Ellicott City to the bustling suburban city of Columbia, the area offers a wide range of shopping experiences. With Howard County consistently ranking as one of the wealthiest and safest destinations nationwide, according to U.S. News & World Report and WalletHub, this location outside of Baltimore and Washington DC has a thriving economy, mixed with serene farmland views and city landscapes that make it a fantastic destination for a satisfying shopping spree.
WJLA
'Maniacal focus on equal outcomes': Youngkin blasts FCPS for paying $450K for equity coach
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Seven high schools in Fairfax County have now admitted they didn’t tell students of their prestigious national merit recognition in time for important college scholarship and admissions deadlines. The high schools include Annandale High School, West Potomac High School, John R. Lewis High...
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
Dayvon Love: Let’s kill the woke straw man argument
Woke has become a caricature of aspects of leftist (mostly social media) discourse used to smear those of us who are advocating more radical politics. The post Dayvon Love: Let’s kill the woke straw man argument appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Woman and dog shot in Anne Arundel County
According to Anne Arundel police, the woman was walking her dog when they were both shot in the leg.
rockvillenights.com
2nd assault in 2 days at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to the second assault in as many days at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023. A 2nd-degree assault was reported at the mall at 5:30 PM on Friday. This was the 14th assault reported at the mall since May 18, 2022, and the second of 2023.
Prince George’s Co. sorority in need of winter donations for homeless community
OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — The Southern Maryland chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is calling on the community to join them in giving back as they collect winter gear for those in need across Prince George’s County. “We want them to feel the love. We want them to know that Upsilon […]
WTOP
Maryland isn’t planning a tax holiday, but is adding money to the state’s budget
Don’t expect a gas tax holiday, but do expect to see lawmakers using their new authority to add money to the state’s budget. Those were just a few of the items Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson talked about in a briefing with reporters just two days after the start of the 90-day legislative session.
earnthenecklace.com
Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
D.C. Argument Leads To Slashing
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect that cut a victim Thursday morning in Northeast, D.C. This incident happened at the intersection of Rhode Island Avenue and Washington Place. Shortly after 10 am, the suspect and the victim were arguing when the suspect displayed a knife and cut the victim. The suspect then left the scene. The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post D.C. Argument Leads To Slashing appeared first on Shore News Network.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville school burglarized
Rockville City police responded to a report of a burglary at a school last night, January 14, 2023. The burglary took place at a school in the 600 block of Great Falls Road at 8:33 PM Saturday. Julius West Middle School is on that block.
Proposed Bill Would Give D.C. Residents $400 Or More In Rebates For Electric Bikes
Councilmember Brooke Pinto and six of her council colleagues want to encourage D.C. residents to adopt greener and safer transportation options. A new bill being submitted this month would create 3,000 rebates for residents to buy an electric bike, lowering the barrier for those that can’t afford the pricier bikes.
WTOP
Will more cameras and more fines make this deadly Prince George’s Co. road safer?
It’s been known for years as one of the D.C. region’s deadliest roads — so bad that reluctant lawmakers in Annapolis were convinced to allow for the placement of three speed cameras on Maryland Route 210. Now, lawmakers in Prince George’s County are asking for more. A...
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County police react to call for chaos at White Marsh Mall Saturday
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore County police are reacting to a "call for chaos." Organizers are telling participants to meet at White Marsh Mall this weekend. Shoppers at the mall Thursday were speaking out about the threat of pending mayhem at the mall.
mocoshow.com
Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Series of Maryland Carjackings (Including in Montgomery County) Committed While Wearing an Ankle Monitor on Pre-Trial Release
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced James Albert Borum, age 20, of Washington, D.C., to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for carjacking and for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?
Located near the Silver Spring Library, La Malinche is a Spanish and Mexican tapas restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch. Whether you want a traditional Mexican meal or want to try something new, La Malinche is one of the best restaurants in Silver Spring. The brunch at La Malinche is served family style, with various options, including huevos rancheros, bistec Mexicano, and more. The restaurant also offers churros, pancakes, homemade french toast, sopapillas, and more. It has a friendly staff and serves great food and drink.
34-year-old man shot, killed while delivering groceries in Maryland
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Officials say that a 34-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night while delivering groceries in Temple Hills, Maryland. Prince George’s County Police Department said in a news release that they are working to identify and arrest the suspect or suspects who shot and killed Stephen Lee Green, 34, Friday just after 11 p.m.
