Cornelius, OR

21-year-old man arrested for burglary in SE Portland; meth, M30 pills seized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary in southeast Portland early Sunday morning. Just after 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary at an ATV dealership in the 10200 block of Southeast Foster Street. Police said an employee arrived at the business and could see someone inside who shouldn’t be there.
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

VEHICLE OF MISSING PERSON RECOVERED FROM CREEK IN SEASIDE JAN. 14

(Seaside, Ore. – Jan. 14, 2023) – Seaside Police and the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue recovered a submerged vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 and a body believed to be LaDawn Rene Bloom, missing since Dec. 4, 2022. As part of an ongoing investigation...
SEASIDE, OR

