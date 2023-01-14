Read full article on original website
21-year-old man arrested for burglary in SE Portland; meth, M30 pills seized
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary in southeast Portland early Sunday morning. Just after 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary at an ATV dealership in the 10200 block of Southeast Foster Street. Police said an employee arrived at the business and could see someone inside who shouldn’t be there.
Two arrested, caught with sawed-off shotgun inside stolen vehicle in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police officials arrested two convicted felons Sunday who were caught driving in a stolen car in East Portland with a sawed off shotgun in the vehicle. East Precinct Portland Police officers spotted the stolen vehicle driving near Northeast 148th Avenue and Halsey Street with switched license plates.
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing Portland businesses
A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Multnomah County Friday after he was found guilty of breaking into two Portland businesses and stealing tens of thousands of dollars, the district attorney’s office said.
Plaid Pantry clerk avoids getting shot during robbery
A Plaid Pantry clerk narrowly avoided being shot when more than one person robbed the convenience store in SE Portland at gunpoint.
Vehicles collide in Southeast Portland, driver dies
One person is dead after a two-car crash in SE Portland.
1 arrested, several guns seized in Lents neighborhood shooting investigation
A suspect in a Dec. 12 shooting was arrested Thursday after police served a search warrant and seized multiple firearms.
Clark County deputy won’t be charged in shooting death of Officer Sahota
The Clark County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that deputy John Feller will not be charged for shooting and killing off-duty Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota.
‘Told myself expect the worst’: Fire destroys Portland home, 3 roommates displaced
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A house fire in north Portland early Sunday morning left the three occupants scrambling to find housing, with few remaining belongings. Kate Savage said she got a call from her roommate around 2:30 a.m. At first, she thought her roommate was joking. Savage said she remembered...
Driver goes down embankment near Vista House, rescued
A driver drove over an embankment near Vista House and had to be rescued Saturday night, fire officials said.
Man convicted after 18-month-old boy assaulted, tests positive for meth
A Tigard man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after an 18-month-old boy in his care endured "very violent and repetitive blows" and tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
Man recently released from prison arrested on firearm possession charges
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who Eugene Police Department said had relatively recently served out a 20-year sentence was arrested early Thursday morning and found in possession of a gun he wasn’t allowed to own. According to EPD, an officer stopped a pick-up truck on Tyler Street just after...
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
60-year-old man ‘pistol-whipped,’ shot victim 3 times in SE Portland: D.A.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A 60-year-old man has been arraigned for attempted murder after an incident in Southeast Portland on Jan. 1, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Officials say Parrish Riggins, 60, got into a physical altercation Jan. 1 outside of the Max Mart...
Suspect sought in SE Portland shooting of man, 11-year-old girl
A search is underway for the man suspected of shooting two people, including an 11-year-old girl, in Southeast Portland Tuesday night
Vancouver teacher pleads not guilty after being accused of sending explicit texts to student
Shelley Leatherwood, 45, appeared in court Friday and entered into a not guilty plea. She remains on administrative leave.
VEHICLE OF MISSING PERSON RECOVERED FROM CREEK IN SEASIDE JAN. 14
(Seaside, Ore. – Jan. 14, 2023) – Seaside Police and the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue recovered a submerged vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 and a body believed to be LaDawn Rene Bloom, missing since Dec. 4, 2022. As part of an ongoing investigation...
US Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, husband hit by car after Portland event Friday: spokesperson
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and her husband were hit by a car Friday night in Portland, according to Bonamici's Communications Director Natalie Crofts.
Silverton man dies in 3-car crash on Hwy 214
A three-car collision in Marion County resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man on Wednesday, officials say.
Local family claims they were turned away from Portland hotel after being shot
A family victimized by gun violence is now in hiding and searching for a safe place to stay after police say they were shot at an east Portland apartment complex Tuesday night.
‘They don’t do anything:’ Family still looking for shelter 2 days after being shot
More than two days after an uncle and his 11-year-old niece were shot, the family tells KOIN 6 News they are still working to find shelter after being turned away by a hotel they were told Multnomah County had secured for them.
