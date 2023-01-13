ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
White House defends releasing incomplete information about classified documents

The White House offered its most robust -- if still extremely limited -- explanation of why it has repeatedly released incomplete information about classified documents located in President Joe Biden's private office and home, insisting Tuesday that protecting the Justice Department's investigation means restricting which details can be released publicly.
Chinese Shoppers Saved $827 Billion During Lockdowns. Now They’re Ready to Spend It.

As China eases its Covid restrictions, its residents are headed to their favorite high-end retailers—at least, that’s what luxury companies are hoping. Chinese spenders saved an estimated $827 billion (5.6 trillion yuan) during pandemic lockdowns over the past three years, according to Bloomberg. Now, high-end retailers worldwide are looking for that stashed cash to turn into a spending spree, as the market waits for consumers to partake in revenge shopping. But there are no guarantees that shoppers will relinquish their savings. While global brands are hoping to see a similar retail boom in China as the one seen in the US, where...
5 things to know for January 16: MLK Day, Storms, Nepal plane crash, Biden, Ukraine

In many corners of the US, people are hunkering down in their homes and layering on their clothes amid a bout of severe winter weather. Meanwhile, residents of the world's coldest city say they still manage to get outside for work and errands, even though temperatures have plunged to an unimaginable -58 degrees Fahrenheit.
Wholesale prices show inflation continued to fall in December

Wholesale price growth cooled off significantly in December, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday, indicating that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes may finally be bringing price pressures under control. The Producer Price Index — a key inflation metric that measures prices paid for goods and services by...

