ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 10PM’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Pick 4 10PM” game were:

3-5-8-9

(three, five, eight, nine)

Comments / 0

Related
kqennewsradio.com

$1 MILLION TICKET SOLD IN OREGON, AS MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT CLIMBS

As the Mega Millions jackpot grows to an estimated $1.35 billion, a player in Oregon will be cashing in on a $1 million-dollar winning ticket. A release from the Oregon Lottery said that ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and matched five of the six winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ $5.6 million in Oregon lottery prizes have gone unclaimed

You’d think someone would be sprinting to the lottery office to claim a $1 million prize. But more than two months after someone bought that winning ticket in Oregon, nobody has come forward. In fact, there is $5.6 million in unclaimed Oregon lottery prizes sitting out there waiting to...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Truffle Hunting In Oregon With Man’s Best Buddy

Truffle Hunting: This week, we’re packing up “man’s best friend” and traveling to Oregon for a truffle hunt, where the dog will use his superior sense of smell to sniff out hidden treats beneath the leaf litter. Professional dog trainer Kris Jacobsen has a five-year-old Belgian Malinois called “Ilsa.”
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Coleman scores 14, Hawaii tops Cal State Northridge 58-51

HONOLULU (AP) — Noel Coleman had 14 points in Hawaii’s 58-51 win against CSU Northridge on Monday night. Coleman shot 4 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Rainbow Warriors (14-4, 5-1 Big West Conference). JoVon McClanahan added 13 points and five assists. Bernardo da Silva pitched in with 11 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Dionte Bostick had 21 points to lead the Matadors (3-15, 0-7), who have lost seven straight. Dearon Tucker added 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. De’Sean Allen-Eikens had eight points, eight rebounds and three steals. Both teams play again on Thursday. Hawaii visits UC Irvine and Cal State Northridge travels to play UC Santa Barbara.
HONOLULU, HI
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

GetOutPass Discount: Save 30% on Your Pass to 45+ Oregon Attractions

Get access to some of Portland’s best attractions for one discounted price with GetOutPass. Attend a Blazers game, build a terrarium and go on a pedal bike tour along with 45 other activities with one convenient pass. Since 2018, GetOutPass has been on a mission to provide fun experiences...
PORTLAND, OR
NEWStalk 870

Is Winning $1.35 Billion Mega Jackpot in WA, OR, CA Guaranteed?

The estimated Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday, January 13th will be an estimated $1.35 Billion, the second largest in the game's history. Lottery ticket buyers in Washington, Oregon, and California will have a shot at winning, as each is among the 45 states participating, along with Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah do not participate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOIN 6 News

These are the most popular Oregon boy names in the 90s

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that […]
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Surface lows push Pacific Ocean moisture into Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heavy rain takes aim at the western half of the country Sunday. Two surface lows will help push moisture from the Pacific Ocean inland throughout the day. The parade of storms will continue to help increase Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of...
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy