Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Biden already admitted guilt — he’s just betting Garland doesn’t prosecute him, or Trump
There will be much to chew on as the criminal investigation of President Biden by the newly appointed special counsel, Robert Hur, unfolds. For now, my question is: Have we already, in effect, witnessed a guilty plea? In announcing Hur’s appointment, Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland laid out the facts of the case that drove him to the decision. Biden, while he was a private citizen after the conclusion of his term as vice president, retained batches of classified information in unauthorized locations. That is enough evidence of a federal penal offense to warrant a criminal investigation and potential prosecution —...
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Hunter Biden's Access to Classified Documents in Delaware Questioned
Republicans are demanding to see the "visitor logs" from President Biden's private home in Delaware, although it is unclear whether such logs exist.
Hear former Obama adviser's caution to Biden amid classified documents issue
Former Obama adviser and CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he would advise President Joe Biden against staying quiet about the classified documents found at his home and private office and the related special counsel review.
Classified documents found in Biden's garage bring new focus on WH refusal to release Delaware visitor logs
Classified documents discovered in President Biden’s Wilmington garage has brought renewed focus to the White House’s refusal to release visitor logs from the president's private residences.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Devin Nunes warns GOP that special counsel investigating Biden a ‘Russia hoaxer’
Former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) warned Republicans on Friday that the special counsel appointed to investigate President Biden’s mishandling of classified material might not be impartial. Nunes, the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday that special counsel Robert Hur tried to block the release of a GOP memo in 2018 that alleged the FBI abused its authority to investigate former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. “This special counsel that was appointed to look at Joe Biden is somebody we’re very familiar with,” Nunes said. “He is a Russia hoaxer himself. And I think the Republicans...
McCarthy reacts to classified documents discovered from Biden's time as VP: Dems 'overplayed their hand'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Democrats "overplayed their hand" regarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago as classified documents have now been found at Biden center.
White House confirms Biden aides located Obama-era classified documents at two locations in Wilmington home
President Joe Biden's aides located documents with classified markings at two locations inside his home in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House counsel's office said in a statement Thursday. The post White House confirms Biden aides located Obama-era classified documents at two locations in Wilmington home appeared first on KYMA.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:52 p.m. EST
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize. Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The Maine State Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. The winner, whose name is not yet known, overcame steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million, which led to three months of drawings without a claim on the jackpot. The Hometown Gas & Grill owner says there's quite a buzz at the small-town gas station and he hopes someone in town is the winner.
Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'
First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
Dem Senator 'Concerned' GOP Will Use Biden Classified Docs To Create Chaos
Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) said the discovery of classified files is "embarrassing" for the president, but it's not like Donald Trump's hoarding.
Full Panel: ‘Impossible for the Biden administration to prosecute Trump at this point’
Hallie Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton and Marc Short join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss the parallel investigations into President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, how the investigations may impact 2024 and unity against hate crimes ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.Jan. 15, 2023.
Biden spends weekend at Wilmington house where lawyers discovered classified docs
President Biden is spending his weekend at his residence in Wilmington, Delaware, where Obama-era classified documents were found this week.
Biden to deliver State of the Union address on February 7
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has invited President Joe Biden to deliver the annual State of the Union address to Congress on February 7, and the White House said Biden has accepted the invitation.
Biden: Americans should 'pay attention' to MLK's legacy
ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden made a historical pilgrimage Sunday to “America's freedom church” to mark Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, saying democracy was at a perilous moment and that the civil rights leader's life and legacy "show us the way and we should pay attention.”
