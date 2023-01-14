ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Biden already admitted guilt — he’s just betting Garland doesn’t prosecute him, or Trump

There will be much to chew on as the criminal investigation of President Biden by the newly appointed special counsel, Robert Hur, unfolds. For now, my question is: Have we already, in effect, witnessed a guilty plea? In announcing Hur’s appointment, Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland laid out the facts of the case that drove him to the decision. Biden, while he was a private citizen after the conclusion of his term as vice president, retained batches of classified information in unauthorized locations. That is enough evidence of a federal penal offense to warrant a criminal investigation and potential prosecution —...
Devin Nunes warns GOP that special counsel investigating Biden a ‘Russia hoaxer’

Former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) warned Republicans on Friday that the special counsel appointed to investigate President Biden’s mishandling of classified material might not be impartial.  Nunes, the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday that special counsel Robert Hur tried to block the release of a GOP memo in 2018 that alleged the FBI abused its authority to investigate former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.  “This special counsel that was appointed to look at Joe Biden is somebody we’re very familiar with,” Nunes said.   “He is a Russia hoaxer himself. And I think the Republicans...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:52 p.m. EST

Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize. Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The Maine State Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. The winner, whose name is not yet known, overcame steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million, which led to three months of drawings without a claim on the jackpot. The Hometown Gas & Grill owner says there's quite a buzz at the small-town gas station and he hopes someone in town is the winner.
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'

First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
Biden: Americans should 'pay attention' to MLK's legacy

ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden made a historical pilgrimage Sunday to “America's freedom church” to mark Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, saying democracy was at a perilous moment and that the civil rights leader's life and legacy "show us the way and we should pay attention.”
