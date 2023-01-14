ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sportszion.com

Ex-49ers’ QB Colin Kaepernick assists family in suing police department for $100M by providing free autopsy

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is making headlines again for his involvement in a $100 million lawsuit against the police. The lawsuit is on behalf of the family of Rob Adams, who was shot and killed by police in an alleged response to a 911 call about an armed man. The incident was caught on CCTV and body cam footage, which shows the police chasing Adams before opening fire. The police claim that Adams was armed, but his mother, Tamika King, says the object in question was actually a mobile phone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

49ers Observations: Brock Purdy Fuels NFC Wild Card Game Win Vs. Seahawks

SANTA CLARA — Is it really difficult to beat the same team three times in a season?. The 49ers on Saturday made it look simple, as coach Kyle Shanahan's team rallied in the second half to shove the Seattle Seahawks out of the postseason with a 41-23 victory in the first round of the NFC playoffs.
SEATTLE, WA

