Encore Musicals announces 2023 season

The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Ringo Starr has announced new tour dates for 2023. The former Beatle and his All Starr Band — which currently consists of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette — will launch a spring tour on May 19 in Temecula, Calif. The trek contains mostly West Coast dates, including a three-night stay in Las Vegas, and will conclude on June 17 in San Jose.
Yaeji has announced she’ll release debut studio album ‘With a Hammer’ in April this year. The producer, singer and DJ shared the news in a letter to fans that also contained its artwork, photographed by Dasom Han – see that below. “Music is like alchemy, and us who interact with music are alchemists. We have the power to transmute feelings, experiences, and relationships,” she wrote.
Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts is set to present the Gesualdo Six on Feb. 18, 2023. The concert will mark the ensemble’s Miller debut and will explore Renaissance masterpieces from the Golden Age of polyphony in England. The program will span a period of 200 years, encompassing intricately woven polyphonic works by Tallis and Byrd alongside the beautiful simplicity of pieces by Tomkins and White.
Capping one of the longest and nastiest legal battles in music business history, John Fogerty has gained worldwide control of the publishing rights to his Creedence Clearwater Revival songs, more than 50 years after the songs were first released.
Fogerty has acquired a majority interest in the global publishing rights to his song catalog with the group, which includes “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Up Around the Bend,” “Have You Ever Seen Rain” and others from Concord for an undisclosed amount, a rep for the company confirmed to Variety; the news was first reported by Billboard.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s disputes were...
Elisabeth Teige has joined Hilbert Artist Management for General Management. In a statement Hilbert Artist said, “Elisabeth Teige has established herself as one of the most interesting young dramatic sopranos of her generation. She is known for her warm, beautiful timbre, intuitive musicality, and compelling stage presence.”. Teige made...
On the surface, the collaboration between ex-Poison and Winery Dogs guitarist Richie Kotzen and Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith is one of the more surprising double acts of recent years. However, they are united by a shared love of classic rock, having grown up listening to bands such as Deep...
Comments / 0