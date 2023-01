David “Bart” Bartholomy died June 18, 2022. He taught English at Brescia University, and his legacy will live on at the campus through a new scholarship that will be offered beginning in the 2023-24 academic year. Photo submitted

Brescia University has established a new scholarship in honor of David “Bart” Bartholomy, an English professor for the institution who died June 18, 2022.

Jake Davis, director of alumni and donor relations at Brescia, said Bartholomy taught at the university for around 40 years before retiring in 2016.