Entities in Owensboro will celebrate the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday and Monday in honor of his efforts as a pastor, his work in the Civil Rights Movement and more.

The Owensboro NAACP Branch 3107 will present its Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.