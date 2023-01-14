New KCTCS award looks to recognize high school staff

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) is sponsoring a new “Pathfinder of the Year” award to recognize high school staff for assisting students with postsecondary plans.

“There was statewide market research among potential students that was comprised of over 3,000 people, from juniors and seniors in high school, parents, teachers, counselors and adults who don’t have a degree,” said Terri Giltner, chief marketing officer for KCTCS. “Results showed we have lost a lot of ground among high school students, since COVID, in their awareness of what we offer.”