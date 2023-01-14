ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

New KCTCS award looks to recognize high school staff

By Karah Wilson Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dWSEl_0kEW8DLt00

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) is sponsoring a new “Pathfinder of the Year” award to recognize high school staff for assisting students with postsecondary plans.

“There was statewide market research among potential students that was comprised of over 3,000 people, from juniors and seniors in high school, parents, teachers, counselors and adults who don’t have a degree,” said Terri Giltner, chief marketing officer for KCTCS. “Results showed we have lost a lot of ground among high school students, since COVID, in their awareness of what we offer.”

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

soHza Sister Boutique wants to empower women in Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. — soHza Sister is a fair trade boutique. One of the founding sisters, Debbie Lupariello, said soHza's been around for going on a decade now and they have a shop located in Covington. Lupariello said it's more than just a place to grab some clothes and accessories.
COVINGTON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Western Kentucky pair appointed to state Water Transportation Advisory Board

A pair of western Kentuckians have been appointed by Governor Andy Beshear to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton and Timothy Cahill of Paducah will serve on the board into 2026. Cahill was reappointed by the governor. He is the executive director of the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Kentucky State Police on the look out for escaped inmate

The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The academy is a weekend learning program, allowing young men of color from third to eighth grade to be taught extracurricular academic courses on Saturdays. Health and Wellness Expo returns after three years. Updated: Jan....
KENTUCKY STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky

In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
stjosephpost.com

Smithfield Foods donates 35,000 pounds of food to support Kentucky

Smithfield Foods, Inc. has donated 35,000 pounds of food, equal to 140,000 servings, to help feed victims of the severe winter weather that recently engulfed Eastern Kentucky. Smithfield delivered the food products to Mercy Chefs, which is currently stationed in Hazel Green, Kentucky, to provide disaster relief for local residents.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Decrease in flu cases in Kentucky over past month

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – This is the heart of the influenza season in Kentucky, but after seeing an early spike in the 2022-2023 season, there has been a decrease in cases over the past month, according to the latest report. The Kentucky Department for Public Health says during the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

LIHEAP Crisis Component offering assistance to households experiencing home heating hardship

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Crisis Component is available to assist households experiencing a home heating crisis situation. Community Action Agencies across Kentucky are accepting applications first come, first serve through March 31 or until funds have been expended. Income eligibility requirements are up to 130 percent of...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jason Hall: Automatic restoration of voting rights benefits Kentucky’s citizens, and the Commonwealth

Kentucky legislators and voters have an opportunity to renew our commitment to democracy, second chances, and restorative justice. Kentucky is one of only three states that bars citizens with felony convictions from voting for the rest of their lives. This requirement is spelled out in our state Constitution, which was drafted in an historical era with far fewer non-violent felonies on the books. As we have expanded the list of felonies over the years, we have permanently disenfranchised a larger and larger number of Kentuckians.
KENTUCKY STATE
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
6K+
Followers
200
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy