Utica, NY

Yardbarker

Flyers test mettle against the Bruins in afternoon tilt

Don’t look now! The Philadelphia Flyers are only six points out of the second wildcard position in the Eastern Conference. Still seventh in the Metropolitan Division, the Flyers are 7-3-0 in their last ten games, including a few wins against playoff-bound opponents. In that stretch, the Washington Capitals fell twice in a home-and-home series, and the Los Angeles Kings surrendered their castle. However, three losses came at the hands of playoff-bound opponents, too. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes represent franchises out of reach.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch defeat Utica Comets, 5-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 5-1, today at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now on a three-game winning streak as they advance to 16-13-2-3 on the season and 3-0-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt...
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX Sports

Jets take on the Canadiens on 3-game win streak

Winnipeg Jets (29-14-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 9-11-0 record at home and an 18-23-3 record overall. The...
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Montgomery, Carlo, Ullmark & More

Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. After three days off following a three-game sweep out west, it was a...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Avalanche rout Senators 7-0 after losing 7 of 8 games

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night. Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic’s 27-year-old...
DENVER, CO
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Czech Line Dominates In Win Over Flyers

BOSTON — The Bruins made easy work of the Flyers on Monday afternoon with a 6-0 win at TD Garden in David Krejci’s 1,000th game with the B’s. Boston improved to 34-5-4, while Philadelphia fell to 18-19-7. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Czech line...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Krejci’s 1,000th game and more takeaways from a 6-0 Bruins win

A handful of Bruins embarked on a big afternoon during Monday’s tilt with the Philadelphia Flyers. David Pastrnak potted two goals to maintain his 60-goal pace. Jeremy Swayman recorded his first shutout of the season. Pavel Zacha, fresh off signing his four-year contract extension, tallied two goals and one assist.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jim Montgomery Believes Bruins Have ‘Best Tandem’ In NHL

BOSTON — The Bruins have a good goalie problem on their hands, and it’s been on full display over the last month or so. The latest showing came Monday afternoon when Jeremy Swayman made saves on all 29 shots he faced in Boston’s dominant 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. Swayman started off the season slow, suffered an injury but has bounced back nicely, particularly in his last nine games.
BOSTON, MA

