Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Resident At Lillian Cooper Apts Utica Ny Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny Leaving Syracuse.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Related
Yardbarker
Flyers test mettle against the Bruins in afternoon tilt
Don’t look now! The Philadelphia Flyers are only six points out of the second wildcard position in the Eastern Conference. Still seventh in the Metropolitan Division, the Flyers are 7-3-0 in their last ten games, including a few wins against playoff-bound opponents. In that stretch, the Washington Capitals fell twice in a home-and-home series, and the Los Angeles Kings surrendered their castle. However, three losses came at the hands of playoff-bound opponents, too. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes represent franchises out of reach.
Syracuse Crunch defeat Utica Comets, 5-1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 5-1, today at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now on a three-game winning streak as they advance to 16-13-2-3 on the season and 3-0-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt...
WKTV
Comets drop Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee for third loss in three meetings with rival Crunch
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Utica Comets outshot the Syracuse Crunch 34-31, but fell 5-1 where it counts in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee at the Upstate Medical University Arena, Monday. It was the third meeting of the season between the two North Division rivals, with the Crunch coming...
FOX Sports
Jets take on the Canadiens on 3-game win streak
Winnipeg Jets (29-14-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 9-11-0 record at home and an 18-23-3 record overall. The...
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Reveals Reason For Wearing Black Nail Polish
BOSTON — David Pastrnak was sporting black nail polish Monday, but it wasn’t to represent the Bruins. The forward, who had two goals and an assist in Boston’s 6-0 shutout win over the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden, was asked about it after the game. And no, he’s not in a goth phase.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Montgomery, Carlo, Ullmark & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. After three days off following a three-game sweep out west, it was a...
Avalanche reverse fortune with blowout home win over Senators; Rantanen makes history
The defending Stanley Cup champions, just 48 hours removed from losing to the NHL’s worst team, rebounded with a 7-0 win Saturday over the visiting Ottawa Senators at Ball Arena. A total of 12 different Colorado players recorded at least one point with forward Mikko Rantanen leading the charge.
FOX Sports
Avalanche rout Senators 7-0 after losing 7 of 8 games
DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night. Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic’s 27-year-old...
Bruins Wrap: Czech Line Dominates In Win Over Flyers
BOSTON — The Bruins made easy work of the Flyers on Monday afternoon with a 6-0 win at TD Garden in David Krejci’s 1,000th game with the B’s. Boston improved to 34-5-4, while Philadelphia fell to 18-19-7. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Czech line...
Krejci’s 1,000th game and more takeaways from a 6-0 Bruins win
A handful of Bruins embarked on a big afternoon during Monday’s tilt with the Philadelphia Flyers. David Pastrnak potted two goals to maintain his 60-goal pace. Jeremy Swayman recorded his first shutout of the season. Pavel Zacha, fresh off signing his four-year contract extension, tallied two goals and one assist.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Learn Hard Lessons Against the Best Team in the NHL in Turnover-Filled Loss to the Bruins
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have been the class of the NHL this season and the Toronto Maple Leafs were well aware of that when they began to look ahead to their second meeting them. And although the Maple Leafs defeated the Bruins 2-1 at Scotiabank Arena back in...
Jim Montgomery Believes Bruins Have ‘Best Tandem’ In NHL
BOSTON — The Bruins have a good goalie problem on their hands, and it’s been on full display over the last month or so. The latest showing came Monday afternoon when Jeremy Swayman made saves on all 29 shots he faced in Boston’s dominant 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. Swayman started off the season slow, suffered an injury but has bounced back nicely, particularly in his last nine games.
Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too. Just like that, the defending Stanley Cup champions are feeling right back to their high-speed, high-scoring and highly confident ways. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored...
Comments / 0