Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov. Abbott roasted for hypocritical post on MLKAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick daysAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with this list.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since being acquired by an out of state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular San Antonio food truck to open its first restaurantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
Tiger Woods Was Advised To Stay Away From Michael Jordan By His Lawyer In 1996
The legendary Tiger Woods was once told by his lawyer to stay away from Michael Jordan in 1996.
NBA Fans React To Mac McClung Becoming The First G League Player To Participate In The Slam Dunk Contest
The 24-year-old has appeared only twice in the NBA and won the G League Rookie of the Year last season.
‘The Price Is Right’ Winner and Former NBA Player Is Too Big for the Car He Won
The price was right, but the size of the car definitely wasn't.
“Well, I wasn’t bragging about it - Wilt had 52” - When Wilt Chamberlain spoiled the historical night of a trio who each scored at least 30
To be fair to Wayne Embry and his fellow Hall of Fame teammates, Chamberlain was in the business of breaking players' hearts and spirits back then.
Shaquille O'Neal Claims His Superteam Of Retired NBA Superstars Would Beat A Team Of Today's Superstars: "Four Games To Two"
Shaquille O'Neal claims his team of retired NBA legends would beat a team of today's superstars in a 7-game series.
Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement
Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
Look: Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Controversy
Legendary basketball star turned ESPN announcer Bill Walton is trending for his op-ed on Sunday afternoon. Walton, a California native, is fed up with the state's homelessness problem. “Most of us can no longer walk or bicycle our downtown city streets, sidewalks, and parks without facing an ...
KENS 5
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl trade rumblings? Saluting Tre Jones' recent play | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to salute guard Tre Jones' recent play for the Spurs. Also, there are trade rumblings regarding Jakob Poeltl. To trade him or not is the question. All this and more...
KENS 5
Spurs fall to Kings 132-119
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (13-31) lost their fifth game in a row in a 132-119 loss to the visiting Sacramento Kings. Sacramento is now 24-18, leading a division that has the Warriors, Lakers, Clippers and Suns. The Spurs had a bunch of solid performances, but couldn't get enough stops.
KENS 5
Kings 132, Spurs 119: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a loss on the season falling to the Sacramento Kings, 132-119, at the AT&T Center. Jakob Poeltl had 23 points and seven rebounds to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 20 points. Josh Richardson finished with 21 points and four assists while Tre Jones recorded eight points and 10 rebounds in the loss.
KENS 5
Spurs make history! Recapping the Spurs Alamodome game | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Tom Petrini to recap the sights and sounds of the San Antonio Spurs' historic night at the Alamodome. From breaking the NBA attendance record to what the players had to say, it was...
Calallen renames gym for legendary former coach Leta Andrews
Thirty years after her dominant run at Calallen came to a close, Leta Andrews was back in Corpus Christi on Friday as the district renamed the school's gymnasium after the legendary girls basketball coach, the winningest high school basketball coach — boys or girls — in history. Joined...
KENS 5
Nikola Jokic game-winner affirms his status as one of NBA’s best clutch players
DENVER — Nikola Jokic may be more of a setup man for the healthy Nuggets this year than in his back-to-back MVP seasons, but the step-back three-pointer he made to beat Orlando at the buzzer for Denver on Sunday night was just another example of the late-game brilliance he’s flashed all season for his team.
Comments / 0