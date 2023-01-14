ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
Spurs fall to Kings 132-119

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (13-31) lost their fifth game in a row in a 132-119 loss to the visiting Sacramento Kings. Sacramento is now 24-18, leading a division that has the Warriors, Lakers, Clippers and Suns. The Spurs had a bunch of solid performances, but couldn't get enough stops.
Kings 132, Spurs 119: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a loss on the season falling to the Sacramento Kings, 132-119, at the AT&T Center. Jakob Poeltl had 23 points and seven rebounds to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 20 points. Josh Richardson finished with 21 points and four assists while Tre Jones recorded eight points and 10 rebounds in the loss.
