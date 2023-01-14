3 takeaways from No. 10 Waterloo West boys toppling Liberty

WATERLOO – The Liberty boys basketball team faced one of their toughest tests of the season Friday night when they traveled to Waterloo to face No. 10 Waterloo West

Despite the talented trio of Da'Shon Fisher, Luke Ramsey, and Trey Hughes combining for 42 points, the Lightning fell 78-62.

Here are three takeaways from the Liberty's road loss.

Liberty's gameplan to allow Waterloo West to take deep shots backfires

Pretty early into the contest, it became abundantly clear what kind of game this was going to be.

In the opening quarter, Waterloo West imposed its will with six made 3-pointers compared to Liberty's three.

The Wahawks didn't rely on one shooter but had multiple players shooting effectively, something that the Lightning couldn't say for themselves.

Lightning coach Ryan Kelly admitted that while he originally wanted to force West to beat them from long range, he didn't expect them to handle the challenge as well as they did.

"The game plan to start was to let them shoot 3s," Kelly said "Coming into the game they were shooting 26% from 3-point range as a team. So, that was the poison that we wanted to pick because we knew that the guys at [Waterloo] West have are incredible attackers."

Trey Hughes and Luke Ramsey provide key scoring bunches

While senior guard Da'Shon Fisher is usually the player who takes on the scoring load for Liberty, the team has multiple players who can step up.

On Friday night, it was junior Trey Hughes and senior Luke Ramsey who did much of the dirty work.

When Waterloo West was having its first quarter scoring barrage, Hughes helped the team to stay afloat with three 3-pointers of his own. He accounted for nine of the team's 13 points in the period. Hughes said that he thought the shots helped keep the team balanced early.

"I feeling those shots kept our energy up," Hughes said. "Especially when we were able to lock in on defense and cause chaos and miscommunication for them. That really helped to get our offense going and allow me to get some open shots."

Ramsey's impact was felt the most in the second half, where he scored 11 of his 14 points.

Combined with Fisher's 17, it was clear that the Lightning have capable scorers, despite what the final score said.

Liberty may not be there yet, but playing tough opponents helps

Though there seemed like there were many points where the Wahawks were on the cusp of going on a ridiculous run, the Lightning always managed to remain in striking distance.

Whether it be an advantageous steal-turned-layup from Jailyn Buchanan right before halftime or a pull-up jumper from Fisher to bring the game within 10 points in the third quarter, the Lightning didn't back down from a fight.

Hughes said the reason why the team remained so resilient was that they had gotten used to facing tough competition before.

"We knew that we could run with this team," Hughes said. "Knowing that we have had some tough, but close games against Kennedy, Xavier, and [Iowa City] West High, that just gave us the confidence to believe that we could go out and compete and probably win if we would have competed all four quarters."

The team's fortitude helped them to play hard until the very end, even when other teams would have bowed up much earlier in the game.

Kelly hopes his team can build on Friday's showing and said they're inching closer to earning a signature win.

"I told our guys in the locker room that we are beating the teams that we are 'supposed' to beat," Kelly said. "We haven't had that big win yet. So, we have some work to do, but I think down the road we are going to be a tough team to beat in the postseason. We just have to keep working to get better."

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: 3 takeaways from No. 10 Waterloo West boys toppling Liberty