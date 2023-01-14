Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who is Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s governor-elect?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, a new Pennsylvania governor will be sworn-in in Harrisburg. After eight years of Tom Wolf, Josh Shapiro will become Pennsylvania’s 48th governor. But who is the man who is about to be Pennsylvania’s most powerful politician?. Shapiro’s energy...
More rain, snow in California from ninth in series of storms
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The ninth atmospheric river in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California on Monday, leaving mountain driving dangerous and the flooding risk high near swollen rivers even as the sun came out in some areas. Heavy snow fell across the Sierra...
Governor Wolf says goodbye before exiting office
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Pennsylvania prepares to welcome a new governor, current Governor Tom Wolf is saying goodbye. Wolf tweeted on Monday, Jan. 16, “Thank you Pennsylvania. It’s been an honor to serve as your governor. Together, we overcame the insurmountable and built a stronger commonwealth. Frances and I are grateful for the opportunity you gave us. Your neighbor from York, Tom Wolf, 47th governor of Pennsylvania.”
Midstate vendors on list for Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Celebration
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Announced on Sunday, the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee has released a list of vendors that will be represented at the celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Over 60 vendors will be from around the state, with many of the vendors representing the Midstate region. “We are thrilled...
Lancaster County police officer honored for saving 15-month old
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Jan. 13, a police officer was recognized and awarded for his efforts in saving a baby. According to the East Cocalico Township Police Department, the Township Board of Supervisors recognized Officer Jose Gonzalez for his quick, life-saving actions to save a 15-month-old baby.
Pennsylvania to adopt new drinking water regulations
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is adopting new regulations regarding drinking water and harmful PFAS chemicals. PFAS are manmade chemicals used since the 1940s to make non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, and stain-resistant fabrics; They are also found in firefighting chemicals. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27...
2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show food court sees record sales
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show wrapped up on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says the food court reported record sales. Here’s a look at some of the crazy statistics from this year’s food court sales:. Potato growers sold...
Pennsylvania Farm Show 2023 by the numbers
HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — The 2023 PA Farm show officially wrapped up on Saturday, Jan. 14. “In Pennsylvania, agriculture is our heritage,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. It’s the food on our tables. It’s the foundation of our economy. It’s our future. Our roots and the progress we have planted and nourished have been on display for the past eight days. We are truly Rooted in Progress.”
Berks County woman killed in four-vehicle crash
RUSCOMBMANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Berks County woman was killed in a four vehicle crash after a driver allegedly passed multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 16 around 6:40 a.m. Troopers responded to the crash on Rt. 12 and located a 61-year-old woman deceased in her vehicle.
