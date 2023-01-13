Read full article on original website
6 Stocks With Lots of Cash
Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash. Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss six companies that you may not realize are sitting on a big percentage for their market cap as cash.
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds. The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Here's Why You Should Add Unum (UNM) Stock to Your Portfolio
Unum Group UNM is poised to grow on disciplined sales trends, strong persistency, an improving rate environment, favorable risk experience and a solid capital position. These, coupled with optimistic growth projections, make UNM stock worth adding to one’s portfolio. Unum Group has a favorable VGM Score of B. VGM...
Will American Water Works (AWK) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering American Water Works (AWK), which belongs to the Zacks Utility - Water Supply industry. When looking at the last two reports, this water utility has recorded...
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Delta Air Lines (DAL) This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Delta Air Lines (DAL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Is Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Anika Therapeutics is one of 1181...
Will Crocs (CROX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Crocs (CROX), which belongs to the Zacks Textile - Apparel industry. This footwear company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking...
Community Bank System (CBU) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Community Bank System (CBU) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
5 High-Flying Stocks Set to Move Higher
This year has actually started off quite well in the hopes that interest rates will finally stabilize. The inflation report was encouraging, building on this sentiment The annual inflation rate slowed for the sixth straight month to 6.5% in December 2022 with gasoline and used cars the major contributors. Moreover, the monthly decline of 0.1% was the first since May 2020, driven by energy and used cars. Food and shelter prices continued to increase.
Is ThyssenKrupp (TKAMY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
Why Saratoga Investment (SAR) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Saratoga Investment (SAR) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this business development...
Why Reliance Steel (RS) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Reliance Steel (RS), which belongs to the Zacks Metal Products - Distribution industry. This metals service-center company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates,...
Buy 5 High-Yielding U.S. Bigwigs to Enhance Your Portfolio
U.S. stocks markets have gathered pace after some volatility at the beginning of the year. Major stock indexes have recorded two consecutive weeks of gains. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hopes that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Why Nucor (NUE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Nucor (NUE), which belongs to the Zacks Steel - Producers industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This steel company has seen a...
MARUY vs. HON: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Diversified Operations sector have probably already heard of Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) and Honeywell International Inc. (HON). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that...
The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLK) where we have detected an approximate $659.0 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.6% decrease week over week (from 307,110,000 to 302,060,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLK, in trading today Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) is up about 1.4%, Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) is up about 0.4%, and Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) is up by about 1.8%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLK Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLK, versus its 200 day moving average:
Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) closed at $23.69, marking a -0.96% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%. Coming into today,...
ITT (ITT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
United States Steel (X) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
United States Steel (X) closed the most recent trading day at $28.11, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%. Coming into today, shares of the steel...
