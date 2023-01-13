Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLK) where we have detected an approximate $659.0 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.6% decrease week over week (from 307,110,000 to 302,060,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLK, in trading today Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) is up about 1.4%, Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) is up about 0.4%, and Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) is up by about 1.8%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLK Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLK, versus its 200 day moving average:

12 HOURS AGO