Saint Louis, MO

Blues inaugural Hall of Fame inductions

By Dave Jobe, Jeff Bernthal
 3 days ago

The St. Louis Blues held the induction ceremony for their first inductees to the Blues Hall of Fame on Friday night at the Missouri Athletic Club. Fox 2 reporter Jeff Bernthal was there for the historic announcement that included all of the Blues legendary players who are now in the team’s inaugural Hall of Fame.

