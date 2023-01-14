Read full article on original website
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
WCJB
Hundreds of people marched in Ocala for MLK day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City and county officials, organizations, students, and church groups participated. The two-mile march began at the Ocala Downtown Square. It has been a tradition in the city since the 90s. One of the speakers said the purpose is to gather people of all races and remember...
WCJB
A retired educator remembers MLK
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ninety-four years ago civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was born in Ocala they celebrated his birthday with a march that led to a field day. “When I was coming up I, of course, had to attend an all-black school and when I did get the opportunity it was only six children, six black children that attended the school with me and that was Wyomina Park Elementary,” said Dr. Dwanette Jackson-Dilworth.
WCJB
2023 Miss Gainesville crowned for Miss Florida scholarship competition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new Miss Gainesville has been crowned at this years Miss Florida scholarship competition. Alexandra de Roos, 19, was chosen out of 16 candidates to represent the city. She was crowned at Lincoln Middle School on Saturday. Casana Fink, who won the title of Miss Gainesville...
WCJB
Lake City celebrates MLK Day with Parade
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Cold temperatures Monday morning did not stop the annual Martin Luther King Jr. day parade from happening in Lake City. After being canceled the past two years due to covid, event organizers said they were determined to continue to honor the legacy of Dr. King. The parade...
WCJB
From Bo Diddley Plaza to Citizen’s Field: Gainesville’s annual MLK Day parade
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eight days of Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance events culminated with three successive events. The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Florida held its Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony Monday morning. The event annually takes place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Garden located in front of City Hall.
WCJB
Rosewood gala honored those helping to keep its legacy alive
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Celebrations of the Rosewood Centennial concluded on January 14th at an awards gala. The gala honored those who played a part in preserving the memory of the massacre and keeping the legacy of Rosewood alive. The 8 surviving families of Rosewood were also recognized at the...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Martin Luther King holiday will be celebrated all across North Central Florida on Monday. All government offices will be closed for the national holiday. On Tuesday, Lake City council members will consider how to respond to Columbia County’s announced withdrawal from the Richardson Community Center....
alachuachronicle.com
Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Dr. Ana Sanchez Secures National Honor
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ana Amelia Sanchez, MD, HMDC, FAAHPM, Chief Medical Officer of Community Hospice & Palliative Care, has been awarded one of the nation’s highest medical honors. Dr. Sanchez and only 66 other physicians in the United States are now Fellows of the Academy of Hospice & Palliative Care Medicine (FAAHPM). The Academy’s fellowship process began over a year ago and required a substantial time commitment from applicants to cover the highly comprehensive milestone-based educational curriculum.
Independent Florida Alligator
Beyond the headlines: Cotton Club Museum hosts panel on local race relations news coverage
A bell rings every time someone opens the door. That ringing echoes through the long yellow building called the Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center. In its past, it was a theater, then a big-bands club and most recently, a furniture warehouse. It dates back to the 1930s when a group of World War II soldiers built the place.
WCJB
Trenton personal trainer partners with local gym to host ‘Lost Cause’ competition
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -‘Fit 4 life fitness’ trainer Dakota Hurst is partnering with the owner of ‘Average Joes Gym’ to hold a weight loss competition called “Lost Cause.”. “The great thing to take away from this is yes there is a cash prize for the...
Couple Used Retirement Money to Open Innovative Fla. School — and Now Its Students Defy the Odds
Verna and Simon Johnson purchased a 12-acre plot of run down-houses in Gainesville 25 years ago to open the Caring and Sharing Learning School, where their mostly Black students excel At a time when math and reading scores across the nation have plummeted due to school closures during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a charter school in Florida is empowering its students — 92 percent of whom are Black — to beat the odds. The Caring and Sharing Learning School was created in 1998 in Gainesville,...
WCJB
UF Chinese Student Association celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Music filled the room as the UF Chinese Student Association brought a taste of their culture to their campus. “Tonight we are celebrating the Chinese New Year which is an important time for families to reunite and to gather,” said UF Chinese Student Association president, Ningyu Wu.
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights the creative materials company Elbanworx
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A creative materials company helps studios prepare for their films and projects. Our friends over at the Ocala CEP tells more about Elbanworx in the Weekly Buzz.
WCJB
Colleagues react to sudden death of former Gainesville Mayor Craig Lowe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Gainesville Mayor, Craig Lowe, was found dead in his home Saturday morning. The cause of his death is not yet known. He was the first District 4 Commissioner on the Gainesville City Commission from 2003-10, before stepping up and becoming Mayor from 2010-13. “A caring,...
WCJB
‘We got to break these cycles of violence’: Residents concerned after drive-by shooting injures teenager
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering at the hospital after a drive-by shooting took place outside of the Boys and Girls Club of Alachua County on Sunday. Gainesville police officers said someone drove up Southeast 4th street around 4:00pm. The pastor from Gainesville Vineyard, Michael Raburn said...
WCJB
A teenager was shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Action News Jax
Lake City resident wins over $31,500 in last Fantasy 5 drawing
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City resident is one of five winners in the last Fantasy 5 drawing. According to the Florida Lottery, each winner took home $31,733.02. The winning numbers were 4-9-11-18-28. Cash4Life also had drawings for its $1,000 A Day For Life and $1,000 A Week...
villages-news.com
Local church invites residents to join in watching ‘Driving While Black’
A local church is inviting area residents to join in watching the award-winning documentary “Driving While Black.”. The documentary produced for PBS in 2020 by Eric Burns, brother of Ken Burns, will be shown at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the United Church of Christ in The Villages.
Independent Florida Alligator
Williston family hosts ‘Snow Party’ fundraiser in memory of their lost daughter
For all the Floridians who missed out on a White Christmas, Saturday’s 4th Annual Snow Party is a chance to escape the record heat this winter and give back to the community. Hosted at Kirby Family Farm in Williston, Florida, Snow Party has all the facets of the season,...
