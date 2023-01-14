Still undefeated: Norwayne 7-0 in WCAL after one-point win over Dalton

CRESTON — There are plenty of boys basketball rivalries in Wayne County and the surrounding areas.

But none has been quite like Dalton versus Norwayne over the past four years. They've unquestionably been the two premier programs in the county since the start of the 2019-20 season. Dalton has won at least a share of the Wayne County Athletic League three times. Norwayne has won three district championships during that same span.

Once again, both teams entered their first matchup of the season with big goals still in mind.

Norwayne won round one rivalry, surviving a furious fourth-quarter push from Dalton to escape with 45-44 win, staying unbeaten in the WCAL.

"It really is a rivalry," said Norwayne senior Justin Rupp, who was playing in his seventh career game against Dalton. "We're always going back and forth. ... I think about during the day. I'm always thinking about the game, but all the situations that could happen are just running through my head during school."

Norwayne led by double figures for about half of Friday's game, limiting Dalton's usually potent offense to just 14 first-half points. But it couldn't celebrate until Jack Steiner's potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer just missed.

"I let them play because Norwayne is such a good halfcourt defensive team," Dalton coach Justin Greenfelder said. "If I would have called timeout and let (Norwayne coach Brian West) set up his defense, they were going to have something set up to try to take Braylon away, to take our set away. I wanted them to have to react on fly, and I trust Braylon to make a good decision. He did, he found the open man and we got a good look from a really good shooter. It just didn't fall."

The Bobcats are now 7-0 in the WCAL and have won 15 straight league games dating back to last season as they chase their first conference title since 2014. Norwayne beat Smithville 68-38 earlier in the week to jump into first place by itself.

For spurts, Norwayne looked like the runaway favorite to capture the WCAL title, jumping out to a 12-point halftime lead and making Dalton standouts Braylon Wenger and Jack Steiner work for every point. Their lineup full of guards moved the ball well, creating good looks from the outside and in transition.

"Being positionless helps with playing team basketball, and kids being able to play free," West said of his rotation that is without a real post player. "They're not worried about going to a spot. They're just reading and reacting. I've never been able to do that as a coach until the last two years. It's nice to watch our kids be basketball savvy and make the smart play, make the right play and just go play."

Eventually, Dalton's size and physicality proved to be a tough matchup for the Bobcats, as Norwayne struggled to score in the second half, including a seven-point third quarter. Still, the 'Dawgs struggled to really break into the Bobcats' lead until the fourth quarter, when Wenger and Steiner (8 points) had some of their best moments of the night, including a Wenger 3 and and-one early in the quarter that brought Dalton within three.

The 'Dawgs got within one on several occasions but could never take the lead in the fourth.

As he has done late in games all year, Ethan Hann helped carry the Bobcats during the fourth when the rest of their offense went cold, scoring Norwayne's first seven points of the final eight minutes.

"It's very rare that we score seven points in a quarter," Hann said. "We're always getting it out and going. We pulled it out (at the end of the first half), and that's not really our game, so we were kind of stagnant. I felt like I needed to go and get us some points."

Rupp (9 points, 7 rebounds) had a quiet night offensively by his high standards but was once again a defensive force in the middle of Norwayne's defense, altering almost any shot near the basket, including an emphatic block in the second quarter that slammed against the gym wall.

"I'm not sure what our record (would be) without him, but it's not very good," West said. "Justin is one of those kids who comes through a program once in a long, long time. He just does so many things and does everything well. I would love for someone to sit here and find a chink in his armor because it's not there. You guys just get to watch it on Friday nights and Tuesday nights, but I get to watch it every day. He's special."

Braden West also scored 10 points for Norwayne and Parker Metsker finished with six points, six rebounds and three assists in another well-rounded performance.

Wenger led all scorers with 19 points, and Norwayne was happy to see him back on the court, despite the rivalry, after he suffered a head injury during the preseason that cost him the beginning of his senior season. Wenger has since returned to be the most prolific scorer in the area, hitting the 30-point mark multiple times in limited games.

"I'm just glad he's OK," Rupp said.

With Wenger back and the most challenging part of its schedule behind it, Dalton (5-6, 4-2) has high hopes for the second half of the season after a roller coaster first half.

"This is an extremely tough team, mentally and physically," Greenfelder said. "We've been through a lot. I told them after our game against Chippewa last week ... I almost broke down in tears in the locker room because I was so proud of how they've handled adversity this year. In half a season, they've gone through more than most teams have to go through in four years. They've handled it incredibly well."