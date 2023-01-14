ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, OH

Still undefeated: Norwayne 7-0 in WCAL after one-point win over Dalton

By Alex Tichenor, The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FzCph_0kEW6BwX00

CRESTON — There are plenty of boys basketball rivalries in Wayne County and the surrounding areas.

But none has been quite like Dalton versus Norwayne over the past four years. They've unquestionably been the two premier programs in the county since the start of the 2019-20 season. Dalton has won at least a share of the Wayne County Athletic League three times. Norwayne has won three district championships during that same span.

Once again, both teams entered their first matchup of the season with big goals still in mind.

Norwayne won round one rivalry, surviving a furious fourth-quarter push from Dalton to escape with 45-44 win, staying unbeaten in the WCAL.

"It really is a rivalry," said Norwayne senior Justin Rupp, who was playing in his seventh career game against Dalton. "We're always going back and forth. ... I think about during the day. I'm always thinking about the game, but all the situations that could happen are just running through my head during school."

Norwayne led by double figures for about half of Friday's game, limiting Dalton's usually potent offense to just 14 first-half points. But it couldn't celebrate until Jack Steiner's potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer just missed.

"I let them play because Norwayne is such a good halfcourt defensive team," Dalton coach Justin Greenfelder said. "If I would have called timeout and let (Norwayne coach Brian West) set up his defense, they were going to have something set up to try to take Braylon away, to take our set away. I wanted them to have to react on fly, and I trust Braylon to make a good decision. He did, he found the open man and we got a good look from a really good shooter. It just didn't fall."

The Bobcats are now 7-0 in the WCAL and have won 15 straight league games dating back to last season as they chase their first conference title since 2014. Norwayne beat Smithville 68-38 earlier in the week to jump into first place by itself.

For spurts, Norwayne looked like the runaway favorite to capture the WCAL title, jumping out to a 12-point halftime lead and making Dalton standouts Braylon Wenger and Jack Steiner work for every point. Their lineup full of guards moved the ball well, creating good looks from the outside and in transition.

"Being positionless helps with playing team basketball, and kids being able to play free," West said of his rotation that is without a real post player. "They're not worried about going to a spot. They're just reading and reacting. I've never been able to do that as a coach until the last two years. It's nice to watch our kids be basketball savvy and make the smart play, make the right play and just go play."

Eventually, Dalton's size and physicality proved to be a tough matchup for the Bobcats, as Norwayne struggled to score in the second half, including a seven-point third quarter. Still, the 'Dawgs struggled to really break into the Bobcats' lead until the fourth quarter, when Wenger and Steiner (8 points) had some of their best moments of the night, including a Wenger 3 and and-one early in the quarter that brought Dalton within three.

The 'Dawgs got within one on several occasions but could never take the lead in the fourth.

As he has done late in games all year, Ethan Hann helped carry the Bobcats during the fourth when the rest of their offense went cold, scoring Norwayne's first seven points of the final eight minutes.

"It's very rare that we score seven points in a quarter," Hann said. "We're always getting it out and going. We pulled it out (at the end of the first half), and that's not really our game, so we were kind of stagnant. I felt like I needed to go and get us some points."

Rupp (9 points, 7 rebounds) had a quiet night offensively by his high standards but was once again a defensive force in the middle of Norwayne's defense, altering almost any shot near the basket, including an emphatic block in the second quarter that slammed against the gym wall.

"I'm not sure what our record (would be) without him, but it's not very good," West said. "Justin is one of those kids who comes through a program once in a long, long time. He just does so many things and does everything well. I would love for someone to sit here and find a chink in his armor because it's not there. You guys just get to watch it on Friday nights and Tuesday nights, but I get to watch it every day. He's special."

Braden West also scored 10 points for Norwayne and Parker Metsker finished with six points, six rebounds and three assists in another well-rounded performance.

Wenger led all scorers with 19 points, and Norwayne was happy to see him back on the court, despite the rivalry, after he suffered a head injury during the preseason that cost him the beginning of his senior season. Wenger has since returned to be the most prolific scorer in the area, hitting the 30-point mark multiple times in limited games.

"I'm just glad he's OK," Rupp said.

With Wenger back and the most challenging part of its schedule behind it, Dalton (5-6, 4-2) has high hopes for the second half of the season after a roller coaster first half.

"This is an extremely tough team, mentally and physically," Greenfelder said. "We've been through a lot. I told them after our game against Chippewa last week ... I almost broke down in tears in the locker room because I was so proud of how they've handled adversity this year. In half a season, they've gone through more than most teams have to go through in four years. They've handled it incredibly well."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings Use Big Runs to Take Down McKinley 58-42

<p>In a game of runs, Hoover (6-5) made the most of theirs as they took down the Bulldogs (5-6) 58-42 Friday night at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse. Senior forward Hunter Ross was the games top scorer, finishing with 18 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter. After a layup from McKinley sophomore Keith Quincy [&#8230;]</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.neosportsinsiders.com/vikings-use-big-runs-to-take-down-mckinley-58-42/">Vikings Use Big Runs to Take Down McKinley 58-42</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.neosportsinsiders.com">NEO Sports Insiders</a>.</p>
NORTH CANTON, OH
midmajormadness.com

The Other Top 25: Kent State jumps into top 10

Almost the entire top 10 in this week’s Other Top 25 remained the same except for Kent State, who jumped from No. 21 to eighth. The Flashes have won eight straight games, and at 4-0 in MAC play, they are off to their best start in the conference since 2004-05.
KENT, OH
whbc.com

Year’s First Stark Traffic Fatality from Canton Twp.

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23-year-old man with a Canton address is dead in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Canton Township. The State Highway Patrol says Kyle Gill was riding in a Chevy Blazer that hit two guardrails and overturned on Sandy Avenue SE at Route 43.
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
OHIO STATE
Lima News

One dead after crash near Bellevue

HURON COUNTY — The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 4:57 p.m. Saturday near Bellevue. The crash occurred on state Route 547 at Section Line 30 in Lyme Township in Huron County. Lacey Gerich, age 28, of Norwalk,...
BELLEVUE, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police, U.S. Marshals arrest 2 for murder of man at Akron skate park

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police detectives and members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two suspects for the murder of a man at an Akron skate park in December 2022. Akron police said Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, were arrested at two separate locations...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Akron PD Investigating Road Rage Incident

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Road rage, reaching another level in Akron. A motorist at a stop sign at Frase and Eastwood Avenues heard the horn honking behind him. Next thing he knew, someone got out of the white SUV and began firing at his car. The...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for soul food, you should consider visiting this local restaurant. To start, patrons recommend the soul rolls (egg rolls filled with chicken, greens, black beans, and roasted corn and served with spicy remoulade sauce on the side), fried green tomatoes, or catfish fingers, which are coated with corn flour before being deep-fried. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the crispy honey glazed fried chicken or catfish, which you can get either deep-fried or blackened. As for sides, check out the baked candied yams, house potatoes (which are sliced and baked in a tasty cream sauce), or collard greens, which have a bit of a kick.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Death Mystery: Body of Canton Man Found in Norton

NORTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A mystery to solve in Norton. That’s where police found the body of a Canton man 11 days after they believe he was involved in a traffic crash in their city. The body of 39-year-old Matthew Duplain was found dead Tuesday...
NORTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton man killed, 1 injured, in fatal crash

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Troopers say the crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Sandy Avenue at State Route 43 in Canton Township. A silver 2003...
NORTH CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

ODOT plow crashes through median on I-77 South

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday’s winter weather impacted many eastside drivers Friday morning, with a number of crashes reported throughout the morning. This includes an ODOT plow, which crashed through the median on I-77 South leaving the road closed at Brecksville and Granger Road. Beyond I-480, I-77 North only...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter Weather Advisory: How much snow to expect

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties until 1 a.m. Saturday. General lake effect snow continues this morning. Temperatures remain between 30-34° and plenty of melting/slushy roads as expected. Temperatures will continue to fall into the...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy