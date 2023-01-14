Bronson girls improve to 9-0

The Bronson girls won again on Friday night.

The win, a 64-51 victory at Homer, pushed the Bronson record to 9-0 on the season.

The Lady Vikings were led by Haylie Wilson on the night. She finished with 21 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Aubree Calloway recorded a double-double in the win. She poured in 17 points with 16 rebounds while Ava Hathaway tossed in 10 points in the win.

Brealyn Lasky finished with seven points and three rebounds, Helena Eley scored six points with six rebounds. Bronson also got three points with 10 rebounds from Payton Springstead.

The Vikings, at 9-0, will have a pair of tough games on the schedule in the coming week. Bronson travels to play 9-3 Reading and will host Springport (8-1) as well.

Athens 34, Colon 32

Colon held Athens to just two points in the fourth quarter on Friday night.

Problem was, those two points proved to be the difference in an Indians 34-32 win over the Magi.

Athens poured in 20 points in the opening quarter of the contest, leading 20-10 after the first eight minutes.

“Athens had a big first quarter, but we changed up defense and chipped away,” Colon coach Beth Preston said.

Colon trailed just 25-20 at halftime and 32-26 entering the final quarter.

There, the Magi tied the game at 32-32 before Athens scored with just seven seconds remaining to go ahead in the game.

“I’m proud of the way we stepped up defensively,” Preston said. “Megann Mullins did a heck of a job on (Kylie) Quist and that really disrupted their offense. We had too many untimely turnovers.”

Quist, one of the better players in Division 4 girls’ hoops and an All-State player, did lead all scorers with 17 points in the game.

Macey Burgess led Colon with 15 points and five rebounds. Reese Williams tossed in nine points with six rebounds and three assists, both Raegan Thaxton and Kelsey Burgess finished with four points.

Colon is now 6-2 on the season.

Paw Paw 50, Three Rivers 33

Three Rivers dropped to 5-3 on the season with a 50-33 defeat to Paw Paw on Friday night.

With the win, Paw Paw improves to 6-4 on the season.

The Lady Cats were led on Friday night by Dani Glass with nine points. Allie McGlothlen scored eight points while Gabby Charvat tossed in seven.

Kalamazoo Christian 55, Constantine 24

The Constantine girls dropped a 55-24 decision to Kalamazoo Christian on Friday night.

Sienna Salisbury led the Lady Falcons with eight points in the game, Olivia Herlein tossed in six points with four rebounds. Lilly Hofmeister added five points with four rebounds, Jaedyn Herlein added three points with four rebounds. Bella Cullifer finished with two points, three rebounds and three blocks while Jenny Clewell pulled in three rebounds with two assists.