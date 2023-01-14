ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

thereflector.com

Staffing shortage leads to Battle Ground post office issues

A staffing shortage at the Battle Ground Post Office has led to issues of packages and some mail not being delivered, according to the United States Postal Service. In the days leading up to Christmas a rash of social media posts about packages not being delivered were made, many of which focused on Battle Ground’s Main Street post office. Users claimed they heard from USPS that a delivery was attempted and were then asked to pick up their packages from the post office.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
kptv.com

How a Portland nonprofit is helping minority owned businesses grow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Soul District Business Association is lending a hand to entrepreneurs across the city, with the goal of increasing the number of local black-owned business. The nonprofit is based in Northeast Portland and is primarily focused on expanding local business in this part of the city.
PORTLAND, OR
Madoc

U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered Records

As a result of the investigation, the U.S. Department of Labour recovered $188,354 in back wages and damages for the affected workers at his Portland establishment. According to the U.S Department of Labour, In 2018, Miguel Chi-dzul fell victim to wage theft and the US Department of Labor investigators determined that his then-employer routinely altered time records to hide the fact that he wasn’t paid for all hours worked, overtime wages. The investigation by the Department’s Wage and Hour Division recouped $831 in back overtime wages for Miguel Chi-dzul as part of its $14,758 recovery for four workers.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

'An amazing opportunity': Portland motel repurposed into temporary shelter

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Portland city leaders try to address the ongoing issue of homelessness, a hotel in Northeast Portland is being repurposed into a temporary shelter. The Rockwood Bridge Motel Shelter is taking over the Super 8 Motel on 181st Avenue and East Burnside Street. The shelter will provide temporary housing for up to 40 people as they wait to transition into a permanent home. There will be 24-hour, on-site supportive services including behavioral health support.
PORTLAND, OR
mybasin.com

Wyden, Merkley: Oregon Housing Authorities Receive more than $900,000 in Housing Vouchers for Oregonians with Disabilities

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley this week announced that six Oregon counties will receive 80 vouchers from the Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to fund permanent affordable housing assistance to Oregonians with extreme mental health concerns and disabilities. . “As the weather continues...
OREGON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways

Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Oregonian

Analog Devices is spending $1 billion to upgrade Oregon chip factory

Analog Devices Inc.’s ongoing upgrade of its semiconductor factory near Beaverton will double production capacity and cost $1 billion. “We are making significant investments to modernize our existing manufacturing space and retool equipment to increase productivity, as well as expand our overall facilities infrastructure with 25,000 square feet of additional cleanroom space,” said Fred Bailey, ADI’s vice president for factory operations.
BEAVERTON, OR
The Oregonian

XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
OREGON STATE

