Congresswoman and U.S. District Judge Recovering After Being Hit by VehicleDaily News NowPortland, OR
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPortland, OR
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
thereflector.com
Staffing shortage leads to Battle Ground post office issues
A staffing shortage at the Battle Ground Post Office has led to issues of packages and some mail not being delivered, according to the United States Postal Service. In the days leading up to Christmas a rash of social media posts about packages not being delivered were made, many of which focused on Battle Ground’s Main Street post office. Users claimed they heard from USPS that a delivery was attempted and were then asked to pick up their packages from the post office.
opb.org
Portland program Ascending Flow helps young adults aging out of foster care find creative outlets
At some point, most adolescents transition into adulthood by moving out on their own, going to college or finding a job. But for young adults aging out of Oregon’s foster care system, those milestones can be particularly difficult to navigate, because they often have no support network to fall back on after the age of 21.
kptv.com
How a Portland nonprofit is helping minority owned businesses grow
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Soul District Business Association is lending a hand to entrepreneurs across the city, with the goal of increasing the number of local black-owned business. The nonprofit is based in Northeast Portland and is primarily focused on expanding local business in this part of the city.
As a result of the investigation, the U.S. Department of Labour recovered $188,354 in back wages and damages for the affected workers at his Portland establishment. According to the U.S Department of Labour, In 2018, Miguel Chi-dzul fell victim to wage theft and the US Department of Labor investigators determined that his then-employer routinely altered time records to hide the fact that he wasn’t paid for all hours worked, overtime wages. The investigation by the Department’s Wage and Hour Division recouped $831 in back overtime wages for Miguel Chi-dzul as part of its $14,758 recovery for four workers.
'An amazing opportunity': Portland motel repurposed into temporary shelter
PORTLAND, Ore. — As Portland city leaders try to address the ongoing issue of homelessness, a hotel in Northeast Portland is being repurposed into a temporary shelter. The Rockwood Bridge Motel Shelter is taking over the Super 8 Motel on 181st Avenue and East Burnside Street. The shelter will provide temporary housing for up to 40 people as they wait to transition into a permanent home. There will be 24-hour, on-site supportive services including behavioral health support.
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who supports their local community in Washington is Gary and Christine Rood.
Portland Public Schools says unequal student discipline is call to action
Portland Public Schools leaders say data showing unequal discipline of students at school is an “urgent call for change.”
Fraudsters have been stealing Oregon EBT benefits by skimming cards
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crammed inside a budget hotel, Tricia Collins works hard to make the most of a tough situation. With no steady income, the Portland woman stretches every penny to help support her 10-year-old son. State-issued food stamps and cash assistance are lifelines for her. ”I depend on...
Oregon lawmakers set to begin session focused on housing, homelessness, semiconductors, behavioral health and education
Oregon lawmakers will return to Salem on Tuesday to begin a nearly six-month session that Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Tina Kotek hope will set the state on a path to build more housing, reduce homelessness, boost the semiconductor industry and improve mental health and addiction services. Lawmakers will also...
‘We want you to be ready’: Oregon Health Authority gives update on tripledemic spread
Oregon Health Authority is updating the public on three respiratory viruses that are pushing hospitals across the state beyond their limits.
mybasin.com
Wyden, Merkley: Oregon Housing Authorities Receive more than $900,000 in Housing Vouchers for Oregonians with Disabilities
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley this week announced that six Oregon counties will receive 80 vouchers from the Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to fund permanent affordable housing assistance to Oregonians with extreme mental health concerns and disabilities. . “As the weather continues...
Is there mail on MLK Day 2023? Are Portland parking meters free today?
Most governmental services are closed Monday, Jan. 16, in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon: Closed. Oregon and Washington state offices: Closed. Oregon and Washington state courts: Closed. Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Clark county offices, city of Portland...
Emails: Mayoral aide Sam Adams ‘unprofessional,’ bullied staff
Emails obtained by KOIN 6 News related to Sam Adams sudden departure from Mayor Ted Wheeler's office allege a variety of behaviors including sexually charged conversations to accusations Adams threatened, intimidated and bullied his fellow employees.
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
Analog Devices is spending $1 billion to upgrade Oregon chip factory
Analog Devices Inc.’s ongoing upgrade of its semiconductor factory near Beaverton will double production capacity and cost $1 billion. “We are making significant investments to modernize our existing manufacturing space and retool equipment to increase productivity, as well as expand our overall facilities infrastructure with 25,000 square feet of additional cleanroom space,” said Fred Bailey, ADI’s vice president for factory operations.
KATU.com
Priced-out Oregon tenant pushing state lawmakers to close loopholes to rent cap laws
SALEM, Ore. — A Sherwood resident is calling on state lawmakers to close loopholes in Oregon’s rent cap laws after she says she was priced out of her home. Like many Oregonians during the pandemic, Jessica Israel and her family ran into some hard times. “My husband had...
XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
Woman arrested for outburst at Wyden town hall; Senator addresses infrastructure, mental health, Russia’s war
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden's Washington County town hall on Thursday, Jan. 12, was mostly civil, covering roads and bridges, social media and the war in Ukraine, save one woman's outburst that saddled her with a few misdemeanors.
kptv.com
Ways to join in on Portland’s MLK Day 2023 celebrations
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – There are many community events this year celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise highlights a few that you can still join in on!
kptv.com
‘Told myself expect the worst’: Fire destroys Portland home, 3 roommates displaced
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A house fire in north Portland early Sunday morning left the three occupants scrambling to find housing, with few remaining belongings. Kate Savage said she got a call from her roommate around 2:30 a.m. At first, she thought her roommate was joking. Savage said she remembered...
