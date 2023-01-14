Read full article on original website
Related
Central Bucks moves forward with policy censoring classroom decor and discussions — despite federal investigation
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Central Bucks School District passed a contentious policy that bans teachers from engaging in “advocacy activities” and displaying inclusive symbols like Pride flags in their classrooms.
Ohio teacher files lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after refusing to use students' preferred names and pronouns
An Ohio middle school teacher is suing her former district, school board and education officials, claiming she was forced to resign after she refused to use students' preferred names and pronouns. The teacher, Vivian Geraghty, said her constitutionally protected religious beliefs prevented her from doing so. Geraghty taught English at...
Washington teacher who brought MAGA hat to school trainings protected under First Amendment, court rules
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled a former Washington teacher's decision to bring a MAGA hat to a school training on two separate occasions was protected under the First Amendment.
Arizona bill forces teachers to get parental consent before using student's preferred pronouns
PHOENIX — One of the first bills introduced in the upcoming legislative session attempts to prohibit teachers from addressing students by their preferred gender pronouns without first obtaining parental consent. Senate Bill 1001 forbids school employees from using a pronoun that differs from a "student's biological sex" if they...
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to require high schools to offer remedial courses
An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill that would require high schools to better prepare students who are not reaching performance benchmarks.
School Banned BLM Shirts, But Allowed Nooses & Confederate Symbols: Lawsuit
Georgia school officials allegedly told Black students that Black Lives Matter messaging was disruptive, while the Confederate flag represents 'heritage not hate.'
coloradopolitics.com
Judge grants immunity to Cherry Creek schools officials who expelled student over anti-Semitic 'joke'
Although the federal appeals court based in Denver decided last year that Cherry Creek School District officials violated the constitutional rights of a student by expelling him for an off-campus social media post, a judge on Friday concluded they could not be sued for their actions after all. Last July,...
Washington Examiner
Iowa House GOP introduces bill requiring teachers to tell parents about LGBT students
Several Iowa House Republicans have introduced a bill that would require teachers to tell parents of their LGBT students about their child's sexuality. The bill, House File 9, aims to prohibit schools and teachers from withholding information or giving false information to "the parent or guardian of a student regarding the student’s gender identity or intention to transition to a gender that is different than the sex listed on a student’s official birth certificate."
House Republicans introduce bills on school LGBT, curriculum policies
Iowa House Republicans released their first slate of legislation for the year Wednesday, including a batch of proposed new requirements for schools on curriculum and student gender identity. One bill, House File 9, would prohibit school districts from providing any accommodations intended to affirm a student’s change in gender identity without written consent from the […] The post House Republicans introduce bills on school LGBT, curriculum policies appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ABC News
Investigation launched into top-ranked high schools accused of withholding student's national merit awards
State officials have launched an investigation into multiple high schools in Northern Virginia for allegedly "withholding merit awards" after protests from parents of high-achieving students, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Monday in a press release. "It’s concerning that multiple schools throughout Fairfax County withheld merit awards from students," Miyares...
Is Defying Parents the Only Ethical Alternative?
Meet Michael, a 4-year-old who “usually comes to school in jeans and a T-shirt but always goes to the dress-up area as soon as he arrives and puts on a dress or skirt.” The preschooler is the subject of a 2019 case study in the education journal Young Children’s “Focus on Ethics” column, a recurring feature about how educators ought to respond in fraught situations––in this real case, a parent objecting to their child’s gender expression.
19thnews.org
The Supreme Court could consider a charter school’s code requiring skirts or dresses for girls
The Supreme Court is asking the Biden administration to weigh in on whether it should take up a case over a North Carolina charter school’s dress code requiring its girl students to wear skirts or dresses. In a brief order Monday, the justices invited U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar...
KETV.com
Nebraska state senator introduces bill to ban CRT and review school library books
LINCOLN, Neb. — The new chairman of the Nebraska Legislature's Education Committee wants to ban Critical Race Theory in public schools and give parents a way to review and remove books from the school library. State Sen. Dave Murman said his Parents Bill of Rights and Academic Transparency Act...
Measure mandating 30-minute recess for K-3 students heading back to state Legislature
FARMINGTON — For the second year in a row, a Farmington lawmaker is introducing a measure that would require public school systems in the state to mandate a 30-minute recess for children in kindergarten through third grade. State Sen. Steve Neville, R-Farmington, said he is introducing the measure at...
Comments / 0