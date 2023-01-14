ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHYY

Central Bucks moves forward with policy censoring classroom decor and discussions — despite federal investigation

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Central Bucks School District passed a contentious policy that bans teachers from engaging in “advocacy activities” and displaying inclusive symbols like Pride flags in their classrooms.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Ohio teacher files lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after refusing to use students' preferred names and pronouns

An Ohio middle school teacher is suing her former district, school board and education officials, claiming she was forced to resign after she refused to use students' preferred names and pronouns. The teacher, Vivian Geraghty, said her constitutionally protected religious beliefs prevented her from doing so. Geraghty taught English at...
MASSILLON, OH
Washington Examiner

Iowa House GOP introduces bill requiring teachers to tell parents about LGBT students

Several Iowa House Republicans have introduced a bill that would require teachers to tell parents of their LGBT students about their child's sexuality. The bill, House File 9, aims to prohibit schools and teachers from withholding information or giving false information to "the parent or guardian of a student regarding the student’s gender identity or intention to transition to a gender that is different than the sex listed on a student’s official birth certificate."
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

House Republicans introduce bills on school LGBT, curriculum policies

Iowa House Republicans released their first slate of legislation for the year Wednesday, including a batch of proposed new requirements for schools on curriculum and student gender identity. One bill, House File 9, would prohibit school districts from providing any accommodations intended to affirm a student’s change in gender identity without written consent from the […] The post House Republicans introduce bills on school LGBT, curriculum policies appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
ABC News

Investigation launched into top-ranked high schools accused of withholding student's national merit awards

State officials have launched an investigation into multiple high schools in Northern Virginia for allegedly "withholding merit awards" after protests from parents of high-achieving students, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Monday in a press release. "It’s concerning that multiple schools throughout Fairfax County withheld merit awards from students," Miyares...
The Atlantic

Is Defying Parents the Only Ethical Alternative?

Meet Michael, a 4-year-old who “usually comes to school in jeans and a T-shirt but always goes to the dress-up area as soon as he arrives and puts on a dress or skirt.” The preschooler is the subject of a 2019 case study in the education journal Young Children’s “Focus on Ethics” column, a recurring feature about how educators ought to respond in fraught situations––in this real case, a parent objecting to their child’s gender expression.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

