15th Annual Pond Hockey Tournament brings fun to the Wood River Valley
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —People in Wood River Valley were finding ways to beat the Winter boredom this weekend, as the 15th Annual Pond Hockey Tournament was held in Ketchum. The event took place at Christina Potters Outdoor Ice Rink in Ketchum. It cost $100 per team, and under $15...
UPDATE: Gooding Schools Cancel Classes Due to Threat
GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-Classes at Gooding schools have been canceled due to a reported threat. The Gooding School District posted to social media that it had canceled and closed the elementary, middle, and high schools for Monday after a threat was reported late Sunday evening. According to District Superintendent Spencer Larsen, a middle school student had told a parent about a conversation involving a school shooting through a social media app and the parent informed the principal who then informed him. Superintendent Larsen said he made the decision at around 10 p.m. to cancel classes and advised staff to stay home as well because he said he didn't want to play "my best guess." The principals of the schools showed up briefly Monday to inform the students and parents who may not have gotten the notice that school had been canceled. Larsen said he spoke with Gooding Police Sunday night and they are investigating the threat. Gooding Police Chief Dave Fisher said a juvenile was spoken to regarding the threat and information was handed over to the Gooding County Prosecutor's office for further review. Chief Fisher added that another issue arose Monday regarding another social media threat that had caused concern for the community. The Gooding Police Department handled multiple calls and messages regarding a screen shot of another supposed threat. Chief Fisher said it was determined that a comment made online regarding a school threat a year ago in Buhl resurfaced and made the rounds on social media creating what he said was some "hysteria." Chief Fisher said in a statement, "We would like to thank our community members, including our youth, for sharing the perceived threat from this screenshot but, would like to assure that this message is not an active threat." He advises that threats be shared with police and not through blanket social media posts. The second threat in question with screen shot has the name "Christian" on it and the words, "there is next week and the week after." A high school student was eventually arrested for making the threat in Buhl. Gooding Schools will be back in session Tuesday, Jan. 16.
Mountain Rides is discontinuing bus service to Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —In a Facebook post Mountain Rides announced it is discontinuing its three-day-a-week NEMT bus service between Sun Valley and Twin Falls, starting Monday, Jan.16, 2023, for an indeterminate period. In the post, the transportation provider said the repercussions of a tight labor market have had...
New tech at North Canyon Medical Center is changing the game for spinal surgery
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — North Canyon Medical Center is taking big strides in patient care. And now, the small hospital has a new piece of state-of-the-art surgical equipment to add to their resume. The Surgical Spine Unit at North Canyon pride themselves on the quality of care they offer...
Twin Falls County ticketholder wins $2 million in Mega Million draw
BOISE, Idaho – Lottery luck has found the Magic Valley again! The Idaho Lottery has confirmed that one large winning ticket sold in Twin Falls County matched all five of the first numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions draw. The ticket includes Megaplier making it worth $2,000,000. Last night’s winning numbers were 2, 3, 19, 52, 58 and the Megaball was 16.
Gooding School District canceled all classes Monday due to online threat, juvenile now facing charges
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local school district canceled all classes Monday morning after a threat of a shooting was received late Sunday night. According to the Superintendent for the Gooding School District, late Sunday night the Gooding Middle School principal was tipped off by the local police department of the threat of a school shooting on social media.
Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise
If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
Work Begins on Campground at Snake River Canyon Park in Jerome County
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Excavation is underway for a new campground in Jerome County just north of the Snake River Canyon. Crews are clearing the way for a 13 spot designated campground in the Snake River Canyon Park, accessible just west of the U.S. Highway 93 and Golf Course Road junction. The campground will adjoin the Morley Arbor Day-use area. Sue Williams, board member for the Snake River Canyon Park, says the campground is being built thanks to a grant, "This will be the first designated campsite in the park and we are working on defining where others should be." Each campsite will have a parking pad, fire ring, and picnic tables. The campground will not have electricity or water, but two toilets will be available. Williams says just to the north of the campsites will be a large open area of additional over-seized rig parking for RVs pulling cars or trailers, and pickups and horse trailers, "We plan to put three to four horse corals out there and it will have access to the different trails that are already out there." The campsites will be first-come, first-serve and free of charge with limited night stays (possibly three to four night limit). The campground is expected to be completed by Nick's Excavation sometime this summer and will be the latest development in the roughly 7,000 acre park. To the west the park features a disc golf course while other areas provide off-road trails for horseback riding, bicycles, ATVs, four-wheel drive vehicles, or simple hiking. The land is Bureau of Land Management, while Jerome County leases and manages it through the board of directors. "We have a really active board, there are nine board members. We meet once a month and we are constantly looking at what needs to happen in the park and then working in conjunction with the board of commissioners and the BLM, getting approval to develop these different activities," says Williams.
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The community is mourning the loss of 5-year-old Shoshone Girl, Willow Edwards, who passed away from complications due to RSV and Pneumonia. Family friend Erica Jacobson says Willow was a bright light in this world and could always put a smile on other’s faces.
Funds being raised for sheriff deputy who suffered a stroke
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Funds are being raised for a Cassia County Sheriff Deputy who suffered a stroke last weekend, and is currently hospitalized. On Sunday, January 8th, Deputy Shelby Carr experienced a massive stroke. She was life-flighted to Portneuf Medical Center in serious to critical condition where she received emergency surgery to find the blood clot in her brain that caused the stroke.
2 Iconic Twin Falls Restaurants Sold and Big Changes are Coming
Twin Falls is a city loaded with restaurant options, but few are as iconic and rich in history as the Turf Club and The Depot Grill. But times are changing, and the restaurants are in the process of being sold. Many things will remain the same as they have been for decades but we can also expect big changes from the new owners.
One dead in pickup truck crash on Interstate 84
Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:29 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at milepost 161 on I-84 in Gooding County. A 58-year-old Mountain Home man was driving eastbound on I-84 when his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup crossed the median, traveled through the westbound lanes, and came to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway. The driver passed away at the scene. At this point, troopers believe the 58-year-old suffered a medical emergency. The coroner's office will determine the cause and manner of death along with the driver's identity. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
GoFundMe set up for family of 2-year-old diagnosed with rare cancer
The family of a 2-year-old who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia has set up a GoFundMe page to help with their travel expenses. Twin Falls locals Andrew and Danielle Sortor are currently rotating schedules to balance work while tending to their daughter, Brexlee, who is seeking treatment near St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise after being diagnosed with t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “We have rotating schedules,”...
