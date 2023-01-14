Girls Basketball: Zajac gets Tecumseh started right in win over Adrian

Tecumseh 72, Adrian 20

At Adrian, Alli Zajac scored 11 first-quarter points as Tecumseh jumped out to a big early lead and coasted to the SEC-White opener.

Tecumseh’s defense was solid all night, allowing just six Adrian buckets and not a point in the fourth quarter.

Top performers

Alli Zajac, Tecumseh, 26 points

Schlorf, Tecumseh 10 points

Ciara Ernst, Adrian, 9 points

Coach Thoughts

Kristy Zajac, Tecumseh: “Our girls came ready to lay. We have been really working hard to play all four quarters strong without any let downs and our girls did that tonight.”

Up next

Tecumseh (8-2, 1-0 SEC-White) hosts Madison Tuesday.

Adrian (1-8, 0-1 SEC-White) is at Hudson Tuesday.

Britton Deerfield 40, Erie Mason 37

The Patriots picked up their second win of the season on the night BD celebrated the 50-year anniversary of Title IX.

Erie Mason outscored BD in every quarter except the first, but BD outscored the Eagles 19-8 in that opening eight minutes.

Top performers

Jillian Molnar, BD, 15 points

Madison Stetler, BD, 7 points

Up next

BD (2-9) is at Whiteford Tuesday.

Lenawee Christian 50, Hanover-Horton 37

The Cougars broke a three-game losing streak by getting past the Comets.

Hanover-Horton was within two points in every quarter except the first when LCS outscored them 18-8.

Top performers

Avery Sluss, LCS, 25 points

Up next

LCS (5-5) is at undefeated Bedford Monday.

Morenci 40, Madison 37

The Trojans pushed this game into overtime, but the Bulldogs outscored them 11-8 to stay undefeated.

Morenci tied the game with about 30 seconds left in regulation to get into overtime. In the overtime session, Josie Zuvers hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points while Alyssa Gibbs scored the other four Bulldog points.

In a rarity, neither team made a free throw. Morenci was 0-10 from the line and Madison was 0-4.

Coach thoughts

Javon Jenkins, Madison: “We started off well. Hats off to Morenci for fighting and finishing off the game. We just have to continue to grow and get better. Too many mental errors that cost us the game.”

Up next

Madison (5-5, 2-4 TCC) is at Tecumseh Tuesday.

Morenci (10-0, 5-0 TCC) hosts Summerfield in a battle for first place in the TCC Tuesday.

Summerfield 41, Sand Creek 39

Sand Creek gave No. 9 (Division 4) ranked Summerfield all it could handle. The Aggies led by four going into the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs outscored them 13-9.

Emily Carbajal and Chelsi Zyla combined for 35 of Sand Creek’s 39 points.

Top performers

Emily Carbajal, Sand Creek, 27 points

Chelsi Zyla, Sand Creek, 8 points.

Up next

Sand Creek (5-6, 3-2 TCC) is at Erie Mason Tuesday.

Grass Lake 63, Addison 32

The Warriors fell behind early and trailed 41-11 at halftime and never recovered.

Top performers

Molly Brown, Addison, 14 points.

Up next

Addison (4-7, 0-5 Cascades) hosts Manchester Friday.

