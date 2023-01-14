ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vado, NM

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

1 person dead after vehicle rolls into ditch in Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was killed Saturday morning in a single vehicle rollover crash in Sunland Park. A vehicle rolled over into an irrigation canal along the 5900 block of Crawford Road, according to a tweet from the Sunland Park Fire Department. One person was confirmed as dead; there were no other […]
SUNLAND PARK, NM
krwg.org

PowerUP Las Cruces EXPO & Training 2023 - Go All Electric

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with PowerUP Las Cruces Expo & Training organizing committee member, Don Kurtz, about the first-ever event on electrification in Las Cruces. He says there will be 50 booths where you can learn about all-electric homes and buildings, heating, cooling, induction-cooking, electric cars, buses & bikes, and a hands-on children’s museum section. The “FREE” PowerUP EXPO & Training will be held on Friday, January 20th, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, January 21st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Avenue. Registration will be required for the Industrial Training on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for builders, construction, engineers and more. A $20 fee for the Industrial Training includes a breakfast burrito, boxed lunch, and reception ticket. https://meetinlascruces.com/powerup-expo-training/
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

New York Mayor Eric Adams visits El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New York Mayor Eric Adams is in El Paso Sunday, according to a news release issued by Adam’s office. According to his public schedule, Adams met with city and county El Paso officials, including Mayor Oscar Leeser, to see how the migrant crisis has affected the community and what processes they are following.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police: Driver fails to yield, causing deadly crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is currently investigating a fatal collision that took place at the 10400 block of Dyer and 6100 block of Ameen Friday night. According to officials, a driver behind a 2016 Maroon GMC Sierra who has now been identified to be 54-year-old Christopher William Martin was […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso native's video of Salma Hayek at Golden Globes goes viral

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso native's TikTok video showing Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek picking out Mexican candy at the Golden Globes has gone viral. Hayek was seen on the red carpet Tuesday with Pulparindo and two Mazapan in her hands. Chriz Ortiz, a host and producer...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person injured in rollover crash along I-10 East at Zaragoza

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — One person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries after a rollover crash along Interstate 10 East at Zaragoza, according to El Paso police. Traffic is being diverted off Interstate 10 at Lee Trevino. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
EL PASO, TX

