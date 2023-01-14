ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

How to turn spent coffee grounds into a punchy kombucha – recipe

By Tom Hunt
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WXtVU_0kEW2GDK00
‘A serious caffeine kick’: Tom Hunt’s spent coffee ground kombucha.

“No problem,” Mabel said as she handed me a huge bag of used coffee grounds. “Last week, someone came in asking me for some to make a plant-based leather.” I walked out grinning from ear to ear, happy to connect with a local barista and to have just scored a kilo of Browns of Brockley’s finest used coffee grounds.

Across the world, almost 10bn kilos of coffee beans are consumed each year, and those beans are grown on 10m hectares across the so-called bean belt, an area roughly 25 degrees on either side of the equator. Imagine the impact if the waste from all that coffee were repurposed to make food stuffs, fertiliser, leathers, skin-care products and even biofuel.

Coffee kombucha

I love upcycling coffee grounds. For starters, they are free, and they are also carbon-positive, because you’re repurposing a product that would otherwise have gone to waste. Coffee kombucha is much like traditional kombucha, and has a serious caffeine kick, so I tend to have only a small glass at a time, otherwise I can get the coffee jitters or even anxious.

I was happy to learn recently that coffee drinking is associated with increased longevity and a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. If you’re sensitive to caffeine as I am, don’t worry, because it’s likely that the other 100 or more biologically active components in coffee contain the health benefits. Also, this recipe will work just fine using caffeine-free coffee, too. Keep your spent grounds in the freezer until you have enough (or ask for some at a local coffee shop). You will need a three-litre jar, a clean tea towel and a rubber band or length of string.

Makes About 2 litres

30g unrefined sugar

700g used coffee grounds

300ml mature kombucha

(homemade or shop-bought)

1 kombucha scoby

(ask a friend or buy it online)

Measure two litres of just-boiled water into a heatproof glass or ceramic jug, stir in the sugar and spent coffee grounds, and leave to infuse overnight. The next day, strain the flavoured water through a non-metallic sieve into a fermentation jar, add the kombucha and gently float the scoby on top. Cover the jar with a clean tea towel, secure it in place with a rubber band or string, then put the jar in a warm, roughly 20C spot out of direct sunlight.

After a few days, start tasting the kombucha – depending on the ambient temperature, it will take between three and 14 days to ferment. Strain into sterilised bottles, keeping back 300ml of backslop for the next batch, and store in the fridge, or leave to ferment a second time, which will carbonate the drink.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
Money

Tips for How To Clean a Coffee Machine

Coffee makers are necessities for caffeine addicts, as these amazing appliances heroically brew delicious cups of java each morning. Coffee beans and water can create quite a mess, and because coffee machines foster a warm, damp environment, nasty germs and mold can easily grow. Coffee machines also accumulate mineral buildup from water that can ruin your machine’s filter and add a bitter taste to your cup of joe. Regular maintenance and cleanup can help your coffee machine perform better, so stick around to the end of this blog to learn the step-by-step process for thoroughly cleaning your coffee machine.
Well+Good

Okay, Really: Can the Trace Amounts of Caffeine in Decaf Coffee or Tea Keep Me Awake at Night?

Some of us absolutely love and thrive on cup after cup of strong coffee (yours truly included), while others aim to avoid caffeine at all costs. If you’re in the latter group for whatever reason—perhaps the stimulant triggers digestive discomfort, or it keeps you wired straight until bedtime—you might prioritize decaf coffee if you still love the taste of java, or maybe opt for decaf tea instead.
Mashed

Infusing Your Own Vodka At Home Is Easier Than It Sounds

If you're throwing a house party, you're going to need a lot of alcohol. Thankfully, the prep work isn't too extensive, so long as you know the best methods for maximizing your portion sizes. Per Mix that Drink, a beverage dispenser with a spout allows any cocktail to become a big batch. Though ice should be added at the last minute, the cocktails can be premixed up to a week before the get-together without losing flavor. There are many options when creating these beverages — you can easily mix your liquor of choice with soft drinks, fruit juice, and premixed selections from the liquor store.
money.com

How To Use a French Press Coffee Maker

If you like your cup of joe to be full-bodied and flavorful, a French press is the ideal brewing option. A French press coffee maker is a manual machine that comes with a cylindrical carafe, a built-in filter, and a plunger, and it uses boiled water to steep coffee grinds for about four to five minutes.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
shefinds

The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Tasting Table

If You Find A Blood Spot In Your Egg Yolk Is It Still Okay To Eat?

It's natural to do a double-take when you crack an egg and notice something floating in the yolk. In fact, there's an initial ick factor. But do you have to ditch the egg, attempt the difficult task of removing the spot without breaking the yolk, or simply carry on? If you're celebrity chef Guy Fieri, you ditch the egg. According to My Recipes, Fieri is outspoken about his dislike for eggs, revealing with a shudder in 2018 that a blood spot in an egg yolk is a non-starter for him. But aesthetics aside, what causes the occasional red or brown spot in an egg yolk?
shefinds

2 Collagen-Rich Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Plumper, Firmer Skin

There’s no doubt you’ve heard the word “collagen” repeatedly when it comes to skin health and appearance. Collagen and elastin are the building blocks for firm, youthful-looking skin and as we age, we tend to lose both over time, which can result in more wrinkles, fine lines, and a less taut complexion. That’s why so many skincare products boast collagen as a top ingredient and why collagen supplements and powders are all the rage. But which collagen-rich products do the most for your skin? Turns out you can incorporate several beverages and foods into your diet that can support your skin and help boost collagen production.
The Guardian

The Guardian

554K+
Followers
127K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy